Extended Keltner Channel MT5

This is an extended version of Keltner channel. You can use 21 types of Moving Average and 11 methods of calculating the indicator's center line.

Moving Average types: Simple Moving Average, Exponential Moving Average, Wilder Exponential Moving Average, Linear Weighted Moving Average, Sine Weighted Moving Average, Triangular Moving Average, Least Square Moving Average (or EPMA, Linear Regression Line), Smoothed Moving Average, Hull Moving Average by Alan Hull, Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average, Double Exponential Moving Average by Patrick Mulloy, T3 by T.Tillson, Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers, Moving Median, Geometric Mean, Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell, Integral of Linear Regression Slope, Combination of LSMA and ILRS, Triangular Moving Average generalized by J.Ehlers, Volume Weighted Moving Average, Smoothing by Mark Jurik.

Price calculation methods: Close, Open, High, Low, Median Price = (High+Low)/2, Typical Price = (High+Low+Close)/3, Weighted Close = (High+Low+Close*2)/4, Heiken Ashi Close, Heiken Ashi Open, Heiken Ashi High, Heiken Ashi Low.


Parameters

  • PeriodMA - channel average line period
  • MethodMA - channel average line smoothing method
  • PriceMA - applied price
  • PeriodATR - ATR indicator period
  • MulATR - ATR indicator multiplier
  • ShiftMA - channel forward/backward shift on a chart
  • AddDigits - additional improvement of the indicator values' accuracy in the amount of decimal places
  • AlertOnUpTouch - enable/disable alerts when touching the channel's upper line
  • AlertOnDnTouch - enable/disable alerts when touching the channel's lower line
  • EnableAlertMessage - enable/disable text messages
  • EnableAlertNotification - enable/disable notifications to mobile terminals
  • EnableAlertSound - enable/disable audio alerts
  • AlertUpSoundFileName - name of an audio file to be played when touching the upper channel line
  • AlertDnSoundFileName - name of an audio file to be played when touching the lower channel line
Recommended products
Triple Channel MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator plots three consecutive channels by Close prices and checks if they match the scheme shown in the screenshots. The length of each channel is not fixed and is selected by the program within the range ChMin and ChMax . When the match is found, a signal is formed (an appropriately colored arrow). A possible stop loss level is displayed as a diamond. A signal may be accompanied by a pop-up window, a push notification and/or an email. The indicator works by Open prices. Parameters ChMi
Fractal Pivot Lines
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview   Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does
Road Map
Evgeniy Inkov
Indicators
Safe travel is possible only on a road with good markings and correct road signs . Due to the very active use of my indicator on MT4 , I decided to switch it to MT5 . The indicator shows : - pulse waves ( bold sloping lines ) ; - corrective waves ( thin inclined waves ) ; - Series of waves up ( blue ) ; - wave series down ( purple ) ; - wave series lengths ( numbers near the zigzag vertices ) ; - breakdown levels of a series of waves ( short green and red lines ) ; - profit targets ( Fibonacci g
BeST Keltner Channels Strategies MT5
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Keltner Channels Strategies MT5   is an  MT5  Indicator based on the original Keltner Channels Indicator and it can display in the Chart all the known Variations of Keltner Channels and also the corresponding 10 totally Strategies. Every such generally consists of a Central Moving Average Line and two Boundary Bands at a distance above and below it and can be traded mainly in a Trending Mode but also in a Ranging ReEntry Mode.  BeST_Keltner Channels Strategies Indicator Draws definite Buy
Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The Fractals indicator displays on the chart only fractals with the specified parameters in the indicator settings. This allows you to more accurately record a trend reversal, excluding false reversals. According to the classical definition of a fractal, it is a candlestick - an extremum on the chart, which was not crossed by the price of 2 candles before and 2 candles after the appearance of a fractal candle. This indicator provides the ability to adjust the number of candles before and after t
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances is an indicator that analyses the market structure, identifies Pivot Points, displays active Support/Resistance zones and trend levels. Main Features: Defining and displaying Pivot Points. Analyse Pivot Points to build and display trend lines. Setting up visual display of trend lines. Setting up trend lines broken notifications. Analyse Pivot Points to define and display support and resistance levels. Setting up visual display of support and resistance leve
K Channel
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
K_Channel is a technical indicator defining the current Forex market status - trend or flat. The indicator works on any timeframe. H1 and higher timeframes are recommended though to minimize false signals. The indicator is displayed as lines above and below EMA. Average True Range (ATR) is used as bands' width. Therefore, the channel is based on volatility. This version allows you to change all the parameters of the main Moving Average. Unlike Bollinger Bands that applies the standard deviation
Special Channel
