AreaFiftyOne Free

4.2

Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function.

When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit. 

For using the EA we recommend to use an ICMarkets True ECN account.

Parameters

  • Main Settings

    • LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume.
    • *LotAutoSize = false - enable dynamic calculation of the position volume. LotSize is ignored.
    • *LotRiskPercent = 25 - risk to determine the position volume. It is calculated based on the free margin, available equity and the leverage.
    • *MoneyRiskInPercent = 0 - risk as a percentage of the capital, for safety reasons, the recommended value is 32. When the specified percentage is reached, all positions with the same MagicNumber are immediately closed on all charts.
    • *MaxDynamicLotSize = 0.0 - the maximum allowable lot size when the LotAutoSize function is active. If the entered value is greater than the maximum allowed value for the trading instrument, the maximum value for the instrument is used.

  • Position settings

    • *TrailingStep = 15 - distance from the position opening price to set trailing stop.
    • *DistanceStep = 15 - step from the current price to move the trailing stop.
    • TakeProfit = 750 - it should also be set for protection against gaps.
    • StopLoss = 0 - 10000 points by default.

  • Strategies

    • UseTrendIndicator = false - use the trend indicator.
    • UseSMAOnTrendIndicator = true - use the moving averages based on the indicator values.
    • UseOneOrTwoSMAOnTrendIndicator = 1 - use a moving average based on High values (1), moving averages based on High and Low values(2) or only based on Low values (3).
    • UseSMAsCrossingOnTrendIndicatorData = false - intersection of two moving averages.
    • UseRSIBasedIndicator = false - use the RSI-based indicator.
    • UseSimpleTrendStrategy = false - strategy based on MACD and moving average. The ADX indicator provides additional support.
    • UseStochasticBasedIndicator = false - simple crossover of the Stochastic indicator for determining the overbought or oversold states on the market. Recommended on timeframes starting from H4.
    • Use5050Strategy = false - Based on RSI value: Value greater than 50 means a purchase signal, otherwise a sales signal.
    • UseStochRSICroosingStrategy = true - Based on the 5050 strategy, the Stochastic Crossing Strategy was developed.

  • Signal generation time

    • *StartHour = 8;
    • *EndHour = 22.

  • If buy/sells are predominant on the market, you can enable signals only for buying/selling.

    • true;
    • true.
  • *HandleUserPositions = false - this function accepts manually opened positions and handles them in accordance with the above settings.
  • *CountCharsInCommentToEscape = 0 - if your broker places its information into the comment field, it can be ignored up to the specified number of characters.
  • HandleOnCandleOpenOnly = true - if true, signals are generated only on new candles, otherwise positions will be opened until the candle closes.
  • *MaxOpenedPositionsOnCandle = 3 - the maximum number of positions opened on one candle according to the active signal.
  • *AddPositionsIndependently = false - allows opening positions on every signal, regardless of the positions already opened by the robot.
  • *MaxConcurrentOpenedOrders = 4 - the maximum number of positions that can be open at the same time.
  • MagicNumber = 3537 - must be unique for each symbol.
* Available in the full version.

For using the EA we recommend to use an ICMarkets True ECN account.

Reviews 16
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2023.10.24 22:54 
 

Excelente EAs usado en ICM es una Bomba ,muy recomendable ,Gracias

enzo pellitteri
742
enzo pellitteri 2017.11.10 22:51 
 

e' una bomba,credetemi

Roger
612
Roger 2017.10.19 18:14 
 

This is the best BOT that I've seen here so far...Great job Valeri!

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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
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5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Trend Catcher Exp
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5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
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Experts
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Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
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Experts
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Aurum AI mt4
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.33 (12)
Experts
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AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Area51 Little Helper
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Utilities
This small tool takes over the manually opened positions and treats them according to the predefined settings with the dynamic stop loss and Money Management, which predicts which position size should be used for the trade. The program dynamically tracks the stop loss as soon as the position comes into the plus. Possible commissions and swaps are taken into calculation. It should only be installed on one chart window per symbol. Settings LotRiskPercent = 25 - Percentage of the item size. Calcul
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Valeri Balachnin
Experts
The EA generates signals about changes in the trend. Signals can be generated using different RSI-based strategies. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) is set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit. Parameters Main Settings LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume. LotAutoSize = false - enable dy
Area51 On RSI
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Experts
The EA generates signals about changes in the trend. Signals can be generated using different RSI-based strategies. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) is set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit. Parameters Main Settings LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume. LotAutoSize = false - enable dy
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IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2023.10.24 22:54 
 

Excelente EAs usado en ICM es una Bomba ,muy recomendable ,Gracias

pariiiiiisa
35
pariiiiiisa 2023.09.07 13:24 
 

EA has poor resultas on my mt4

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.05.10 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Satish Kumar Saini
272
Satish Kumar Saini 2018.01.08 19:12 
 

EA not working on my mt4 , any reason?

enzo pellitteri
742
enzo pellitteri 2017.11.10 22:51 
 

e' una bomba,credetemi

Andrey Litvichenko
7689
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.20 07:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roger
612
Roger 2017.10.19 18:14 
 

This is the best BOT that I've seen here so far...Great job Valeri!

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38762
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2017.10.02 22:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ABCD Kang
703
ABCD Kang 2017.09.29 22:40 
 

So far, no profit

Bp. Butler
48
Bp. Butler 2017.09.25 21:29 
 

The results are good I like it a lot.

Negan_83
14
Negan_83 2017.09.14 21:27 
 

I have been using this EA for 2 days now on EUR/USD and I have not had a losing trade yet. So far it looks to be a solid EA well update in a month. Also going to add it to a few more Charts and see what happens. Good work so far Valeri.

Aleksej Kravcenko
1927
Aleksej Kravcenko 2017.09.07 08:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jeff.levin
94
jeff.levin 2017.08.26 23:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2017.08.20 22:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ronfx00
550
Ronfx00 2017.08.07 09:32 
 

Nice work from Valeri.

Appreciated.

Thank you.

Ron.

VIRGIL MOLDOVAN
573
VIRGIL MOLDOVAN 2017.08.02 12:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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