SwapTrader
- Experts
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Alexey LopatinI'm developer experienced in MQL, C++, C# - programming. I work in MetaTrader since 2007 year. I have an experience in NinjaTrader, ForexTester and cAlgo also.
I am pleased to help and provide consultation for you.
- Version: 1.1
SwapTrader is a simple Expert Advisor for swap trading at the end of the day. The EA scans the current chart instrument and instruments specified in the settings, looking for the currency and order with the positive swap. It opens positions with positive swaps after user-defined time and then closes these positions after user-defined time as soon as the specified profit is reached. The EA trades the current currency and instruments listed in the settings.
Expert Advisor Settings
- SymbolsList - list of the traded symbols for scanning. Enter the values as a string separated by ";" in the form: Currency1; Currency2; Currency3.... For example: EURUSD; USDCHF; USDJPY.
- EntryTime - Time for opening positions with positive swap. For example: "23:36"
- UseMoneyManagement - Enable/disable money management for lot calculation. If enabled, lot size is calculated based on the percentage of the balance.
- RiskPercent - Percentage of the balance for lot calculation.
- Lots - Fixed lot size, when the UseMoneyManagement is disabled.
- TimeToCloseByTotalProfit - Time for closing all opened positions, when total profit (TotalProfitToClose) in currency is reached. For example: "00:10"
- TotalProfitToClose - The total profit of all positions in currency to close all positions
- StopLoss - Stop loss in pips for positions, 0 - disabled.
- TakeProfit - Take profit in pips for positions, 0 - disabled.
- SpreadLimit - Maximum allowed spread in pips to allow trading.
- MinimumSwap - Minimum swap value for the Expert Advisor to open positions.
- MagicNumber - Magic number for the EA's positions.
- Slippage - Maximum allowed price deviation in points when opening positions.
Tks, good job.