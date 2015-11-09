Mini Charts

4.78

The indicator displays minimized charts of any symbol from any timeframe. The maximum number of displayed charts is 28. The charts can be located both in the main and bottom window. Two display modes: candles and bars. Amount of displayed data (bars and candles) and chart sizes are adjustable.

Parameters:
  • Corner - display start corner (selected from the list)
  • CandleMode - display mode: true - candles, false - bars
  • ShowLastBid - enable/disable the last price display
  • LastBidShiftX - last price line shift by X axis (all shifts are used for more accurate display)
  • LastBidShiftY - last price line shift by Y axis
  • ColorLB - last price line color
  • BarsToDisplay - amount of displayed bars/candles without the current one
  • LineColor - line color (Doji candle)
  • BullColor - bullish bar/candle color
  • BearColor - bearish bar/candle color
  • ScaleColor - scale color
  • WindowNumber - number of a chart display window (0 - main window)
  • CornerX - indent from a corner by X axis
  • CornerY - indent from a corner by Y axis
  • ChartWidth - width of each chart window
  • ChartHeight - height of each chart window
  • ShowPriceHL - enable/disable High/Low display
  • PriceFontSizeHL - displayed High/Low font size
  • PriceFontNameHL - displayed High/Low font name
  • HiPriceLabelX - shift by X axis for High
  • HiPriceLabelY - shift by Y axis for High
  • HiPriceLabelClr - High price value color
  • LoPriceLabelX - shift by X axis for Low
  • LoPriceLabelY - shift by Y axis for Low
  • LoPriceLabelClr - Low price value color
  • ChartNameX - shift by X axis for symbol and timeframe value
  • ChartNameY - shift by Y axis for symbol and timeframe value
  • ChartNameFontName - symbol and timeframe value font name
  • ChartNameFontSize - symbol and timeframe value font size
  • ChartNameFontColor - symbol and timeframe value color
  • ScaleStartY - shift by Y axis for the scale
  • BarSpacingX - spacing between the charts
  • Columns - amount of columns when placing charts in the window
  • SpacingColumns - spacing between the columns
  • SpacingRows - spacing between the rows
  • Symbol01 - symbol name; leave blank to use the current one
  • TimeFrame01 - display period, select "CURRENT" for an empty value. All charts with any value different from CURRENT are displayed
Reviews 19
Abraham Correa
4358
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 04:51 
 

Advanced, overviewing the chart symbol I think is a must. Thank you!

Tim Qualmann
537
Tim Qualmann 2023.03.18 15:49 
 

can u add template for minicharts like mt5 ?

danmar
2250
danmar 2022.07.16 14:44 
 

HI, this indicator is very interesting for me in scalping mode to see very quickly and remind me global move Thanks so much for this free tool Daniel

