AreaFiftyOne Free

Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function.

When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.

For using the EA we recommend to use an ICMarkets True ECN account.

Parameters

Main Settings LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume. * LotAutoSize = false - enable dynamic calculation of the position volume. LotSize is ignored. * LotRiskPercent = 25 - risk to determine the position volume. It is calculated based on the free margin, available equity and the leverage. * MoneyRiskInPercent = 0 - risk as a percentage of the capital, for safety reasons, the recommended value is 32. When the specified percentage is reached, all positions with the same MagicNumber are immediately closed on all charts. * MaxDynamicLotSize = 0.0 - the maximum allowable lot size when the LotAutoSize function is active. If the entered value is greater than the maximum allowed value for the trading instrument, the maximum value for the instrument is used.



Position settings * TrailingStep = 15 - distance from the position opening price to set trailing stop. * DistanceStep = 15 - step from the current price to move the trailing stop. TakeProfit = 750 - it should also be set for protection against gaps. StopLoss = 0 - 10000 points by default.



Strategies UseTrendIndicator = false - use the trend indicator. UseSMAOnTrendIndicator = true - use the moving averages based on the indicator values. UseOneOrTwoSMAOnTrendIndicator = 1 - use a moving average based on High values (1), moving averages based on High and Low values(2) or only based on Low values (3). UseSMAsCrossingOnTrendIndicatorData = false - intersection of two moving averages. UseRSIBasedIndicator = false - use the RSI-based indicator. UseSimpleTrendStrategy = false - strategy based on MACD and moving average. The ADX indicator provides additional support. UseStochasticBasedIndicator = false - simple crossover of the Stochastic indicator for determining the overbought or oversold states on the market. Recommended on timeframes starting from H4. Use5050Strategy = false - Based on RSI value: Value greater than 50 means a purchase signal, otherwise a sales signal. UseStochRSICroosingStrategy = true - Based on the 5050 strategy, the Stochastic Crossing Strategy was developed.



Signal generation time * StartHour = 8 ; * EndHour = 22 .



If buy/sells are predominant on the market, you can enable signals only for buying/selling. true ; true .



* HandleUserPositions = false - this function accepts manually opened positions and handles them in accordance with the above settings.

- this function accepts manually opened positions and handles them in accordance with the above settings. * CountCharsInCommentToEscape = 0 - if your broker places its information into the comment field, it can be ignored up to the specified number of characters.

- if your broker places its information into the comment field, it can be ignored up to the specified number of characters. HandleOnCandleOpenOnly = true - if true, signals are generated only on new candles, otherwise positions will be opened until the candle closes.

- if true, signals are generated only on new candles, otherwise positions will be opened until the candle closes. * MaxOpenedPositionsOnCandle = 3 - the maximum number of positions opened on one candle according to the active signal.

- the maximum number of positions opened on one candle according to the active signal. * AddPositionsIndependently = false - allows opening positions on every signal, regardless of the positions already opened by the robot.

- allows opening positions on every signal, regardless of the positions already opened by the robot. * MaxConcurrentOpenedOrders = 4 - the maximum number of positions that can be open at the same time.

- the maximum number of positions that can be open at the same time. MagicNumber = 3537 - must be unique for each symbol.