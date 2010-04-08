Openology
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Openology is a very simple indicator that can show the historical information of the opening price levels.
The histogram has in fact the task of showing the history of this value in order to study the conditions of permanence and duration of this very important market condition.
The indicator, in separate window, is not intrusive and through its internal customization extremely simple in use.
Very important is the possibility to enable or disable a timeframe to show the agreement of study on Open Price.
Inputs
- Open Price Increasing color
- Open Price Decreasing color
- Open Price Sideward color
- TF VISIBILITY/ALERT
- Enable_M1
- Enable_M5
- Enable_M15
- Enable_M30
- Enable_H1
- Enable_H4
- Enable_D1
- Enable_W1
- Enable_MN1