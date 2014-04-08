Extended Keltner Channel

Extended version of the "Keltner Channel" indicator. This is an analytical tool that allows you to determine the ratio of the price position relative to its volatility.

You can use 26 types of moving average and 11 price options to calculate the middle line of the indicator. Configurable alerts will notify you when the price touches the upper or lower border of the channel.

Available average types: Simple Moving Average, Exponential Moving Average, Wilder Exponential Moving Average, Linear Weighted Moving Average, Sine Weighted Moving Average, Triangular Moving Average, Least Square Moving Average (or EPMA, Linear Regression Line), Smoothed Moving Average, Hull Moving Average by Alan Hull, Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average, Double Exponential Moving Average by Patrick Mulloy, T3 by T. Tillson, Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers, Moving Median, Geometric Mean, Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell, Integral of Linear Regression Slope , Combination of LSMA and ILRS, Triangular Moving Average generalized by J.Ehlers, Volume Weighted Moving Average, Smoothing by Mark Jurik.

Calculation price options: Close, Open, High, Low, Median Price = (High + Low) / 2, Typical Price = (High + Low + Close) / 3, Weighted Close = (High + Low + Close * 2) / 4 , Heiken Ashi Close, Heiken Ashi Open, Heiken Ashi High, Heiken Ashi Low.

PeriodMA - period of the middle line of the channel

MethodMA - channel center line smoothing method

PriceMA - price used for calculation

PeriodATR - period of the ATR indicator

MulATR - multiplier of the ATR indicator

ShiftMA - shift the channel forward / backward on the chart

AddDigits - additional increase in the accuracy of the indicator readings in digits after the decimal point

AlertOnUpTouch - enable / disable alerts when you touch the upper channel line

AlertOnDnTouch - enable / disable alerts when touching the lower channel line

EnableAlertMessage - enable / disable the display of a text message

EnableAlertNotification - enable / disable sending notifications to mobile terminals

EnableAlertSound - enable / disable sound notification

AlertUpSoundFileName - the name of the sound file for notification when the upper channel line is touched

AlertDnSoundFileName - the name of the sound file for notification when the lower channel line is touched







