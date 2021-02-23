SL Currency Heatmap

5

Back testing can't; get indicator full performance 


Trading the currency markets is a complex business. With so many pairs and multiple timeframes it is almost impossible to monitor them all – but with with the Currency Heatmap you can. The Currency Heatmap indicator delivers the information you need to base your trading decisions on the entire spectrum of currency pairs derived from the 8 major currencies; namely the US dollar, the Euro, the British Pound, the Swiss Franc, the Japanese Yen, the Canadian Dollar, the Australian Dollar and finally the New Zealand Dollar. In one clear and simple table, you can see instantly the entire weight of market sentiment across all 28 pairs and across all timeframes. A global view of risk and sentiment on one chart.


It instantly displays the “hottest” and “coldest” areas of the financial landscape. Vertically, 28 currency pairs are listed and ranked from the most bullish (top) to the most bearish pair (bottom) and reflect the data ranking on the associated currency matrix indicator. And this is where it gets interesting: horizontally, the performance scores of each currency pair are displayed in daily timeframes , daily, 

SL Currency Heatmap Supply Demand Zone Pro Indicator works with all products and timeframes. It is using a new calculation method, and now you can select the desired zone on any timeframe! Strongest Zones are already enabled by default This is a great advantage in trading.This indicator has a  enabled by default, just move the chart.


Supply and Demand ?

Supply is a price zone where sellers outnumbered buyers and drove the price lower.

Demand is a price zone where buyers outnumbers sellers and drove the price higher.

Charts symbol changer?

change evary 28 pair one click  SL Currency Heatmap bottom click

Currency Heatmap index 

Currency Heatmap index  divarance line1.0 show best setup intarday  is a measure of currency strength.
Shows the total rate of change of “short-term moving average” and “long-term moving average” for each currency.
Supports eight major currencies: USD, EUR, JPY, CHF, GBP, AUD, CAD and NZD.

How to trade Heatmap indicator using

First check the last two symbols and the first symbol of the hitmap indi store.It ranks automatically the best positive symbol and the weak symbol in the live market.Then check the the supply for the need.The pairs which are ranged in small quantities can move fast in the London session. Later check the index lines.If it is breaked at 1.0 and  -1.0 and shows a good difference, you must enter quickly. When it comes to a low risk point, the best time frames to sell these are 5 m and 15m.


Note

this indicator supply demand colour code we cants change

I look forward to giving you another valuable indicator that fits this process for free, Give me a personal massage

I will always help you if you have any questions.

Best regards, chalin




Reviews 6
swingkilla
157
swingkilla 2021.04.28 16:52 
 

One of the most reliable indicators I've seen so far...Great support from Chalin as well...Keep it up !

Justin James Parker
617
Justin James Parker 2021.04.28 14:59 
 

very awesome indicator packed with value! Great for picking up on current sentiment, supply and demand , and momentum ! Thank you sir

MMoore61
178
MMoore61 2021.03.26 04:55 
 

I have found the HeatMap to be an extremely useful indicator. I also use the authors Session indicator and from what I have seen everything that he has developed works well and his support is wonderful. The questions that I sent to him were answered quickly with every effort on his part to be helpful and accurate in his answers! I highly recommend his indicators, I find them very useful tools in my trading.

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair
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My  Intraday trading session indicator.    SL Session Strength 28 Pair   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57585   This strategy is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currenci
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User Manual For more information pm me            SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This strategy i am made my other indicator SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair more  improvement We can easily study the financial strength of multi-faceted trading SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to
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SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
SL Trend Screener
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5 (4)
Indicators
if you want more information please  pm me HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you
SL Dash Gap Trading
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Here on some thoughts about the sl dash information and layout for strength indicators for clarity and view. We have Bid Ratio, Relative Strength, Currency Strength, Absolute Strength, Gap and Sync. Bid Ratio is based on the current price as a percentage of the Day Range. This range can be based on the Day Bar (the time elapsed since the brokers open time) or Rolling (the last 24 hours). Relative Strength is the Bid Ratio of a pair expressed in a range of gap diffrent value -9 to +9. Currenc
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Non-Repainting Indicator dont; s forget this;s work well stronger trend fast markert lower time frame How to trade with  SL Scalping Arrow  * this system trend trading system we trade 15M chart using day tp,if you want identify Accumulation Distribution (H4) i am reccomend my SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair monthy weekly strenght you can easy filter best rank symbol list weekly monthy * we dont;s trade trend change time waiting trade next day pullback * if you want golden entry find.  SL Cur
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5 (2)
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Suggested timeframes to trading :M1-M5 - M15-M30 -H1  wait london and newyork markert open after wait best then select the best strong index and weakest index by sniper. histogram is indicated by one arrow at a time. The signal in the end direction of weak and strong all red and green mean trending index,natural market is displayed only in white SL Sniper  Indicator can be used for short term long and scalping. It is better to confirm entry signals with high low price action. currency is gaining
SL Curruncy impulse
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (2)
Indicators
SL Curruncy impulse flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Curruncy impulse indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies   Suggested timeframes to trading : M1 - M5 - M15 - M30 -H1 You can however just change SL Curruncy impulse  to check in the settings. Bear in mind that scanning very low timeframes.   How d
SL Sniper
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
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SL Sniper I coded. to trade with the trap system of the main market with vsa   for more information and you want vsa system  please  pm me Suggested timeframes to trading : M1- M2- M3- M5 - M15-M30 -H1  Wait london and newyork markert open after wait best then select the best strong index and weakest index by sniper Histogram is indicated by one arrow at a time. The signal in the end direction of weak and strong All red and green mean trending index,natural market is displayed only in white SL
SL Trend Scanner MT5
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
Indicators
HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you if you want more information please  pm me
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swingkilla
157
swingkilla 2021.04.28 16:52 
 

One of the most reliable indicators I've seen so far...Great support from Chalin as well...Keep it up !

Justin James Parker
617
Justin James Parker 2021.04.28 14:59 
 

very awesome indicator packed with value! Great for picking up on current sentiment, supply and demand , and momentum ! Thank you sir

MMoore61
178
MMoore61 2021.03.26 04:55 
 

I have found the HeatMap to be an extremely useful indicator. I also use the authors Session indicator and from what I have seen everything that he has developed works well and his support is wonderful. The questions that I sent to him were answered quickly with every effort on his part to be helpful and accurate in his answers! I highly recommend his indicators, I find them very useful tools in my trading.

cam028
6492
cam028 2021.03.12 11:05 
 

good indicator great customer service

man1980
2362
man1980 2021.03.06 16:36 
 

awesome indicator and great support, hands down one of the best out on the market

Tarzan287
89
Tarzan287 2021.03.02 08:02 
 

Works very good

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