Provlepsis Simple

  • Indicators
  • Ioannis Xenos
    Ioannis Xenos

    Ioannis Xenos

    4.5 (30)
    Hi! My name is Ioannis Xenos. As a Professional MQL Developer with over 12 years of experience in the IT industry, I have a strong track record of success in developing and implementing software solutions for financial services companies, including whenfx.com, ditto.trade, FXTRADING.com and two
    13 products
  • Version: 1.0

Welcome to the Provlepsis Indicator

"Provlepsis" is a highly advanced indicator designed for the MQL Market.
By analyzing previous bars with the same time of the day, it accurately calculates the potential range of market movement, providing valuable insights into future price fluctuations.
Unlike the traditional ATR indicator, "Provlepsis" takes into account the time factor, resulting in a more powerful tool that adapts to different market conditions.
During nighttime, the indicator predicts a narrower range, while during active trading hours, it anticipates a wider range.

Gain a competitive edge in your trading strategy with the comprehensive range analysis provided by "Provlepsis."


You can check here the full version, where you can change the length and the shift of the Provlepsis Indicator!
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98802


Why using Provlepsis

  • Range-based Trading: The indicator's ability to identify the potential range of market movement can be valuable for range-based trading strategies. Traders can use the indicator to identify key support and resistance levels within the projected range and execute trades accordingly.

  • Volatility Analysis: By considering the time factor, "Provlepsis" can provide insights into market volatility. Traders can use the indicator to gauge periods of low or high volatility and adjust their risk management and position sizing accordingly.

  • Time-sensitive Strategies: The indicator's focus on specific time periods allows traders to develop strategies tailored to different market sessions. For example, a trader might adjust their trading approach during the night when the indicator suggests a narrower range and adopt a more aggressive approach during active trading hours when a wider range is expected.

  • Trend Confirmation: "Provlepsis" can serve as a supplementary tool for trend confirmation. Traders can compare the indicator's projected range with the direction of the trend to validate the strength of the trend and make more informed trading decisions.

  • Stop Loss Placement: The indicator's range estimation can assist in determining appropriate stop loss levels. Traders can set their stop loss orders outside the projected range to allow for potential market fluctuations while still maintaining risk management.

Disclaimer:
It is important to note that while the "Provlepsis" indicator can provide valuable insights into potential price movements, it is not a guaranteed prediction or a foolproof trading strategy. Market conditions can be unpredictable, and price movements can deviate from historical patterns. Traders should exercise caution and conduct thorough analysis in conjunction with using the indicator. It is advisable to test the indicator on historical data or in a demo trading environment before implementing it in live trading. Additionally, past performance is not indicative of future results. Traders should always consider their risk tolerance, financial situation, and trading experience before making any investment decisions.


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Lenia_Krou
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Lenia_Krou 2023.07.08 22:39 
 

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Ioannis Xenos
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Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.07.08 22:45
Thank you for your kind review!
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