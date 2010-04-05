Open Close multiple charts with one click

With this script you can open or close multiple charts with just one click. Please follow the instructions below;

  1. Set your desired symbols in the market watch window.
  2. Open one chart.
  3. Attach the script to the chart
  4. In the input values just select the time frame of your chart.
  5. Set open chart value to true. Click ok.
  6. To close the charts follow step 3 and 7.
  7. In input values set open chart value to false and close chart value to true


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