Close MyOrders

this Ea is helpful for closing all variety of orders at the same time, you'll be able to opt for either all orders shut straightaway or victimization the within profit/loss rule. if the "total profit" or "total loss" of the account be bigger than nominal profit/loss, this Ea can mechanically shut all of your open position along.


Closing: you'll be able to opt for closing be straightaway when running Ea, or use the whole profit/loss rule, or use shut on a nominal time.


Features

  • Include Swap
  • Include Commission
  • Close in specific Time 
  • Specific Day
  • Close All / Profit Orders only / Lose orders only
  • Repeat each 2,3,... Hours
  • Close if total summation of orders reach xxx
  • Summation all orders , orders for same pair or both of them
  • close just specific orders choose by IDs
  • close Partial order
  • 20% if reach 30 pips
  • 50% if reach 100 pips
  • 30% if reach 200 pips
  • Modify TP and Stop lose
  • Add trailing stop 
  • locking for magic number to close it 



