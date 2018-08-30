Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily share their favorite system/dashboard to their Telegram group/channel members. This utility is very useful especially for those who like to trade using their mobile devices.





*Special Setup

In case your chart is running an EA and you wish to run this utility EA at the same time:

Let's name the chart with the running EA = Chart_A.

Stop the EA on Chart_A and run the ChartSnap EA with option ShowChartIdOnly =true.

=true. Copy the Chart_A's ChartID that show on the terminal window and remove the ChartSnap EA. DO NOT CLOSE the Chart_A window.

the Chart_A window. Re-attach the running EA and open another chart. Let's name the newly open chart = Chart_B.

Attach the ChartSnap EA on Chart_B and fill the ChartID for Chart_A.

for Chart_A. The Chart_B ChartSnap EA will now screen shot your Chart_A and send it to your Telegram chat.





Parameters

Token ="" - enter your bot API token.

="" - enter your bot API token. ChatID =0 - enter your Telegram ChatID.

=0 - enter your Telegram ChatID. DisableNotification =false - screenshot will send to Telegram with or without notification.

=false - screenshot will send to Telegram with or without notification. UpdatePeriod =M1 - repeat cycle timer. (based on candle opening time)

=M1 - repeat cycle timer. (based on candle opening time) CaptionOption =cCustom - option for screenshot caption.

=cCustom - option for screenshot caption. CustomCaption ="" - custom text for screenshot caption if CaptionOption=cCustom.

="" - custom text for screenshot caption if CaptionOption=cCustom. ChartID =0 - target chart to be screen shot. '0' indicate the attached chart will be the screen shot target.

=0 - target chart to be screen shot. '0' indicate the attached chart will be the screen shot target. Width =800 - screenshot file width.

=800 - screenshot file width. Height =600 - screenshot file height.

=600 - screenshot file height. ShowChartIdOnly=false - show the attached chart's ID on screen.





Telegram Bot Setup guideline