Advanced Harmonic Patterns MT5

The indicator displays harmonic patterns on the chart based on Dynamic ZigZag (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5357) and is almost a complete analog of one of the versions of well-known korHarmonics. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butterfly, Crab, Bat), 3Drives, 5-0, Batman, SHS, One2One, Camel, Triangles, WXY, Fibo and Vibrations. Only display of ABCD and Gartley patterns is enabled in the settings by default. The reverse line allows defining the moment of fixing the opposite vertex. Plenty of customizable parameters are provided.

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5196

Describes of the parameters available for download.