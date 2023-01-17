Prop Manager
- Utilities
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Stefano CocconiI worked for years as a software programmer at various companies in the sector, but from 2018 I decided to combine my passion for finance with my skills as a programmer and I started developing automatic trading software.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Prop Manager allows you to automatically close trades once the max daily loss or profit target is reached so it's designed for the control and management of PROP FIRM ACCOUNT, but also live accounts.
It was created for people who want to be sure that their trading does not run into daily drawdown or total drawdown problems.
The user is left with complete freedom to decide the percentage of drawdowns that she is willing to lose for that day in order to adapt any algorithm to her risk needs.
Input
PROP ACCOUNT
Is a Prop Account? - Are you in a Challenge or in a Verification Stage?
Select Your Prop - Prop Firm Company
Size Prop Firm - Account Size
Max Daily Loss (%) - Percentage you can afford to lose in a day
Max Total Loss (%) - Percentage you can afford to lose in total
Target (%) - Percentage for Win the Challenge
PERSONAL ACCOUNT
Your Personal Account? - Is your Personal Account?
Equity Stop ($) - Money you can afford to lose
Equity Target ($) - Money you want to achieve
NOTIFICATION
Close All Orders? - You want the expert close automatically all the operations?
Warning -> For MQL5 security reasons, the expert advisor cannot deactivate the auto Trading automatically. So it remains for the trader to deactivate this function once the notification of closing all orders arrives.