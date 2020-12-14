ZigZagAllinOne

Indicator focusing on the market's ZigZag, also adding 2 other already established indicators: Book of Offers and Balance Aggressor (Time & Trades), this indicator allows to detect the best price trigger (buy or sell) in the aggressions to the Book of Offers including filters important as Aggression in Candle.

Recommended use on the Brazilian iBovespa B3, but it also serves in Forex as long as the assets have information from the Book, in the case of Forex it is not possible to use the Aggression by Candle filter on account of foreign brokers does not provide such information unfortunately.

It has the following FILTERS:

- SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LINES to detect tops and bottoms;

- LTB and LTA LINES - detect possible reversals

- AGRESSOR BALANCE BY CANDLE - Also known as Time & Trades, it monitors the strength by tick by tick when executing orders on the given chart candle;

FREE RELEASE VERSION - USE ON DEMO AND REAL ACCOUNT VALID UNTIL 9/20/2020

Information and downloads of updated versions or demo, access one of the links below:
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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