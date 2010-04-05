Simple Telegram Notification – Stay Informed on Your MT5 Trading Activity!

Stay connected with your MetaTrader 5 trading activity using Simple Telegram Notification, the Expert Advisor that sends real-time notifications to your Telegram app whenever orders are opened, modified, or closed. Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll always be up-to-date with critical trading information.

Key Features:

Order Notifications : Receive instant Telegram alerts whenever an order is opened, modified, or closed on your MT5 account.

: Receive instant Telegram alerts whenever an order is opened, modified, or closed on your MT5 account. Seamless Integration : Effortlessly integrates with MetaTrader 5 for smooth and reliable performance.

: Effortlessly integrates with MetaTrader 5 for smooth and reliable performance. Real-Time Updates : Keep track of your trades with real-time updates delivered directly to your Telegram.

: Keep track of your trades with real-time updates delivered directly to your Telegram. Cross-Device Compatibility : Receive notifications on your phone, tablet, or desktop through Telegram, wherever you are.

: Receive notifications on your phone, tablet, or desktop through Telegram, wherever you are. User-Friendly : Easy to configure, with an intuitive interface suitable for traders of all experience levels.

: Easy to configure, with an intuitive interface suitable for traders of all experience levels. Lightweight & Efficient: Operates efficiently on MT5 without affecting platform performance.

Quick Setup Guide:

To start using Simple Telegram Notification, follow these steps:

1. Create a Telegram Bot via BotFather:

Open Telegram and search for “@ BotFather .”

.” Use the instructions provided by BotFather to create a new bot and generate your API token .

. Copy the API token and input it into the Simple Telegram Notification settings in MetaTrader 5.

2. Get Your Channel ID:

Create a Telegram channel (or use an existing one).

Add the bot you created as an Administrator in your Telegram channel.

in your Telegram channel. To find your channel's ID, follow these steps: Open your Telegram channel and send a message in it. Visit this URL in your browser: https://api.telegram.org/bot<YourBotAPIKey>/getUpdates (Replace <YourBotAPIKey> with the API token you received from BotFather). Look for the "chat" object in the JSON response, and note the Channel ID (it will be a negative number, like -1001234567890 ).

Input this Channel ID into the settings of the Simple Telegram Notification Expert Advisor in MT5.

Once set up, you will begin receiving instant notifications whenever an order is opened, modified, or closed on your MetaTrader 5 account.



