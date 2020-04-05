Aureum Opening Range Breakout Pro

Aureum ORB Pro: Institutional-Grade Momentum Trading

Aureum ORB Pro is a meticulously engineered algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on the explosive momentum of the daily Opening Range Breakout (ORB). Specifically tailored for the high-liquidity volume shifts of the USDJPY currency pair, this Expert Advisor maps structural boundaries during the late Asian session and executes precise breakout entries as institutional order flow floods the market.

Built for professional traders and prop-firm participants, Aureum ORB Pro relies on a mathematically sound edge with a verified 4.25 Sharpe Ratio.

⚠️ Zero Toxic Mechanics: This EA does NOT use Grid, Martingale, Averaging, or High-Frequency Trading (HFT) methods. Every single trade is protected by a strict, physical Stop Loss and Take Profit.

📊 Verified Mathematical Edge (April 2025 – June 2026)

Aureum ORB Pro has been rigorously tested using 100% Real Tick Data for maximum accuracy. The performance results displayed on this page reflect official testing on the M15 Timeframe for USDJPY over the period April 2025 to June 2026.

  • Official Test Period: April 2025 – June 2026.

  • Test Timeframe & Symbol: M15 (USDJPY).

  • High-Quality Entries: Achieves a robust Profit Factor of 1.57.

  • Smooth Equity Curve: An exceptional Sharpe Ratio of 4.25 demonstrates highly consistent return profiles.

  • Intraday Safety: Hard time-based closures prevent exposure to widening overnight spreads and swap fees.

🛡️ Prop Firm Ready (The Ultimate Safeguard)

Passing a funded account challenge requires flawless risk management. Aureum ORB Pro features an integrated Prop Firm Daily Drawdown Protector. You can input your firm's maximum daily loss limit (e.g., 5%), and the EA will continuously monitor your equity. If the limit is reached, it will instantly liquidate open positions and lock the terminal until the next trading day—ensuring you never breach your evaluation rules. (Note: This feature is disabled by default for MQL5 validation purposes but can be instantly enabled in the settings).

⚙️ Core Strategy & Features

  • The Volatility Window: The EA establishes a high/low price range between 06:00 and 08:00 GMT, perfectly positioning itself ahead of the London volume injection.

  • Fakeout Filtration: A customizable point buffer filters out market "noise" and false breaks before committing capital.

  • Dynamic Risk Sizing: Automatically calculates your lot size based on your specified risk percentage and the physical distance of the Stop Loss.

  • Advanced Trade Management: Features intelligent Break-Even mechanics and customizable Trailing Stops to lock in profits as the momentum runs.

  • Hard Time Exit: Automatically closes all open positions at 18:00 GMT before late New York session liquidity dries up.

📋 Setup & Recommendations

For optimal performance, please configure the EA with the following parameters:

Requirement Recommendation
Optimized Symbol USDJPY
Backtest/Optimization Timeframe M15 (Results displayed are based on M15)
Minimum Deposit $100 (Cent or Standard Account)
Broker Server Time GMT+0 (Default settings are optimized for Exness GMT+0. Adjust the Start/End hours according to your broker's server time offset).
Hosting A low-latency VPS is highly recommended to capture precise breakout pricing.

🛠️ Key Input Parameters Explained

  • Range Start Hour / Range End Hour: Defines the specific time window used to build the high and low breakout boundaries (Default: 6 to 8).

  • Force Close Hour: The exact hour the EA will automatically close all active trades to avoid overnight exposure (Default: 18).

  • Magic Number: A unique identifier for the EA's trades. This must be changed if you are running multiple EAs on the same account.

  • Account Risk % Per Trade: The exact percentage of your total account equity you are willing to risk on a single breakout.

  • Enable Fakeout Buffer: Adds a protective pip cushion to the breakout range to prevent the EA from entering on false wicks.

  • Enable Daily Equity Limit: Toggle this on to set a hard daily drawdown percentage limit, protecting funded prop firm accounts from violation.

Master the open. Secure the breakout. Upgrade your terminal with Aureum ORB Pro today.


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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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