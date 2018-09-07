Volume candles master
- Experts
-
Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Volumes - one of the very important indicators of trade, since it is high volumes that move the market in one direction or another.
This adviser trades by volume, analyzing candles. On this depends how strong the trend can begin. To improve the quality of transactions, uses many other indicators (Moving Average, RSI, ATR, ADX) and can determine the amount of take-profit and stop-loss, depending on the strength of the previous move. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30. Before trading, optimize the parameters of the advisor for your account.
Input parameters
- Lots - lot size (at 0 lot volume will be calculated from the percentage of free funds on the account);
- Percentage of free money - the percentage of free funds for opening each new transaction (works at Lots = 0);
- MaxSpread - the maximum spread for the opening of the transaction (for accounts with a floating spread, so that the transaction opens when the spread is not too large);
- Magic - unique identifier (it is necessary to do it different if several advisers are launched in one terminal);
- TakeProfit - Take-profit (in points);
- StopLoss - stop-loss (in points);
- Dynamic TP and SL - when enabled (true), then Take profit and Stop loss is calculated from the value of the candle (but not more than the StopLoss and TakeProfit values entered above);
- Factor dynamic TP and SL - is the dynamic take-profit and stop-loss coefficient;
- TradeEveryTick - trade each new tick (slows down the optimization, but when trading allows you to make more deals);
- Min high-low candle - the minimum length of the candle (from its maximum to the minimum) to enter the transaction;
- Period ADX - the period of the ADX indicator;
- ADX and high-low relation - the dependence of the indicator ADX and the minimum length of the candle;
- CandlesFactor - the coefficient of determination of a bull or bear candle;
- VolumeCandlesParameter - a parameter for determining the volume and trend of candles;
- TimeframeCandle2 - the timeframe of the second candle (if current is specified - the current timeframe, then the remaining parameters are not used);
- Min high-low candle 2 - the minimum length of the second candle to enter the trade;
- CandlesFactor2 - coefficient of determination of a bull or bear candle 2;
- VolumeCandlesParameter2 - a parameter for determining the volume and trend of candles of the second timeframe;
- MovingAverageParameter - parameter for the indicator Moving average (if you specify 0 - the indicator will not be used);
- MovingAveragePrice - the price for calculating the moving average (for example, the closing price of the bar, or the price of its opening);
- RSIParameter - parameter for the RSI indicator (if 0 - will not be used);
- LevelRSI - levels of the indicator RSI (1-50);
- PeriodATR - the period of the indicator Average True Range;
- MinLevelATR - the minimum level of the ATR indicator;
- Trading start hour - the hour of commencement of trade;
- Trading end hour - the end of trading hours;
- ShowInfo - show information.
How many trades can it open at once