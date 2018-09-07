Volume candles master

Volumes - one of the very important indicators of trade, since it is high volumes that move the market in one direction or another.

This adviser trades by volume, analyzing candles. On this depends how strong the trend can begin. To improve the quality of transactions, uses many other indicators (Moving Average, RSI, ATR, ADX) and can determine the amount of take-profit and stop-loss, depending on the strength of the previous move. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30. Before trading, optimize the parameters of the advisor for your account.





Input parameters