Aurora OS Account Guardian

  • Utilities
  • Thorsten Fuehrmann
    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    • Trading Systems Engineer at  Aurora Trading Suite
    • Germany
    • 960
    Founder of the Aurora Trading Suite.
    My mission is to bridge the gap between institutional logic and automated trading. I don't believe in "Black Box" algorithms. I believe in documented transparency, multi-layer confluence, and capital protection as a priority.
    3 comments
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 8 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

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ACCOUNT GUARDIAN MT4 – PROFESSIONAL CAPITAL PROTECTION SYSTEM

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Account Guardian is a specialized risk management tool designed to protect your trading account from uncontrolled losses. The system continuously monitors your open positions and account equity, automatically intervening when predefined risk thresholds are reached.

✔ MAIN FEATURES

• Automatic monitoring of account balance and equity
• Instant closure of all positions when daily loss limit is reached
• Flexible configuration of Daily Loss and Weekly Loss Limits
• Support for fixed amounts or percentage-based thresholds
• Real-time dashboard displaying current risk metrics
• Automatic trading suspension after trigger activation


✔ TECHNICAL DETAILS
Account Guardian operates as an independent monitoring system and is compatible with all Expert Advisors and manual trading strategies. Risk limits are set at system startup and can be adjusted at any time.

Parameters:

• Daily Loss Limit: Maximum daily loss (absolute or percentage)
• Weekly Loss Limit: Maximum weekly loss (absolute or percentage)
• Loss Calculation Mode: Choice between fixed amount or percentage
• Reset Time: Automatic reset of limits (daily/weekly)


✔ RISK MANAGEMENT
This system does not guarantee profits and cannot completely prevent losses. During periods of high volatility or slippage, actual losses may exceed configured limits. It is recommended to use this tool in combination with a solid trading strategy.


✔ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

• MetaTrader 4
• Hedging account required
• Stable internet connection
• Minimum 1 GB RAM

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IMPORTANT NOTICE

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Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.

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Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
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Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
Utilities
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
EA Hedging Martingale Buy Sell Lot Multiplier
Amin Rusli
2 (1)
Utilities
The advantage of using this EA This EA directly updates takeprofit and stop losses that are still empty in a manual order Parameters Multiplier: Multiplier value of the previous transaction Distance: Distance hedging from the previous order Takeprofit: take profit taken from the last price + the value of this column We recommend that you do not add more than one manual transaction in the same pair martingale hedging | manual hedging | hedging manual | hedging lot | best robot | best ea
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
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Maksim Slovakov
Utilities
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Maksim Slovakov
Utilities
По факту вы выставляете виртуальные Buy Stop и Sell Stop которые срабатывают после закрытия свечи. Данный помощник позволяет заранее выставить уровень Stop Loss и Take Profit. Так-же имеется демо режим для предварительного расчёта параметра риск/прибыль. Помощник имеет следующие настройки "Лот" по умолчанию "0.01" "Проскальзывание" по умолчанию "60"        (Значение в пунктах) "Номер Ордера" по умолчанию "0"               (Магический номер ордера) "Цвет Комментариев" по умолчанию "Black"  "Шрифт
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
Utilities
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
Utilities
--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
Utilities
We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier
Nguyen Van Hung
Utilities
This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
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