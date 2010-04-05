Simple Telegram Notification

Simple Telegram Notification – Stay Informed on Your MT5 Trading Activity!

Stay connected with your MetaTrader 5 trading activity using Simple Telegram Notification, the Expert Advisor that sends real-time notifications to your Telegram app whenever orders are opened, modified, or closed. Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll always be up-to-date with critical trading information.

Key Features:

  • Order Notifications: Receive instant Telegram alerts whenever an order is opened, modified, or closed on your MT5 account.
  • Seamless Integration: Effortlessly integrates with MetaTrader 5 for smooth and reliable performance.
  • Real-Time Updates: Keep track of your trades with real-time updates delivered directly to your Telegram.
  • Cross-Device Compatibility: Receive notifications on your phone, tablet, or desktop through Telegram, wherever you are.
  • User-Friendly: Easy to configure, with an intuitive interface suitable for traders of all experience levels.
  • Lightweight & Efficient: Operates efficiently on MT5 without affecting platform performance.

Quick Setup Guide:

To start using Simple Telegram Notification, follow these steps:

1. Create a Telegram Bot via BotFather:

  • Open Telegram and search for “@BotFather.”
  • Use the instructions provided by BotFather to create a new bot and generate your API token.
  • Copy the API token and input it into the Simple Telegram Notification settings in MetaTrader 5.

2. Get Your Channel ID:

  • Create a Telegram channel (or use an existing one).
  • Add the bot you created as an Administrator in your Telegram channel.
  • To find your channel's ID, follow these steps:
    1. Open your Telegram channel and send a message in it.
    2. Visit this URL in your browser: https://api.telegram.org/bot&lt;YourBotAPIKey>/getUpdates (Replace <YourBotAPIKey> with the API token you received from BotFather).
    3. Look for the "chat" object in the JSON response, and note the Channel ID (it will be a negative number, like -1001234567890 ).
  • Input this Channel ID into the settings of the Simple Telegram Notification Expert Advisor in MT5.

Once set up, you will begin receiving instant notifications whenever an order is opened, modified, or closed on your MetaTrader 5 account.


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Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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History CSV Reader MT5
Rian Rassetiadi
Utilities
Hello Traders. This product is for you who like to copy a signal on MQL5. Before you go dive deeper, copy some signal and waste some money, it will be better if you know how the signal provider trading style, right? Sometimes its hard to read history by list and table, it will be easier when you see the position on the chart. So, this simple utility will help you to plot any history on MQL signal to your trading view. You can analyze how the signal works, and you are able to see how and when t
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