Market Entropy

The Market Entropy indicator was created to measure the order of price changes over time.
consists of two lines and a histogram where the lines are responsible for measuring the price movement and the histogram measures the strength of the analyzed movement.
It can be used to find a trend (Image 2) or price reversal (Image 3).

Blue Line: Buy Entropy
Red Line: Sell Entropy
Historgram: Market Entropy

Interpretation:
Buy Line above the Sell Line indicates that in the analyzed period buyers were responsible for moving most of the price.
Sell Line above the Buy Line indicates that in the analyzed period Sellers were responsible for moving most of the price.
The histogram is responsible for measuring the entropy of the market. the higher the value, the lower the entropy indicating greater force of the movement.

below some examples for the EURUSD 1H chart
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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