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Special Channel channel indicator is a classic indicator of a family of channel indicators, the use of which allows the trader to respond in time to the price out of the channel set for it. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last, as a result of which the extrema of the studied interval are determined. It is they who create the channel lines. Trading in the channel is one of the most popular Forex strategies; its simplicity allows even beg
Point and Figure chart for MT5
Wang Qi
Indicators
Point and Fignure (P&F) chart plots price against changes in direction by plotting a column of Xs as the price rises and a column of Os as the price falls. Features Support for several kinds of price types - High/Low and Close. Clean and easy-to-read chart. Displays column high and low prices as indicator values. Support for both 4 and 5-digit brokers. Customizeable colors. Advantages Filter insignificant price movements and noise. Less noise and more stable work. Focus on important price move
InfinX Slope MT5
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
Indicators
The Slope indicator   measures the slope of a linear regression , which is the line of best fit for a data series. A 20-period Slope, therefore, measures the slope of a 20-day linear regression. ... In general, a positive slope indicates an uptrend, while a negative slope indicates a downtrend. How do you use slope Indicator? By applying the slope indicator  to both the price chart and the price relative , chartists can quantify the price trend and relative performance with one indicator. A pos
Channel FTF MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The Envelopes indicator determines the presence of a trend or flat. It has 3 types of signals, shows the probable retracement levels and levels of the possible targets. The Fibonacci coefficients are used in the indicator's calculations. Signals   (generated when touching the lines or rebounding from lines): Trend   - the middle line of the Envelopes has a distinct inclination; the lines below the channel's middle line are used for buy trades, the lines above the middle line and the middle line
FourierREM
Tomas Belak
Indicators
Indicator Name : Fourier Transform Curve Indicator Description : The Fourier Transform Curve Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool that leverages Fourier analysis to depict curves directly on your price chart. It is designed to provide valuable insights into the underlying harmonic components of the price data. Parameters : Input Candle Count : This parameter allows you to specify the number of candles to include in the Fourier transformation calculation. A higher value will capture lon
Market Structure Analyzer
Philani Mthembu
Indicators
The Market Structure Analyzer is a powerful tool designed for traders who follow market structure and smart money concepts. This comprehensive indicator provides a suite of features to assist in identifying key market levels, potential entry points, and areas of liquidity. Here's what it offers: 1. Swing High/Low Detection : Accurately identifies and marks swing highs and lows, providing a clear view of market structure. 2. Dynamic Supply and Demand Zones: Draws precise supply and demand zone
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio with Moving Average MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Shows Kaufman Efficiency Ratio value and smoothed by MA. Calculation is based on movement divided by volatility on a specified period. Levels are adjustable as well as visualization. Parameters: KERPeriod - period for ratio calculation. EMAPeriod - period for moving average. Shift - indicator shift. HigherLevel - low value of the higher zone. LowerLevel - high value of the lower zone. ShowHigherZone - allow higher zone drawing. HigherZoneColor - higher zone color. ShowLowerZone - allow lower zon
Triple Poly Regression
Igor Gerasimov
Indicators
//////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////// This indicator uses polynomial regression to plot three channels and six lines accordingly. The first channel and its borders with a large period, the second with an average and the third with a small period. The setup is simple - you only need to specify the colors and enable / disable the display of price labels. It is also very easy to understand the readings of this indicator. Channel lines are used to set s
Advanced Daily VWAP
Francesco Vitale
Indicators
"Advanced Daily VWAP with Standard Deviation and Trading Bands" Description: "The 'Advanced Daily VWAP with Standard Deviation and Trading Bands' indicator offers a comprehensive view for traders who wish to make the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) the crux of their trading strategy. It not only calculates the VWAP on a daily basis but also incorporates standard deviation to give an accurate representation of market volatility. The trading bands are calculated using a 1.5% multiplier for th
LBR Oscillator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
LBR Oscillator – 3/10 Oscillator The LBR Oscillator is an enhanced version of the classic 3/10 Oscillator, widely used and popularized by professional trader Linda Raschke. This indicator was developed following the original standard configuration used by Linda Raschke, with 3- and 10-period moving averages and a 16-period signal line, focused on reading momentum and changes in market rhythm. Conceptual Basis – How Linda Raschke Uses the 3/10 Oscillator Linda Raschke uses the 3/10 Oscillator as
Swing Tracer
Ely Alsedy
5 (1)
Indicators
it depends on ATR period to get swing points to help make better trading decisions  blue dot and red dot is the default color scheme of course you can change it later if you'd like  you can change the following : ATR PERIOD  sending notifications number of times to send notifications  sending notifications to your smart phone that's it very simple to use just drag and drop and follow the trend 
