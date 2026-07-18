Moriarti Hits Pro

Product Title: Moriarti Hits Pro: Institutional AI Gold Algo

Description:

Moriarti Hits Pro is not a simple moving average crossover; it is an institutional-grade quantitative ecosystem designed exclusively to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) volatility. Powered by a Neuro-Fractal Engine, the algorithm doesn't just analyze the past—it learns in real-time through weight adaptation (Online Learning), continuously adjusting its decision-making to dynamic market conditions.

Developed for long-term survival and capitalization, Moriarti Hits Pro features strict equity shields and anti-martingale scaling, making it the ultimate tool for high-net-worth personal accounts and Prop Firms (FTMO, MFF, etc.).

🔥 CORE ARCHITECTURE 🔥

  • 🧠 Adaptive Artificial Intelligence (Online Learning): The algorithm trains a deep neural network by evaluating historical data (Walk-Forward) and readjusts its neural connections live after every trade (positive/negative reinforcement). It never becomes obsolete.

  • ⚔️ Dual Trading Engines:

    • NOVA Engine: Calibrated via Data Mining (CSV) for mean reversion and momentum trading with static SL and TP.

    • Gold Trend H1 Engine: Macro bias alignment (D1 EMA) combined with tactical pullbacks on the H1 timeframe.

  • 🛡️ Hedge Defense Shield (Optional): Forget about catastrophic Stop Outs. The system includes an institutional hedging module that locks in losses per trade or per basket, surgically releasing them only when the AI confirms a high-probability signal.

  • 📈 Anti-Martingale Ascending Scale: Moriarti does not average against the trend. Instead, it fractionally increases risk only during winning streaks and instantly resets upon hitting a Stop Loss.

✅ FULLY PROP FIRM COMPLIANT ✅

  • Every trade has a physical, hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • ZERO toxic Martingale.

  • ZERO infinite Grids.

  • Built-in Daily Drawdown Limit filter to strictly protect your prop firm funding rules.

  • Session filters and Friday closing (Friday Flat).

⚙️ SETUP RECOMMENDATIONS ⚙️

  • Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Execution Timeframes: M15 and H1.

  • Minimum Deposit: 500 USD (using 0.01 fractional lot sizing). Recommended 1,000 USD+ for maximum safety.

  • Account Type: Hedge Account, Low Spread (Raw/ECN), Latency < 50ms.

  • Note: Please allow the EA to calibrate upon initialization. The neural network will perform a quick training sequence using your broker's history to adapt precisely to its specific price feed.


