Moriarti Hits Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Product Title: Moriarti Hits Pro: Institutional AI Gold Algo
Description:
Moriarti Hits Pro is not a simple moving average crossover; it is an institutional-grade quantitative ecosystem designed exclusively to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) volatility. Powered by a Neuro-Fractal Engine, the algorithm doesn't just analyze the past—it learns in real-time through weight adaptation (Online Learning), continuously adjusting its decision-making to dynamic market conditions.
Developed for long-term survival and capitalization, Moriarti Hits Pro features strict equity shields and anti-martingale scaling, making it the ultimate tool for high-net-worth personal accounts and Prop Firms (FTMO, MFF, etc.).
🔥 CORE ARCHITECTURE 🔥
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🧠 Adaptive Artificial Intelligence (Online Learning): The algorithm trains a deep neural network by evaluating historical data (Walk-Forward) and readjusts its neural connections live after every trade (positive/negative reinforcement). It never becomes obsolete.
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⚔️ Dual Trading Engines:
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NOVA Engine: Calibrated via Data Mining (CSV) for mean reversion and momentum trading with static SL and TP.
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Gold Trend H1 Engine: Macro bias alignment (D1 EMA) combined with tactical pullbacks on the H1 timeframe.
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🛡️ Hedge Defense Shield (Optional): Forget about catastrophic Stop Outs. The system includes an institutional hedging module that locks in losses per trade or per basket, surgically releasing them only when the AI confirms a high-probability signal.
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📈 Anti-Martingale Ascending Scale: Moriarti does not average against the trend. Instead, it fractionally increases risk only during winning streaks and instantly resets upon hitting a Stop Loss.
✅ FULLY PROP FIRM COMPLIANT ✅
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Every trade has a physical, hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.
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ZERO toxic Martingale.
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ZERO infinite Grids.
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Built-in Daily Drawdown Limit filter to strictly protect your prop firm funding rules.
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Session filters and Friday closing (Friday Flat).
⚙️ SETUP RECOMMENDATIONS ⚙️
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Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).
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Execution Timeframes: M15 and H1.
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Minimum Deposit: 500 USD (using 0.01 fractional lot sizing). Recommended 1,000 USD+ for maximum safety.
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Account Type: Hedge Account, Low Spread (Raw/ECN), Latency < 50ms.
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Note: Please allow the EA to calibrate upon initialization. The neural network will perform a quick training sequence using your broker's history to adapt precisely to its specific price feed.