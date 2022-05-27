PZ Currency Meter MT5

Simplify forex analysis: evaluate currency strength with ease

This indicator evaluates all eight individual currencies by reading major, minor and crosses pairs using an indicator of your choice, and processing each currency into an index, which you can use to know the market situation of any particular currency in a simple, familiar and understandable way.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products]
  • Find strong and weak currencies at a glance
  • Compare one currency against another easily
  • It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard
  • It is a top-quality confirmation for trades
  • The indicator needs no optimization at all
  • The indicator is non-repainting

The indicator can use any of the following oscillators as processors:

  • RSI
  • CCI
  • MACD
  • OSMA
  • DeMarker
  • Stochastic
  • Momentum
  • Force Index
  • Money Flow Index
  • Awesome Oscillator
  • Relative Vigor Index
  • Accelerator Oscillator

This indicator builds a processed index for each currency by evaluating the following forex pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURCHF, NZDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY and AUDJPY.

This indicator is meant as a very powerful symbol selection and filtering tool.

Input Parameters

  • Indicator Settings: choose the oscillator to process and the amount of bars to evaluate when the indicator loads in the chart. Evaluating less bars on loading means the indicator will load faster. You can also enable or disable the multi-timeframe dashboard.
  • Symbol Settings: These two parameters are to specifiy symbols prefix and suffix. Some brokers don't offer standard symbol names and have prefixes and suffixes instead. If your broker offers, for example, the EURUSD symbol as fxEURUSDmini, then "fx" is the prefix and "mini" is the suffix.
  • Input Settings: Input parameters for all the oscillators used in the indicator.
  • Drawing Settings: These are options related to labels and font sizes of the dashboard

    Author

    Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.


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