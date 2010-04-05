Open Close multiple charts with one click
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
With this script you can open or close multiple charts with just one click. Please follow the instructions below;
- Set your desired symbols in the market watch window.
- Open one chart.
- Attach the script to the chart
- In the input values just select the time frame of your chart.
- Set open chart value to true. Click ok.
- To close the charts follow step 3 and 7.
- In input values set open chart value to false and close chart value to true