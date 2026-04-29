ICT Time Cycle MT5

ICT Market Time Cycle MT5 – Complete Session & Time Window

Discounted Price $50 !!  Secure your lifetime access now before it switches to subscription-only!

ICT Market Time Cycle is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders follow the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with ease.
It automatically displays the main market sessions (Asia, London, and New York), along with Killzones, Silver Bullet windows, and Macro times directly on your chart.

With this tool, you no longer need to calculate session times manually – everything is plotted automatically in a clean and professional way.

Key Features:

  • Market Sessions (Asia, London, New York)
    Automatically highlights the main trading sessions with customizable colors.

  • Killzones
    Plots ICT Killzones so you can easily focus on the most important trading hours.

  • Silver Bullet Time Window
    Marks both AM & PM Silver Bullet windows, ensuring you never miss these high-probability time setups.

  • ICT Macros Time
    Includes London Macros and New York Macros, fully aligned with ICT methodology.

  • Full Customization

    • Adjust background, line, and text colors.

    • Set broker timezone offsets.

    • Choose how many historical days to display.

  • Optimized for Lower Timeframes
    Best used on M5 and below (M1, M5) for accurate intraday ICT analysis.

Benefits for Traders:
  • No more manual session marking.
  • Stay focused on the best trading hours defined by ICT.
  • Makes ICT backtesting simple and efficient.
  • Clean, lightweight, and beginner-friendly.
Conclusion

ICT Market Time Cycle is a must-have charting tool for traders following the ICT methodology.
It helps you trade with discipline, structure, and confidence by aligning your chart with the true market rhythm.

Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders who want to fully understand and trade around ICT Market Sessions & Killzones.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.

--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

CISD - Change Instate Delivery

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147718

FVG - Fair Value Gap

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147695

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.


--- MT4 Version is Here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147720

--- If You Want All in One SMC MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177137

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184913


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan


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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (2)
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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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5 (12)
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Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
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