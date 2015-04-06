Prop Firm Killer

Use this EA on your Prop Firm challenge to pass with a copy trader.

Introducing Prop Firm Killer. This powerful EA is designed to help traders conquer the challenges of prop firms and achieve substantial growth in their trading accounts. It utilizes a Pending Position strategy combined with an advanced and secretive trading algorithm, making it a force to be reckoned with in the market.

The strategy employed by Prop Firm Killer incorporates a unique custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels (Price Action), and the proprietary trading algorithm mentioned earlier. Through extensive testing, the EA has successfully passed the stress tests with slippage and commission closely resembling real market conditions. The testing was conducted using real ticks and achieved an impressive 99.9% quality over a 22-year period.

The Expert Advisor also includes an algorithm for slippage control, providing comprehensive control over trading statistics. This functionality ensures that you are protected from any deceptive practices employed by brokers, further enhancing the reliability and transparency of the EA.

With its exceptional performance and track record, Prop Firm Killer is a valuable tool for traders looking to conquer the challenges of prop firms. Experience the power of this expert advisor and unlock the potential for substantial growth in your trading accounts.

PLEASE CHECK THE COMMENTS FOR THE .SET FILE OR PHOTOS DOWN BELOW.

             

  

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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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