Recommended products
Renko Chart with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
FREE
SFT Fibo Smart Pivot
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The SFT Fibo Smart Pivot indicator is a powerful trading tool based on the Fibonacci Golden Ratio, designed to identify key support and resistance levels in the forex market. This indicator has the ability to pinpoint significant price levels that can serve as entry and exit points for trades. It enables traders to analyze the market more effectively and make well-informed decisions. The indicator uses the Fibonacci Golden Ratio to accurately determine support and resistance levels. These levels
FREE
MultiFiboDynamicMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
MultiFiboDynamicMT4 is a powerful, professional indicator for estimating the most important support and resistance levels. The main advantage is that it plots the Fibonacci levels at all timeframes simultaneously, which allows the trader to see the full picture of the possible price movement of the trading instrument! Advantages of the indicator The indicator is perfect for scalping and trading binary options. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Works on all timeframes. Works on any
FREE
Termina informations for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know all informations and settings of terminal where the utility is loaded. The informations that you can know are for example: - The path of folder where the terminal start - The path of   folder where the terminal store the indicators, experts advisors etc - The path of   common folder - The permission to use DLL, to automated trading etc - The permission to send email, FTP or notifications to smartphone and many other informations
FREE
Newlevel
Sergey Nanov
Indicators
Indicator. Zones of support and resistance levels The most reliable tool in the hands of any technical analyst is support and resistance levels.It is these levels that magically work in the market, because the price then bounces off them, on the contrary, gaining maximum acceleration, punching them and striving for a new price point.However, in practice, many beginners face enormous difficulties in building them.This is due to the fact that the price may react quite differently to them, and ofte
FREE
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, fon
FREE
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Bitcoin Trader Pro Indicator
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Indicators
Bitcoin Trader Pro Indicator is an advanced tool specifically designed for analyzing the cryptocurrency market, with a focus on BTCUSD. This indicator combines multiple technical analysis methods to generate precise and reliable trading signals. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders, the Bitcoin Trader Pro Indicator provides everything you need to make informed trading decisions. My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your feedback to help me improve them or as a thank you. H
FREE
CyberZingFx Volume
Afsal Meerankutty
4.74 (38)
Indicators
CyberZingFx Volume Indicator is designed to help traders find market reversals with ease. This powerful tool uses a unique strategy that combines both volume and historical price to provide accurate signals for potential market reversals. The indicator displays volume BUY and SELL power values on the right side of the chart for both BUY and SELL. With customizable settings, you can set alerts at different levels to suit your trading style. The most recent alert value is displayed as Alert High,
FREE
Big Figure Indicator
Vonjinirina Alfred Randrianiaina
Indicators
"BIG FIGURE INDICATOR" automatically identifies and draws horizontal lines on price charts at specific levels, such as whole numbers or half-numbers (e.g., 1.0000 or 1.5000 in currency trading). These levels are considered psychologically significant because they represent round numbers that big traders and investors may focus on, leading to potential support or resistance levels. The big figure indicator can help traders identify important price levels and make trading decisions based on these
FREE
Buy and Sell Power MT4
Marco Engstermann
5 (2)
Indicators
Simple Indicator that shows the   Buy and Sell   volume in percent. Settings : Font size for percentage labels Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels) Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels) Color for Buy label Color for Sell label Color for Strong Buy signal Color for Buy signal Color for Strong Sell signal Color for Sell signal Color for Neutral signal Default to every tick
FREE
Magneto Breakdown
Vladimir Blednov
5 (1)
Indicators
Полная версия индикатора находится здесь . Индикатор предназначен для торговли внутри дня. Строит канал по пробою крайних уровней которого вы можете открывать ордер на покупку или продажу. Во флетовом рынке работа ведётся на отбой от этих уровней. Для фильтрации входов используется цветная гибридная скользящая средняя. Настройки по умолчанию предназначены для терминального времени GMT +3 (подходит для большинства брокеров) и для терминалов с пятизначными котировками. Индикация канала и уровней A
FREE
Smart Pivot Points MT4
Alexandr Saprykin
Indicators
Smart Pivot Points for MetaTrader 4 — Clear Levels for Smart Trading Smart Pivot Points is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that automatically calculates and displays a full set of key trading levels on the chart. It transforms the chaos of price action into a clear structured map, highlighting support, resistance, price balance, and potential target zones. Designed for traders who value clarity, the tool works in any market: Forex, cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum), stock indices,
Bandas de Fibonacci Para Metatrader 4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicators
Indicador de Bandas de Fibonacci para Metatrader 4 . Este indicador funciona de forma similar a las conocidas Bandas de Bollinger clásicas, pero en lugar de usar la desviación estándar para trazar las bandas usa números de Fibonacci y el ATR (Average True Range). Puede usarse para trazar niveles de soporte y resistencia que pueden emplearse en sistemas de scalping de corto plazo y swing trading.  Las bandas del indicador son calculadas de la siguiente forma: Línea central : Media móvil de n peri
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
BeST Classic Pivot Points
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish. A pivot point and the associated suppo
FREE
Pivot Point MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
UPD1 Fibo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the specified number of candles and plots Fibonacci levels based on the high-low. Since the levels are rearranging, we are interested in the right side of the range. The price magnetizes the levels and reacts to the touch. Use this tool to find a trend entry point after a correction. If on the left we see that the levels have risen perfectly, then we can assume that we have found the end of the movement at the extreme point. All lines are drawn through buffers or objects (
