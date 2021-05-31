Smarty Trade Panel (https://t.me/SmartyTradePanel) is a visual set and go trade panel. Press the BUY or the SELL button to make the trade settings visible. The trade levels can be moved around with the mouse. A magnet function will be active as long as you hold the shift-key pressed.

I have chosen to avoid entering numbers to make the panel an excellent tool for rapid low time-frame trading. In a few seconds you can set the SL, ENTRY and TP levels and arm the trade without to worry about money- and risk-management !

Calculation of the lot-size is real time and gives the maximum possible which is especially handy when you are bound to the 1:30 leverage which is common for European retail traders.

Details of the settings:

Button:

BUY - set entry to high of previous bar / set SL to low of previous bar / TP is set to a multiply factor (additional spacing and multiply factor can be set in advance)

SELL - set entry to low of previous bar / set SL to high of previous bar / TP is set to a multiply factor (additional spacing and multiply factor can be set in advance)

ACTIVE - wait for the price crossing the entry level. A market-order is sent to the broker with the SL, TP and LOT-size recalculated with the actual spread included.

REMOVE - remove the trade settings from the screen.

Mouse:

Single click near one of the labels to set the focus to it, label color changes in to white color

After that the level follows the mouse movement.

Single click again to lock the level exactly where it currently is. Holding the shift-key, locks the level to the high or low of the candle. (additional spacing can be set in advance)

I am on Telegram: https://t.me/SmartyTradePanel Any question is welcome