Recommended products
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
Mercury Solar Pro
Enzo Daniel Bergeron
Experts
Title: Mercury Solar Pro Description: Mercury Solar Pro is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the GBPUSD pair on the M15 timeframe. Unlike static risk models, Solar Pro utilizes dynamic risk allocation and time-based volatility tracking to navigate both accumulation and expansion market phases. This system is engineered to address the specific requirements of proprietary trading firm challenges, focusing on risk management, drawdown control, and execution during s
NasdaQ Blueprint
Youssef Esseghaiar
Experts
NASDAQ BLUEPRINT — Institutional-Grade Precision for NASDAQ Trading Step into the future of algorithmic trading with NasdaQ Blueprint , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for NAS100 (US100 / NQ / Nasdaq 100) . Built with a proprietary multi-layer trading engine, this EA delivers high-precision entries, intelligent risk control, and adaptive market execution across all conditions. WHY EDGE CURVE ELITE? EdgeCurve Elite is not just another EA — it’s a complete trading ecos
Secura Gold Wave
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
Secura Gold Wave EA v1.0 Institutional-Grade Pullback Trading System for Higher Timeframes Trade with the rhythm of the market using   Secura Gold Wave EA , a professional expert advisor built for patient, higher-timeframe traders. It systematically identifies high-probability pullback entries within a confirmed trend, using a multi-moving-average framework for precision. Core Strategy: Identifies price retracements to a dynamic moving average, waiting for a strong confirmation candle to signa
FREE
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
Gladiator Gold Pro
Mohammed Nentoussi
Experts
*Gladiator Gold Pro — Institutional Gold Trading Engine*  In today's financial markets, Gold (XAU/USD) remains one of the most volatile and capital-intensive instruments in the world. Gladiator Gold Pro has been engineered exclusively for professional Gold traders seeking disciplined algorithmic execution based on momentum, capital flow, and strict risk management. Unlike grid systems, martingale strategies, or recovery algorithms, Gladiator Gold Pro executes only when its mathematical trading
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
Gold OmniNexus AI
Robert Ciechonski
Experts
Gold OmniNexus AI (SMC & Multi-Strategy Portfolio with Embedded ML) Gold OmniNexus AI is the next-generation evolution of the proven Gold OmniNexus system — a fully automated, multi-strategy Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) that now integrates built-in machine learning models directly into its trading logic. All three strategy engines are enhanced by dedicated LightGBM-powered AI filters trained on proprietary historical trading data. These models evaluate every signal in real time, rejecting lo
NEXA Pivot Scalper PRO
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Pivot Scalper PRO – User Guide Overview NEXA Pivot Scalper PRO is an automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The system analyzes price behavior around pivot levels and evaluates short-term market conditions using several technical indicators. Trades are opened automatically when multiple conditions align. The Expert Advisor is designed to operate on intraday market movements and focuses on structured entry conditions and predefined risk parameters. The product is pr
FREE
Aureum Opening Range Breakout Pro
Matong Maphango
Experts
Aureum ORB Pro: Institutional-Grade Momentum Trading Aureum ORB Pro is a meticulously engineered algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on the explosive momentum of the daily Opening Range Breakout (ORB). Specifically tailored for the high-liquidity volume shifts of the USDJPY currency pair, this Expert Advisor maps structural boundaries during the late Asian session and executes precise breakout entries as institutional order flow floods the market. Built for professional traders and
AngelsStairwayEUR034
Hiroshi Aoki
Experts
An updated version is now available free of charge. Ver. 034.33   is available. Basics Currency Pair: EUR-USD 5 Minute Display and set the 5-minute chart of EUR-USD. Adjustments may be necessary depending on the broker. In particular, entry is controlled by " エンベロープミドル偏差"  and the ATR 1H value. About Envelope Middle Deviation " エンベロープミドル偏差" is closer to 1.0, the easier it is to enter the market, but at the same time, the rate of being cut-risk increases. About  ATR EntryLimit   ATR Entry Li
FREE
Nachete Robot
Jose Ignacio Pastor Villalvilla
Experts
Why Do Most Grid Robots Fail? 99% of grid strategies blow up trading accounts for the exact same reason: wild, unretraced vertical movements (high-impact news or Black Swan events). They blindly and uncontrollably open levels until a margin call hits. NACHETE'S ROBOT was designed to break that curse. This algorithm does not trade blindly; it combines the mathematical precision of mean reversion via Bollinger Bands with a capital protection suite never seen before in the retail market. ️ Nac
Space X
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Space X  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Space X It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.     Space X     is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.                            You can download the demo and test it yourself.                        Space X 18
Universum Mt5
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Universum - Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Algorithm (Forex & Metals) After years of intensive research, programming, and rigorous testing, Universum was born – an innovative MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market dynamics and volatility across forex pairs and precious metals (XAU/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, etc.). Technical Requirements Minimum Deposit: $100 Leverage: 1:30 or high Timeframe : M15 Recommended: Low-latency VPS for best performance Broker: Fast execution (e.g., IC Markets,
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Quantum Vision EA
Perceval Holloway
Experts
