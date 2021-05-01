MultiCharts Symbols Changer MT5 Lite

It is composed by two changers, a crosshair and some additional components :

This utility can compare simultaneously time frames of different instruments and keep under control the nine major time frames of an instrument.

The additional components are:



Button's Color : it is possible to highlight, through the color of the list buttons, the positivity/negativity of the returns in the selected time interval of other symbols present in the lists. It contributes to a better view of the market

Average price positions calculator: it draws an average line and label that show your average price positions. The label show the average price in terms of price, pips and percentage. The average price is calculated considering the commissions and the swaps of all the opened positions on the instrument.

Candle Timer countdown : it shows the time/percentage remaining until the end of the candle. The time can be displayed on the chart's corner or nearby the candle



Dot on closing price : it sets a dot on closing price when you use the price line representation. It clearly show whether a price is above or below a level



Gap on price : it shows gaps on price



Periods Separator : it sets up lines that define the upper period

Ask-Bid lines and spread : it draws Bid-Ask lines and a label with the relative spread. It's possible to setup two more dynamic lines that in every instant of time represent the stop loss and the take profit

Label Symbols/Time Frames/Returns/Swaps: they are drawn in the upper left corner of the chart and help when you navigate with keyboard. One of them show the return of candle

Custom TIme Lines : it draws a time line in a chosen day, hour, minutes







