Openology is a very simple indicator that can show the historical information of the opening price levels.

The histogram has in fact the task of showing the history of this value in order to study the conditions of permanence and duration of this very important market condition.

The indicator, in separate window, is not intrusive and through its internal customization extremely simple in use.

Very important is the possibility to enable or disable a timeframe to show the agreement of study on Open Price.





Inputs