FREE
Golden Fractal Cross
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions? Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross —a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Th
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Streamline your trading analysis with the Day and Week Separator MT4, an intuitive tool designed to plot customizable daily and weekly separator lines, perfect for traders navigating broker time zone differences. Widely appreciated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex for its simplicity and effectiveness, this indicator addresses the common challenge of aligning chart timeframes with local or market-specific times, as highlighted in discussions on platforms like Invest
FREE
TOP 10 Pattern Hunter
Joe Treacher
Indicators
Unlock Instant Pattern Recognition with Our Advanced Trading Indicator Are you looking to instantly spot key candlestick patterns like Engulfing, Doji, Marubozu, Harami, Hanging Man, Shooting Star, Evening Star, Hikkake, Dark Cloud Cover, or Black Crow as they form? With this powerful indicator, you can monitor all 28 currency pairs in real time and get instant alerts whenever one of these crucial patterns is detected. Key Features: Real-Time Alerts: Instantly know when any of the key candlestic
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Indicators
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Moving Average Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit o
FREE
Fibo Projection
Noor Ghani Rahman
5 (1)
Indicators
This tools is design to easily forecast the projection of the current trend through the inputs of Zigzag and get out of the market when the trend do not the ability to maintain it's volatility to go further... the indicator gets the initial and final price from the value of zigzag automatically by adjusting the intdepth of zigzag. You can also switch from Projection to Extension from the inputs tab of indicator.
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
ClickDrag Drawing and moving objects
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (1)
Utilities
ClickDrag draws lines and moves objects on the chart easily. Click and then Drag to start drawing a trend line. Moving the mouse horizontally draws a price line. Moving the mouse vertically draws a date line. Existing lines and objects can be moved by Click&Drag. Displays the price and time difference between the start point to end point. After start Click&Drag, Shake left and right to change the color. Shake up and down to delete. - What is Click & Drag ? 1. press the left mouse button (pre
FREE
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
TradingSessions
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Индикатор отображает различными цветами на фоне графика три торговые сессии. Открытие - закрытие Лондон, Нью Йорк, Токио по умолчанию. Применение Для успешной торговли важно знать начало и конец торговых сессий с наибольшей ликвидностью, так как именно в это время цена делает самые большие движения. Особенности Настройки по умолчанию - торговые сессии по Лондону, Нью Йорку, Токио. Возможность выставить свои рамки тоговых сессий Алерт при открытии сессии Показ открытия дня по GMT Настройки для
FREE
Multi Pivot Point
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicators
pivot points using by many traders and pivot levels most of the times are very helpfull . this indicator is a custom with internal parameters. it can show two times pivot (weekly and daily). you can choose periods total for each time showing pivots.( 1 week , 2 week ,...1day , 2day ,...) when use weekly and daily pivots , it can show you many support and resistance zones. if have proposal comment too me for upgrading indicator.
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
More from author
Extended Traders Dynamic Index MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator allows you to determine the current price direction and market volatility. This version of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) has the redrawing of the historical data eliminated, the algorithm calculation speed optimized, more external parameters for a more precise adjustments, and its functionalities extended: added the selection of the initial oscillator and the smoothing methods of the averages. Parameters: Mode Osc - estimation oscillator selection; Period Osc - the calculation p
Extended Traders Dynamic Index
Sergey Efimenko
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator allows you to determine the current price direction and market volatility. This version of the Traders Dynamic Index  (TDI) has the redrawing of the historical data eliminated, the algorithm calculation speed optimized, more external parameters for a more precise adjustments, and its functionalities extended: added the selection of the initial oscillator and the smoothing methods of the averages. Parameters: Mode Osc - estimation oscillator selection; Period Osc - the calculation p
Mini Charts MT5
Sergey Efimenko
4.81 (21)
Indicators
The indicator displays minimized charts of any symbol from any timeframe. The maximum number of displayed charts is 28. The charts can be located both in the main and bottom window. Two display modes: candles and bars. Amount of displayed data (bars and candles) and chart sizes are adjustable. To work with a mini chat, you must first put the desired indicator(s) on a regular chart, then save it as a template and apply a template for the mini chart via the appropriate parameter, for example, for
FREE
CPM Extended MT5
Sergey Efimenko
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The algorithm is based on the idea of the Currency Power Meter indicator. In this version, the number of displayed values is unlimited, its code is more compact and fast, values of the current bar can be obtained through indicator buffers. What the indicator shows : a thin band and the upper number in front of the currency shows the relative strength index for the last N hours (N is set in the parameters in the variable 'Hours'), a wider band shows the daily index. The more currency pairs using
FREE
CPM Extended
Sergey Efimenko
4.8 (10)
Indicators
The algorithm is based on the idea of the Currency Power Meter indicator. In this version, the number of displayed values is unlimited, its code is more compact and fast, values of the current bar can be obtained through indicator buffers. What the indicator shows : a thin band and the upper number in front of the currency shows the relative strength index for the last N hours (N is set in the parameters in the variable 'Hours'), a wider band shows the daily index. The more currency pairs using
FREE
