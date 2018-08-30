Telegram ChartSnap MT5

5


Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily share their favorite system/dashboard to their Telegram group/channel members. This utility is very useful especially for those who like to trade using their mobile devices. 


*Special Setup

  • In case your chart is running an EA and you wish to run this utility EA at the same time:
  • Let's name the chart with the running EA = Chart_A.
  • Stop the EA on Chart_A and run the ChartSnap EA with option ShowChartIdOnly=true.
  • Copy the Chart_A's ChartID that show on the terminal window and remove the ChartSnap EA. DO NOT CLOSE the Chart_A window.
  • Re-attach the running EA and open another chart. Let's name the newly open chart = Chart_B.
  • Attach the ChartSnap EA on Chart_B and fill the ChartID for Chart_A.
  • The Chart_B ChartSnap EA will now screen shot your Chart_A and send it to your Telegram chat.


Parameters

  • Token="" - enter your bot API token.
  • ChatID=0 - enter your Telegram ChatID.
  • DisableNotification=false - screenshot will send to Telegram with or without notification.
  • UpdatePeriod=M1 - repeat cycle timer. (based on candle opening time)
  • CaptionOption=cCustom - option for screenshot caption.
  • CustomCaption="" - custom text for screenshot caption if CaptionOption=cCustom.
  • ChartID=0 - target chart to be screen shot. '0' indicate the attached chart will be the screen shot target.
  • Width=800 - screenshot file width.
  • Height=600 - screenshot file height.
  • ShowChartIdOnly=false - show the attached chart's ID on screen.


Telegram Bot Setup guideline

  1. Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather".
  2. Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot.
  3. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: TestingABC and username: TestingABCbot <-- username has to be ended by 'bot').
  4. Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot.
  5. Save your bot API token (e.g. 227330911:AAEWHnT9B9bAARDiKhESwXd7hk-G4nxmEpI) and click t.me/TestingABCbot to chat with it.
  6. Go back to Telegram APP and search for 'userinfobot'.
  7. Type /start and retrieve your personal Telegram Chat ID (e.g., 12345678).
  8. Back in MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add 'https://api.telegram.org'.
  9. Attach the utility into your MetaTrader 4 chart and fill up the Token (from step 5) and ChatID (from step 7).
  10. Hooray! Your ChartSnap utility is ready to work for you.
  11. Fill up the Chat ID with your Channel ID and set your bot as a channel administrator in order for your bot to work in the channel.


Reviews 1
Виктор Крайнов
73
Виктор Крайнов 2023.09.20 13:36 
 

Очень полезное программное обеспечение. Респект автору что учёл его необходимость.

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Виктор Крайнов
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Виктор Крайнов 2023.09.20 13:36 
 

Очень полезное программное обеспечение. Респект автору что учёл его необходимость.

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