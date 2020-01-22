Thermo MAP MT5
- Indicators
- Fabio Cavalloni
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 March 2022
Thermo MAP is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator that display a smart heat map based on proprietary calculations.
Watch how Forex market moved and is currently moving with a single dashboard and have a consistent and good idea of what is happening!
It can be suitable for both scalping or medium/long term, just select options that better fit your trading style
Symbols list are automatically sorted based on the preferred column.
There is the possibility to click on:
- First row, timeframe column: to change sort index.
- Symbols row: to open the relative symbol/timeframe chart.
- Currency button at the bottom: to highlight only pairs related to a particular currency.
PS. due to amount of calculations that occurs every 250 msec the indicator may be slow in strategy tester.
Input variables:
|Symbol prefix
|String
|if your broker use a symbol prefix
|Symbol suffix
|String
|if your broker use a symbol suffix
|Heat mode
|Average / Percentage delta
|select the mode for calculating heats (Average calculate the current candle compared to average X values, Percentage delta calculates the percentage variation from the last period)
|Average type
|Normal / Weighted
|select the averaging type used for calculate the "Total" value
|Calculations type
|Short term / Long term
|select which timeframes need to have more weight in "Total" calculation. (you can choose Short term to have minor timeframes with greater weight or Long term for vice-versa)
|Sort by
|Column
|sort symbols by a column
|Fullscreen
|TRUE/FALSE
|see heatmap at fullscreen
Great,.thx