StructureFlow MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Advanced Market Microstructure Analysis Indicator This indicator analyzes price action at a microscopic level to detect hidden imbalances before major moves occur. Unlike traditional indicators that only consider price, StructureFlow examines three critical dimensions: Core Analysis 1. Candle Microstructure Wick-to-body ratio analysis Body position within the candle range Expansion and contraction detection Internal volatility anomalies Engulfing pattern recognition 2. Market Tempo Price velocit
Currency Strength Lines
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
Indicador de Força da Moeda para MetaTrader 5 Este indicador analisa a força relativa das principais moedas forex, fornecendo uma representação visual clara de quais moedas estão ganhando ou perdendo força em comparação com outras. Ele avalia os principais pares de moedas (EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF) e calcula a força usando métodos como RSI ou ROC, dependendo da configuração selecionada. Os resultados são exibidos como linhas separadas para cada moeda, facilitando a identificação de
Legacy of Gann for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (5)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Fit Channel MT5
Kaijun Wang
3 (2)
Indicators
The market price usually falls between the borders of the channel      .   If the price is out of range , it is a trading signal or trading opportunity  . Basically , Fit Channel can be used to help determine overbought and oversold conditions in the market. When the market price is close to the upper limit, the market is considered overbought (sell zone). Conversely, when the market price is close to the bottom range, the market is considered oversold (buy zone). However, the research can b
MA Slope
Serge Villasica
Indicators
MA Slope is a simple indicator that measures the slope of a specific Moving Average.  We usually say that the price is in an uptrend when it is above the moving average, or it is in a downtrend when it is below the moving average. However, this information is inadequate since most of the time the market is in range. During range-bound markets, price moves back and forth around the Moving Average giving a lot of false signals.  MA Slope helps identify and validate trends as it directly measures t
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Airplane   Trend   entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. The defa
KDJ divergence signals MT5
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
KDJ Index 4   交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 "Cooperative QQ:556024  "  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" 强烈推荐趋势指标, 波浪的标准自动计算   和   波浪的标准自动计算MT5版本     KDJ指标又叫 随机指标 ，是一种相当新颖、实用的技术分析指标，它起先用于期货市场的分析，后被广泛用于股市的中短期趋势分析，是期货和股票市场上最常用的技术分析工具。 随机指标KDJ一般是用于股票分析的统计体系，根据统计学原理，通过一个特定的周期（常为9日、9周等）
Lomb Periodogram
Alfred Mirzasalikhov
Indicators
The Lomb algorithm is designed to find the dominant cycle length in noisy data. It is used commonly in the field of astronomy and is very good at extracting cycle out of really noisy data sets. The Lomb phase plot is very similar to the Stochastics indicator. It has two threshold levels. When it crosses above the lower level it’s a buy signal. When it crosses the upper level it’s a sell signal. This is cycle-based indicator, the nicer waves look, the better the signal. Caution Also It’s really i
Ftap Adaptive RSI for MT5
Wang Qi
Indicators
Adaptive RSI is an advanced Relative Strength Index indicator. Adaptive RSI can change the look back period dynamically based on current market condition. Adaptive RSI adapts to the market changes as much as possible. Adaptive RSI is more advanced than conventional RSI. Adaptive RSI is a tool to catch more over-bought/sold opportunities! Features Dynamic look back period - Adaptive RSI changes the look back period dynamically basing on smartly designed adaptive methods. No worry about RSI peri
Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence
Vladimir Komov
Indicators
Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence is an oscillator indicator of a directional movement plotted as a difference of two linear regressions with lesser and greater periods. This is a further development of the ideas implemented in the standard MACD oscillator. It has a number of advantages due to the use of linear regressions instead of moving averages. The indicator is displayed in a separate window as a histogram. The signal line is a simple average of the histogram. The histogram value a
Swing or Scalp Mt5
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicators
Continuous Coloured dot lines under and above price when conditions are met. Arrows Red and Green for entry Points.  User can change the colours of the arrows in the colour section of the indicator.  It is consider a great scalping tool on lower time-frames, while higher time frames will have fewer opportunities but trades will possibly last longer.  There is an input for Alert on or off.  This can be used effectively on M15/M30 Chart until up to H4 chart time.  It is best if the user has some
Hush mt5
Iurii Plokhov
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Hush mt5 is an advanced indicator that gives a signal about the overbought or oversold market in a certain period of time Hush mt5 the advantage of this indicator is that it does not disappear after the signal on the chart Suitable for any trade: forex, stocks, cryptocurrency, metals Hush mt5 can be used on any time period. The signal goes to the beginning of the next candle after the arrow Hush mt5 performed best on the period H1,H4,daily It can be used in addition to forex, in binary opt
