ZigZagAllinOne

Indicator focusing on the market's ZigZag, also adding 2 other already established indicators: Book of Offers and Balance Aggressor (Time & Trades), this indicator allows to detect the best price trigger (buy or sell) in the aggressions to the Book of Offers including filters important as Aggression in Candle.





Recommended use on the Brazilian iBovespa B3, but it also serves in Forex as long as the assets have information from the Book, in the case of Forex it is not possible to use the Aggression by Candle filter on account of foreign brokers does not provide such information unfortunately.





It has the following FILTERS:





- SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LINES to detect tops and bottoms;





- LTB and LTA LINES - detect possible reversals





- AGRESSOR BALANCE BY CANDLE - Also known as Time & Trades, it monitors the strength by tick by tick when executing orders on the given chart candle;





FREE RELEASE VERSION - USE ON DEMO AND REAL ACCOUNT VALID UNTIL 9/20/2020





Information and downloads of updated versions or demo, access one of the links below: