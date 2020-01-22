Thermo MAP MT5

Thermo MAP is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator that display a smart heat map based on proprietary calculations.

Watch how Forex market moved and is currently moving with a single dashboard and have a consistent and good idea of what is happening!



It can be suitable for both scalping or medium/long term, just select options that better fit your trading style

Symbols list are automatically sorted based on the preferred column.

There is the possibility to click on:

First row, timeframe column: to change sort index.

Symbols row: to open the relative symbol/timeframe chart.

Currency button at the bottom: to highlight only pairs related to a particular currency.

PS. due to amount of calculations that occurs every 250 msec the indicator may be slow in strategy tester.

Input variables: