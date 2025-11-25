Neon Shadow EA MT4

Neon Shadow — a unique trading solution that helps you learn and advance to the next level in trading

I aimed to create a unique trading solution accessible to any beginner or professional, regardless of your skill level. The core idea was to combine machine learning with advanced trading techniques in a way that maximizes the benefits of their synergy. The system is suitable both for growing small deposits within 1–2 months and for long-term investment over many years—but you’ll benefit most if you’re genuinely interested in learning.

With the right mindset, you’ll discover new approaches and may even earn a modest return. Be prepared to learn and follow the concept. If you came here just to download the robot, run it once in the Strategy Tester, then attach it to a chart and wait for a miracle, please close this product page and continue browsing the list of free offerings—but of course, I can’t force you to do so. If you choose not to follow my advice, you can stick with the classic approach: run the robot with default settings, or purchase the more advanced paid version of this solution—link provided below. I personally configure the paid version for you, tailored to your specific goals. The default settings are also functional—they represent the built-in strategy known as STATIC mode.

Links to help you learn more about the product

If you want to:

Quick guide to using the robot correctly

Proper use of the robot implies running it in "DYNAMIC" trading mode. By default, "STATIC" is enabled because of mql5 marketplace requirements: the default settings must include a ready-to-run built-in strategy that works immediately without user configuration. Given the above, we’ll skip everything related to the built-in strategy and focus on the quick way to launch "DYNAMIC" mode.

To begin, you need to understand the core concept. The robot reads ".txt" configuration files from a folder that you must create yourself. After creating the folder, place ".txt" files from my Telegram channel into it. You must create this folder in a specific directory:

  • %APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files

The line above is the universal Windows path to a special directory accessible by all MetaTrader 4/5 terminals installed on your local machine or VPS. You can navigate to this directory by opening Windows Explorer (or any other method available to you). Simply paste this path into the address bar and press "Enter"—you’ll be taken directly to the folder. You’re almost done. Once inside, create a subfolder with the exact name specified in the input variable "Subfolder In Files Folder". By default, this value is set to:

  • WorkDirectory1

You may create additional folders with different names and configure the robot to use any of them by simply changing the folder name in the robot’s settings—this is optional and up to you. More advanced methods for setting up working directories are described in the full introductory guide (link available at the top). After creating the folder, you can test the robot in the Strategy Tester or trade on a real or demo account—just make sure to place at least one ".txt" configuration file from my Telegram channel into the folder first. Once you’ve mastered using ".txt" settings, explore the robot’s operating modes. The Strategy Tester will help you with this. And yes—remember that downloaded settings quickly become outdated. To refresh them, use the "actualize" button located directly on the robot’s graphical interface.

IMPORTANT!!! To use this product as effectively and correctly as possible, be sure to read the full introductory guide. It will give you a head start and save you time (first link above)

Use cases for Neon Shadow

  • Boosting a small deposit starting from $300 using aggressive techniques (for those who consider higher risk justified and necessary and aren’t afraid to take risks)
  • Long-term trading for serious, experienced investors who prioritize asset safety and stable performance over extended periods.
  • Assisting in prop firm challenges (FTMO, Darwinex).
  • Learning core trading concepts and gaining practical experience.

Advantages

Versatility              Suitable for any task and includes numerous auxiliary trading techniques to solve each specific challenge.
Multi-currency support
 The system was designed as a unique tool indifferent to the instrument being traded.
Telegram channel with settings Continuous updates via my remote servers allow you to apply any combination of currency pairs and keep your portfolio current. Settings are published in a public Telegram channel where you can download them. These files have the ".txt" extension—not ".SET" as you might expect. Review the introductory guide to understand why this design was chosen and how to use these files.
Cloud computing
 Only a small fraction of calculations occur on your device, while the bulk of the work happens on powerful servers. The robot simply uses pre-computed optimizations available for download from the public Telegram channel at any time. These optimizations come as ".txt" files used in DYNAMIC mode (the recommended operating mode).
Convenience
 Attach to a single chart—any chart.
Reliability The robot recovers its positions and resumes trading after terminal restarts or other unexpected interruptions. Since it operates on bar-based logic, brief hardware disconnections won’t critically impact trading.
Risk control Risks are automatically distributed across currency pairs. The system maintains the target profitability level and recalculates risk allocations on the fly.
Drawdown minimization
 Thanks to hedging, the system reduces drawdowns by trading across multiple currency pairs and timeframes.
Latency resilience
 The robot executes trades upon the appearance of a new bar, ensuring consistent performance on both demo and real accounts.
Scalability and extensibility
 Thanks to its unique architecture, the system can scale machine learning capacity and trade virtually any financial instrument with exceptional quality.
Flexibility Extensive customization options: choice of currency pairs, operating modes, and trade directions (long/short).

Recommendations

  • Optimal deposit: from $300 (larger is better, but not mandatory)
  • Account type: hedging (netting is possible with proper configuration and activation of specific trading modes, though I don’t recommend it)
  • Brokers: any reliable broker with low swaps and spreads—e.g., RoboForex or IC Markets
  • Preparation: always study the introductory guide and thoroughly test your portfolios in the Strategy Tester before going live. Experiment with different modes and settings.

How it works — in simple terms

Pillar 1: Remote server computations

The primary task of any trading robot is to predict future price movement. The quality of these predictions directly determines trade profitability. Most machine learning–based robots follow an outdated model: all computations happen directly on the VPS where both trading and data processing occur simultaneously. This creates two problems:

  • Limits machine learning capabilities.
  • Reduces trading quality due to VPS load.

My approach is different:

  • All computations are offloaded to dedicated, high-performance servers.
  • MetaTrader handles only trading—not calculations—for which it was originally designed.

The robot uses pre-computed optimizations that you download from the public Telegram channel for DYNAMIC mode. This approach delivers two key advantages:

  • Continuously increasing computational power, enabling a growing variety of optimizations that can be combined in numerous ways.
  • Eliminates repetitive manual optimization per currency pair. The system optimizes everything automatically—you only need to select what works best for you.

Pillar 2: Diversification

Diversification is one of the most powerful methods for improving trading stability. It allows you to:

  • Smooth the equity curve.
  • Reduce drawdowns.
  • Safely increase trade frequency.

Most robots trade only one or a few pre-defined currency pairs. This minimal “diversification” offers almost no real benefit. My robot solves this easily:

  • Trades all currency pairs simultaneously, maximizing diversification effects.
  • Automatically allocates trade volume so each pair contributes evenly.

This eliminates the risk concentration on a single instrument. The allocation system works fully automatically.

Pillar 3: Portfolio trading and advanced modes

When trade volumes are distributed across many currency pairs and timeframes, portfolio-level effects become possible—essentially a “fine-tuning” of the strategy. This means you can:

  • Enhance hedging based on currency composition.
  • Amplify or compensate for the influence of specific currencies.
  • Activate additional trading modes.

These modes include:

  • Martingale.
  • Averaging.
  • Long-term position holding.
  • Trading on positive swaps.
  • Advanced filters.

When trading a large number of currency pairs simultaneously, such techniques become significantly safer because risk is spread across the entire portfolio. All advanced modes are described in the introductory guide—link provided at the top.


Filter:
lisi 7887
1574
lisi 7887 2025.11.28 08:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgeniy Ilin
37489
Reply from developer Evgeniy Ilin 2025.11.28 08:32
Большое спасибо вам за добрые слова и за ваш отзыв!
Reply to review