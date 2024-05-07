The Fibo Reversals Expert

The Fibo Reversals Expert is the Expert Advisor built based on the trading strategy of "The Fibo Reversals Indicator". Here, the E.A. is used with two other indicators - "ComBo Trend Indicator" - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24413? and "Holy Trinity Indicator" - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101432?. The settings of this E.A. are a combintion of the individual settings of each of the indicators in use - with few additional basics.

SMART REVERSALS PENDINGS

  • -Smart_Pending_Reversals - Set 'True' to allow Expert Advisor automatically look out for trend reversal entries.
  • Smart_Pending_Extensions  - Set 'True' to allow Expert Advisor automatically look out for trend extension entries.
  • Pendings_Monthly - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the monthly time range.
  • Pendings_Weekly - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the weekly time range.
  • Pendings_Daily - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the daily time range.
  • Pendings_Depth - Indicator buy / sell depth level.
  • Pendings_Interval - Period interval for trade making decisions.
  • Pendings_TEMA_21_MA - Tripple Exponential Moving Average lower period.
  • Pendings_TEMA_55_MA - Tripple Exponential Moving Average higher period.
  • Pendings_Expiration_Hours - Pending Order time duration before expiration (in Hours).
  • Smart_Pendings_Trailing_Points - Trailing points for activated pending order trades.
  • Pendings_Closure_Days - Time duration after which an activated buy/sell trades must be closed.
  • ComBo_Father - ComBo Trend Indicator Father High Period.
  • ComBo_Son - ComBo Trend Indicator Father Low Period.
  • ComBo_HolySpirit - ComBo Trend Indicator signal Period.
  • ComBo_Interval - ComBo Trend Indicator period interval for trade making decisions.
  • Smart_Pendings_Tf - Time Frame used for entry calculations.

Note: For automated trading, each of these trading strategies are to be independently optimized.

TRADE_MANAGEMENT

  • Profit_Points - Enter desired take profit (in points based on traded symbol / instruments).
  • Loss_Points - Enter desired stop loss (in points based on traded symbol / instruments).
  • Fixed_Lot_Size - Enter your trading lot size.
  • Smart_Pendings_Confirmations - Use the Smart Reversals Pending calculations to confirm manual entries.
  • Expert_Close - Select to use the Expert Advisor precalculated closing conditions.
  • Scalping - a fixed peecentage (0.236%) of your pre-chosen take profit level. Use to take small size profits (if desired).
  • Friday_Night_Closures - If need be, close all opened trades before the weekend starts.
  • sfAI_Chart_Identity_Number - Change this number - in the eventuality that there are two or more settings for use per traded chart symbol. This will help the Expert Advisor identify each settings signals.
Happy, Safe And Successful Trading.


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Profalgo Limited
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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