ICT Time Cycle MT5
- Indicators
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Robby SuhendrawanMT4 & MT5 Expert Developer | 12+ Years of Trading Experience
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 9
ICT Market Time Cycle MT5 – Complete Session & Time Window
ICT Market Time Cycle is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders follow the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with ease.
It automatically displays the main market sessions (Asia, London, and New York), along with Killzones, Silver Bullet windows, and Macro times directly on your chart.
With this tool, you no longer need to calculate session times manually – everything is plotted automatically in a clean and professional way.Key Features:
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Market Sessions (Asia, London, New York)
Automatically highlights the main trading sessions with customizable colors.
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Killzones
Plots ICT Killzones so you can easily focus on the most important trading hours.
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Silver Bullet Time Window
Marks both AM & PM Silver Bullet windows, ensuring you never miss these high-probability time setups.
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ICT Macros Time
Includes London Macros and New York Macros, fully aligned with ICT methodology.
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Full Customization
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Adjust background, line, and text colors.
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Set broker timezone offsets.
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Choose how many historical days to display.
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Optimized for Lower Timeframes
Best used on M5 and below (M1, M5) for accurate intraday ICT analysis.
- No more manual session marking.
- Stay focused on the best trading hours defined by ICT.
- Makes ICT backtesting simple and efficient.
- Clean, lightweight, and beginner-friendly.
ICT Market Time Cycle is a must-have charting tool for traders following the ICT methodology.
It helps you trade with discipline, structure, and confidence by aligning your chart with the true market rhythm.
Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders who want to fully understand and trade around ICT Market Sessions & Killzones.
ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.
--- Just Information ---
This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:
CISD - Change Instate Delivery
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147718
FVG - Fair Value Gap
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147695
An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.
--- MT4 Version is Here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147720
--- If You Want All in One SMC MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177137
--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184913
SUPPORT & REVIEWS
Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.
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