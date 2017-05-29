MACD stopper x2

The MACD_stopper_x2 indicator shows where the trend has a tendency to stop or reverse. It uses the standard MACD indicator and a proprietary formula for processing data obtained from MACD.

There are 2 types of stop/reversal signals:

  • Small cross - probability of a trend stop/reversal is 70-80%
  • Large cross - probability of a trend stop/reversal is 80-80%

If there are open trades (for example, BUY) on the symbol the indicator is attached to, and the BUY trend ends, the indicator sends push notifications and emails to the user.


Indicator parameters

  • Days_paint - the number of days, during which the stop signals are to be drawn.
  • AlertAndSendPush - send push notifications and email to the user.
  • BuyColor1 - color of the stop signal 1 for the BUY orders
  • BuySize1 - size of the stop signal 1 for the BUY orders
  • BuyColor2 - color of the stop signal 2 for the BUY orders
  • BuySize1 - size of the stop signal 2 for the BUY orders
  • SellColor1 - color of the stop signal 1 for the SELL orders
  • SellSize1 - size of the stop signal 1 for the SELL orders
  • SellColor2 - color of the stop signal 2 for the SELL orders
  • SellSize2 - size of the stop signal 2 for the SELL orders
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Aravind Kolanupaka
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Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.06.01 02:25 
 

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