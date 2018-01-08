SwapTrader

3.33

SwapTrader is a simple Expert Advisor for swap trading at the end of the day. The EA scans the current chart instrument and instruments specified in the settings, looking for the currency and order with the positive swap. It opens positions with positive swaps after user-defined time and then closes these positions after user-defined time as soon as the specified profit is reached. The EA trades the current currency and instruments listed in the settings.


Expert Advisor Settings

  • SymbolsList - list of the traded symbols for scanning. Enter the values as a string separated by ";" in the form: Currency1; Currency2; Currency3.... For example: EURUSD; USDCHF; USDJPY.
  • EntryTime - Time for opening positions with positive swap. For example: "23:36"
  • UseMoneyManagement - Enable/disable money management for lot calculation. If enabled, lot size is calculated based on the percentage of the balance.
  • RiskPercent - Percentage of the balance for lot calculation.
  • Lots - Fixed lot size, when the UseMoneyManagement is disabled.
  • TimeToCloseByTotalProfit - Time for closing all opened positions, when total profit (TotalProfitToClose) in currency is reached. For example: "00:10"
  • TotalProfitToClose - The total profit of all positions in currency to close all positions
  • StopLoss - Stop loss in pips for positions, 0 - disabled.
  • TakeProfit - Take profit in pips for positions, 0 - disabled.
  • SpreadLimit - Maximum allowed spread in pips to allow trading.
  • MinimumSwap - Minimum swap value for the Expert Advisor to open positions.
  • MagicNumber - Magic number for the EA's positions.
  • Slippage - Maximum allowed price deviation in points when opening positions.
Reviews 5
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.28 13:21 
 

Tks, good job.

John Obermaier
682
John Obermaier 2019.04.16 12:02 
 

Good but needs comment in details of trade so we can see which trades EA made

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Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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VisualHistory MT4
Alexey Lopatin
4 (1)
Utilities
Description VisualHistory plots positions (Buy and sell orders only) from history of account on a chart. It draws the standard arrows for entry/exit and connects them by the dashed line. Also, VisualHistory displays information on the top left corner of a chart concerning displayed positions: positions count, net profit. Download it to the <MQL4/Experts> directory of your MetaTrader. Options Start date for history orders - start date of displayed trade history End date for history orders - end
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.28 13:21 
 

Tks, good job.

John Obermaier
682
John Obermaier 2019.04.16 12:02 
 

Good but needs comment in details of trade so we can see which trades EA made

Abdul Gafur
47
Abdul Gafur 2019.03.21 14:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammad Oladi
3220
Mohammad Oladi 2018.12.01 15:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.25 07:38 
 

1 Star (20%) = Bad

2 Stars (40%) = Undecided (still testing)

3 Stars (60%) = Okay

4 Stars (80%) = Good

5 Stars (100%) = Excellente!

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