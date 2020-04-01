Close MyOrders

this Ea is helpful for closing all variety of orders at the same time, you'll be able to opt for either all orders shut straightaway or victimization the within profit/loss rule. if the "total profit" or "total loss" of the account be bigger than nominal profit/loss, this Ea can mechanically shut all of your open position along.





Closing: you'll be able to opt for closing be straightaway when running Ea, or use the whole profit/loss rule, or use shut on a nominal time.





Features

Include Swap

Include Commission

Close in specific Time

Specific Day

Close All / Profit Orders only / Lose orders only

Repeat each 2,3,... Hours

Close if total summation of orders reach xxx

Summation all orders , orders for same pair or both of them

close just specific orders choose by IDs

close Partial order

20% if reach 30 pips

50% if reach 100 pips

30% if reach 200 pips

Modify TP and Stop lose

Add trailing stop

locking for magic number to close it





