Product Title: Moriarti Hits Pro: Institutional AI Gold Algo

Description:

Moriarti Hits Pro is not a simple moving average crossover; it is an institutional-grade quantitative ecosystem designed exclusively to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) volatility. Powered by a Neuro-Fractal Engine, the algorithm doesn't just analyze the past—it learns in real-time through weight adaptation (Online Learning), continuously adjusting its decision-making to dynamic market conditions.

Developed for long-term survival and capitalization, Moriarti Hits Pro features strict equity shields and anti-martingale scaling, making it the ultimate tool for high-net-worth personal accounts and Prop Firms (FTMO, MFF, etc.).

🔥 CORE ARCHITECTURE 🔥

🧠 Adaptive Artificial Intelligence (Online Learning): The algorithm trains a deep neural network by evaluating historical data (Walk-Forward) and readjusts its neural connections live after every trade (positive/negative reinforcement). It never becomes obsolete.

⚔️ Dual Trading Engines: NOVA Engine: Calibrated via Data Mining (CSV) for mean reversion and momentum trading with static SL and TP. Gold Trend H1 Engine: Macro bias alignment (D1 EMA) combined with tactical pullbacks on the H1 timeframe.

🛡️ Hedge Defense Shield (Optional): Forget about catastrophic Stop Outs. The system includes an institutional hedging module that locks in losses per trade or per basket, surgically releasing them only when the AI confirms a high-probability signal.

📈 Anti-Martingale Ascending Scale: Moriarti does not average against the trend. Instead, it fractionally increases risk only during winning streaks and instantly resets upon hitting a Stop Loss.

✅ FULLY PROP FIRM COMPLIANT ✅

Every trade has a physical, hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

ZERO toxic Martingale.

ZERO infinite Grids.

Built-in Daily Drawdown Limit filter to strictly protect your prop firm funding rules.

Session filters and Friday closing (Friday Flat).

⚙️ SETUP RECOMMENDATIONS ⚙️