Product Description for MQL5 Quantum Vision EA - Advanced Breakout Ladder Trading System Overview Quantum Vision is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed by HWAY TRADING PTY LTD, designed to capitalize on market breakouts with precision and efficiency. Primarily optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), this versatile EA can be adapted for various symbols including Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and US indices. Utilizing a market execution ladder strategy without pending orders, Quantum
Xau Genesis Omni Breakout Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU GENESIS OMNI-BREAKOUT PROTOCOL  The Ultimate God-Tier Breakout Matrix  Xau Genesis Omni-Breakout Protocol** is a professional-grade God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It merges the core principles of institutional breakout trading with advanced 3D dimensional support and resistance calculations. The EA uses a highly responsive MagicTrail algorithm to lock in profits during explosive moves and features the acclaimed Aegis Shield to protect your capital. Whether
Adelio MT5
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduction to ADELIO   Overview ADELIO is a powerful and precise automated trading system focused on   Gold (XAU/USD) . It leverages market volatility and trends through a multi-entry strategy to ensure effective risk management. ADELIO EA uses momentum adjustments and volatility spikes to trade, designed to be accessible for all types of traders. Features of ADELIO EA : ADELIO EA capitalizes on the unique directional trend characteristics of gold assets. Gold is typically a strongly volatile
Xau Zenith Grid Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU ZENITH GRID PROTOCOL     Institutional Averaging Engine & Basket Recovery Protocol   Xau Zenith Grid Protocol represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of **dynamic grid-based averaging** (inspired by AnE Gold Grid) with our proprietary **Basket Take-Profit Engine** and **Aegis Drawdown Armor**, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  By tracking extreme overbought and oversold market conditions on the M15 timeframe, the EA sca
Armani Pro Quantitative
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Armani Pro is a multi-timeframe trading system for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes institutional market structure on H4, H1, and M15 charts. The system uses a scoring mechanism to evaluate trade conditions and only triggers trades when the predefined criteria are met across all timeframes. Main Strategy Logic The strategy is based on institutional alignment. It identifies the primary trend on the H4 timeframe. Once a trend is established, the system looks for confirmation on the H1 chart. The M15 time
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
Experts
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
Quantum Forge
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
Experts
# Quantum Forge EA - Channel Breakout Strategy ## Product Overview Quantum Forge is a professional-grade automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5. It implements a sophisticated channel breakout strategy that identifies high-probability trade entries when price breaks above or below a dynamic price range. The EA is designed with institutional-grade risk management and universal broker compatibility. ## Core Strategy Logic The EA calculates the highest high and lowest low over a config
CV Quant Market Screener
Calogero Vella
Experts
CV QuantMarketScreener Pro CV QuantMarketScreener Pro   is a professional multi-asset market screener for MetaTrader 5, developed for institutional-grade market analysis, rapid signal detection, and efficient multi-symbol trading. The screener combines modern market structure analysis, trend filters, volatility evaluation, and advanced visual signal technology in one powerful dashboard system. The integrated screener allows simultaneous monitoring of multiple markets such as: Forex Indices Metal
TPS Master Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS Master Pro is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy algorithmic trading system built for the MetaTrader 5 (MTF) platform. Engineered for high-performance precision, it seamlessly blends advanced trend-following matrix layers, smart money price action filters, and a highly sophisticated risk mitigation engine. Whether deployed as a multi-asset grid system or a scalping engine, TPS Master Pro provides retail traders with the technical edge and data-driven security models typically restricted
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Experts
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
QuantumBorn
Morris Mukono Waithaka
Experts
QuantumBorn: Quantum Geometric Phase Classifier Advanced Probabilistic Trading System with Native ONNX Integration Transform your gold trading with a quantum-inspired probabilistic classifier that adapts to market regimes in real-time. QuantumBorn is a production-grade Expert Advisor built on cutting-edge quantum geometric phase theory, delivering institutional-level algorithmic trading capabilities directly within MetaTrader 5. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), this system models market
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
TENET is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. The EA uses a grid-based position management approach combined with predefined risk control, automated trade management, and multiple entry filters. It is designed for traders who prefer short-term market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure. Every position is protected by a Stop Loss, and the EA includes Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions for automated
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
More from author
Phoenix Pro
Guillermo Julian Moreno Coma
Experts
Price fixed only for the first 20 Licenses at the current rate! PHOENIX PRO PROTOGOLD SUPREME: The Rebirth of Your Capital Management Phoenix Pro ProtoGold Supreme is an evolution of the previous Expert Advisor; THE high-precision trading ecosystem designed for investors who prioritize consistency, smart wealth protection, and scalability in modern financial markets through a seamless Plug & Play setup. After months of development and daily optimization, Phoenix Pro ProtoGold Supreme stands as a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review