Neon Shadow EA MT4

Quick guide to using the robot correctly

Proper use of the robot implies running it in "DYNAMIC" trading mode. By default, "STATIC" is enabled because of mql5 marketplace requirements: the default settings must include a ready-to-run built-in strategy that works immediately without user configuration. Given the above, we’ll skip everything related to the built-in strategy and focus on the quick way to launch "DYNAMIC" mode.

To begin, you need to understand the core concept. The robot reads ".txt" configuration files from a folder that you must create yourself. After creating the folder, place ".txt" files from my Telegram channel into it. You must create this folder in a specific directory:

%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files



The line above is the universal Windows path to a special directory accessible by all MetaTrader 4/5 terminals installed on your local machine or VPS. You can navigate to this directory by opening Windows Explorer (or any other method available to you). Simply paste this path into the address bar and press "Enter"—you’ll be taken directly to the folder. You’re almost done. Once inside, create a subfolder with the exact name specified in the input variable "Subfolder In Files Folder". By default, this value is set to:

WorkDirectory1

You may create additional folders with different names and configure the robot to use any of them by simply changing the folder name in the robot’s settings—this is optional and up to you. More advanced methods for setting up working directories are described in the full introductory guide (link available at the top). After creating the folder, you can test the robot in the Strategy Tester or trade on a real or demo account—just make sure to place at least one ".txt" configuration file from my Telegram channel into the folder first. Once you’ve mastered using ".txt" settings, explore the robot’s operating modes. The Strategy Tester will help you with this. And yes—remember that downloaded settings quickly become outdated. To refresh them, use the "actualize" button located directly on the robot’s graphical interface.