Extended Keltner Channel
Sergey Efimenko
Indicators
Extended version of the "Keltner Channel" indicator. This is an analytical tool that allows you to determine the ratio of the price position relative to its volatility. You can use 26 types of moving average and 11 price options to calculate the middle line of the indicator. Configurable alerts will notify you when the price touches the upper or lower border of the channel. Available average types: Simple Moving Average, Exponential Moving Average, Wilder Exponential Moving Average, Linear Weig
Advanced Harmonic Patterns
Sergey Efimenko
Indicators
The indicator displays harmonic patterns on the chart based on Dynamic ZigZag ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5356 ) and is almost a complete analog of one of the versions of well-known korHarmonics. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butterfly, Crab, Bat), 3Drives, 5-0, Batman, SHS, One2One, Camel, Triangles, WXY, Fibo and Vibrations. Only display of ABCD and Gartley patterns is enabled in the settings by default. The reverse line allows
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF
Sergey Efimenko
5 (4)
Indicators
This is an MTF indicator of support and resistance levels based on Advanced ZigZag Dynamic and/or Extended Fractals indicator extremums with price labels (can be disabled). More higher TFs can be selected for MTF mode. By default, the levels are generated based on ZigZag indicator dots. Fractals indicator dots can also be used together with ZigZag or instead of it. In order to simplify the use and save CPU time, calculation is performed once per each bar at its opening. Parameters: ForcedTF - ch
Currency Power Meter Linear
Sergey Efimenko
Indicators
This is a linear indicator of a currency power having the ability to filter by smoothing values. It shows the current power of selected currencies (the maximum number is 8), as well as historical values. Calculation depends on the selected chart timeframe the indicator is launched at. The indicator displays data as lines for all currencies or as a histogram for the current currency pair. The intersection of the currency strength indices for the current currency pair is additionally displayed as
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag
Sergey Efimenko
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The indicator shows harmonic patterns on the chart without repainting with the minimum possible lag. The search for indicator tops is based on the wave principle of price analysis. Advanced settings allow you to choose parameters for your trading style. At the opening of a candle (bar), when a new pattern is formed, an arrow of the probable direction of the price movement is fixed, which remains unchanged. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butter
Charts symbol changer and synchronizer
Sergey Efimenko
4.93 (14)
Utilities
The utility is designed to change the symbol of the current, all or selected charts, change the timeframe , as well as to synchronously move through the history of all charts (automatically or by clicking the button). The list of symbols is read from the "Market Watch" or is set manually. The color, size and position of the buttons are customizable. Synchronization of charts occurs according to the time of the first visible bar when you press the "SYNC" button or when moving the mouse/keyboard i
Extended Keltner Channel MT5
Sergey Efimenko
Indicators
This is an extended version of Keltner channel. You can use 21 types of Moving Average and 11 methods of calculating the indicator's center line. Moving Average types: Simple Moving Average, Exponential Moving Average, Wilder Exponential Moving Average, Linear Weighted Moving Average, Sine Weighted Moving Average, Triangular Moving Average, Least Square Moving Average (or EPMA, Linear Regression Line), Smoothed Moving Average, Hull Moving Average by Alan Hull, Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average
Advanced Harmonic Patterns MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays harmonic patterns on the chart based on Dynamic ZigZag ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5357 ) and is almost a complete analog of one of the versions of well-known korHarmonics. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butterfly, Crab, Bat), 3Drives, 5-0, Batman, SHS, One2One, Camel, Triangles, WXY, Fibo and Vibrations. Only display of ABCD and Gartley patterns is enabled in the settings by default. The reverse line allows
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
This is an MTF indicator of support and resistance levels based on Advanced ZigZag Dynamic and/or Extended Fractals indicator extremums with price labels (can be disabled). More higher TFs can be selected for MTF mode. By default, the levels are generated based on ZigZag indicator dots. Fractals indicator dots can also be used together with ZigZag or instead of it. In order to simplify the use and save CPU time, calculation is performed once per each bar at its opening. Parameters: ForcedTF - ch
Currency Power Meter Linear MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a linear indicator of a currency power having the ability to filter by smoothing values. It shows the current power of selected currencies (the maximum number is 8), as well as historical values. Calculation depends on the selected chart timeframe the indicator is launched at. The indicator displays data as lines for all currencies or as a histogram for the current currency pair. The intersection of the currency strength indices for the current currency pair is additionally displayed as
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows harmonic patterns on the chart without repainting with the minimum possible lag. The search for indicator tops is based on the wave principle of price analysis. Advanced settings allow you to choose parameters for your trading style. At the opening of a candle (bar), when a new pattern is formed, an arrow of the probable direction of the price movement is fixed, which remains unchanged. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butter
Charts symbol changer and synchronizer MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (2)
Utilities
The utility is designed to   change the symbol   of the current, all or selected charts,   change the timeframe , as well as to   synchronously move through the history   of all charts (automatically or by clicking the button). The list of symbols is read from the "Market Watch" or is set manually. The color, size and position of the buttons are customizable. Synchronization of charts occurs according to the time of the first visible bar when you press the "SYNC" button or when moving the mouse/
Filter:
xlxAxlx
1493
xlxAxlx 2024.11.27 16:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abraham Correa
4358
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 04:51 
 

