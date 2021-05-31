Smarty Trade Panel

  • Utilities
  • Andreas Hoogendoorn
    Andreas Hoogendoorn

    Andreas Hoogendoorn

    Hi, welcome
    I am a forex trader writing tools that really help to make profit. Such as a simplified trading panel with incorporated money/risk management.
    Add me as a contact and you will receive a message as soon the product is ready to launch.
    9 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 2 June 2021
  • Activations: 5

Smarty Trade Panel (https://t.me/SmartyTradePanel) is a visual set and go trade panel. Press the BUY or the SELL button to make the trade settings visible. The trade levels can be moved around with the mouse. A magnet function will be active as long as you hold the shift-key pressed.

I have chosen to avoid entering numbers to make the panel an excellent tool for rapid low time-frame trading. In a few seconds you can set the SL, ENTRY and TP levels and arm the trade without to worry about money- and risk-management !

Calculation of the lot-size is real time and gives the maximum possible which is especially handy when you are bound to the 1:30 leverage which is common for European retail traders.


Details of the settings:

Button:

BUY       - set entry to high of previous bar / set SL to low of previous bar / TP is set to a multiply factor (additional spacing and multiply factor can be set in advance) 

SELL      - set entry to low of previous bar / set SL to high of previous bar / TP is set to a multiply factor (additional spacing and multiply factor can be set in advance) 

ACTIVE  - wait for the price crossing the entry level. A market-order is sent to the broker with the  SL, TP and LOT-size recalculated with the actual spread included.

REMOVE - remove the trade settings from the screen.

Mouse:

Single click near one of the labels to set the focus to it, label color changes in to white color

After that the level follows the mouse movement.

Single click again to lock the level exactly where it currently is. Holding the shift-key, locks the level to the high or low of the candle. (additional spacing can be set in advance)

I am on Telegram: https://t.me/SmartyTradePanel Any question is welcome



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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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