Thermo MAP MT5

4.17

Thermo MAP is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator that display a smart heat map based on proprietary calculations.

Watch how Forex market moved and is currently moving with a single dashboard and have a consistent and good idea of what is happening!

It can be suitable for both scalping or medium/long term, just select options that better fit your trading style

Symbols list are automatically sorted based on the preferred column.

There is the possibility to click on:

  • First row, timeframe column: to change sort index.
  • Symbols row: to open the relative symbol/timeframe chart.
  • Currency button at the bottom: to highlight only pairs related to a particular currency.

PS. due to amount of calculations that occurs every 250 msec the indicator may be slow in strategy tester.

Input variables:

Symbol prefix String if your broker use a symbol prefix
Symbol suffix String if your broker use a symbol suffix
Heat mode Average / Percentage delta select the mode for calculating heats (Average calculate the current candle compared to average X values, Percentage delta calculates the percentage variation from the last period)
Average type Normal / Weighted select the averaging type used for calculate the "Total" value
Calculations type
 Short term / Long term select which timeframes need to have more weight in "Total" calculation. (you can choose Short term to have minor timeframes with greater weight or Long term for vice-versa)
Sort by  Column sort symbols by a column
Fullscreen  TRUE/FALSE see heatmap at fullscreen

Video Thermo MAP MT5
Reviews 9
benny12
256
benny12 2025.09.19 11:12 
 

Great,.thx

Gumar Zakirov
172
Gumar Zakirov 2024.10.25 21:47 
 

Спасибо Вам за Ваш труд! Ваш индикатор идеально сочетается с моей торговой системой. С уважением крепко жму Вашу руку!

Isabel Adelsa De Oliveira
133
Isabel Adelsa De Oliveira 2023.02.17 21:46 
 

Tenho usado para fazer scalper varias oportunidades, mas acho que da pra estrair mais ainda.Muito bom. Algum EA baseado no MAP?