Advanced, overviewing the chart symbol I think is a must. Thank you!

Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
8981
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo 2024.05.05 05:46 
 

Excellent indicator.... Please can you update this mt4 version and add template like you did for mt5... thanks in advance..

Sergey Efimenko
35314
Reply from developer Sergey Efimenko 2024.05.06 07:21
The functions used are not supported by MT4 yet.
Sutatong
284
Sutatong 2023.04.14 17:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Qualmann
537
Tim Qualmann 2023.03.18 15:49 
 

can u add template for minicharts like mt5 ?

danmar
2250
danmar 2022.07.16 14:44 
 

HI, this indicator is very interesting for me in scalping mode to see very quickly and remind me global move Thanks so much for this free tool Daniel

terno59
44
terno59 2021.09.18 20:58 
 

Удобный и практичный

pugtami0713
24
pugtami0713 2021.05.09 11:58 
 

thanks!

teodosy87
293
teodosy87 2020.10.01 10:43 
 

i like it and it is free so why complain ....

sunnychow
9048
sunnychow 2019.03.17 19:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fxchampion888
71
fxchampion888 2018.12.12 09:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13132
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 15:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.18 22:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38301
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2017.09.27 23:46 
 

I liked this idea

rakyan
587
rakyan 2017.08.12 15:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.06.06 19:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sehn
128
Sehn 2016.11.24 23:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andre
361
Andre 2016.09.07 17:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maksym Mudrakov
30049
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.31 07:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review