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
More from author
Extended Traders Dynamic Index MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator allows you to determine the current price direction and market volatility. This version of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) has the redrawing of the historical data eliminated, the algorithm calculation speed optimized, more external parameters for a more precise adjustments, and its functionalities extended: added the selection of the initial oscillator and the smoothing methods of the averages. Parameters: Mode Osc - estimation oscillator selection; Period Osc - the calculation p
Extended Traders Dynamic Index
Sergey Efimenko
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator allows you to determine the current price direction and market volatility. This version of the Traders Dynamic Index  (TDI) has the redrawing of the historical data eliminated, the algorithm calculation speed optimized, more external parameters for a more precise adjustments, and its functionalities extended: added the selection of the initial oscillator and the smoothing methods of the averages. Parameters: Mode Osc - estimation oscillator selection; Period Osc - the calculation p
Mini Charts MT5
Sergey Efimenko
4.81 (21)
Indicators
The indicator displays minimized charts of any symbol from any timeframe. The maximum number of displayed charts is 28. The charts can be located both in the main and bottom window. Two display modes: candles and bars. Amount of displayed data (bars and candles) and chart sizes are adjustable. To work with a mini chat, you must first put the desired indicator(s) on a regular chart, then save it as a template and apply a template for the mini chart via the appropriate parameter, for example, for
FREE
CPM Extended MT5
Sergey Efimenko
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The algorithm is based on the idea of the Currency Power Meter indicator. In this version, the number of displayed values is unlimited, its code is more compact and fast, values of the current bar can be obtained through indicator buffers. What the indicator shows : a thin band and the upper number in front of the currency shows the relative strength index for the last N hours (N is set in the parameters in the variable 'Hours'), a wider band shows the daily index. The more currency pairs using
FREE
Mini Charts
Sergey Efimenko
4.78 (9)
Indicators
The indicator displays minimized charts of any symbol from any timeframe. The maximum number of displayed charts is 28. The charts can be located both in the main and bottom window. Two display modes: candles and bars. Amount of displayed data (bars and candles) and chart sizes are adjustable. Parameters: Corner - display start corner (selected from the list) CandleMode - display mode: true - candles, false - bars ShowLastBid - enable/disable the last price display LastBidShiftX - last price lin
FREE
CPM Extended
Sergey Efimenko
4.8 (10)
Indicators
The algorithm is based on the idea of the Currency Power Meter indicator. In this version, the number of displayed values is unlimited, its code is more compact and fast, values of the current bar can be obtained through indicator buffers. What the indicator shows : a thin band and the upper number in front of the currency shows the relative strength index for the last N hours (N is set in the parameters in the variable 'Hours'), a wider band shows the daily index. The more currency pairs using
FREE
Extended Keltner Channel
Sergey Efimenko
Indicators
Extended version of the "Keltner Channel" indicator. This is an analytical tool that allows you to determine the ratio of the price position relative to its volatility. You can use 26 types of moving average and 11 price options to calculate the middle line of the indicator. Configurable alerts will notify you when the price touches the upper or lower border of the channel. Available average types: Simple Moving Average, Exponential Moving Average, Wilder Exponential Moving Average, Linear Weig
Advanced Harmonic Patterns
Sergey Efimenko
Indicators
The indicator displays harmonic patterns on the chart based on Dynamic ZigZag ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5356 ) and is almost a complete analog of one of the versions of well-known korHarmonics. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butterfly, Crab, Bat), 3Drives, 5-0, Batman, SHS, One2One, Camel, Triangles, WXY, Fibo and Vibrations. Only display of ABCD and Gartley patterns is enabled in the settings by default. The reverse line allows
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF
Sergey Efimenko
5 (4)
Indicators
This is an MTF indicator of support and resistance levels based on Advanced ZigZag Dynamic and/or Extended Fractals indicator extremums with price labels (can be disabled). More higher TFs can be selected for MTF mode. By default, the levels are generated based on ZigZag indicator dots. Fractals indicator dots can also be used together with ZigZag or instead of it. In order to simplify the use and save CPU time, calculation is performed once per each bar at its opening. Parameters: ForcedTF - ch
Currency Power Meter Linear
Sergey Efimenko
Indicators
This is a linear indicator of a currency power having the ability to filter by smoothing values. It shows the current power of selected currencies (the maximum number is 8), as well as historical values. Calculation depends on the selected chart timeframe the indicator is launched at. The indicator displays data as lines for all currencies or as a histogram for the current currency pair. The intersection of the currency strength indices for the current currency pair is additionally displayed as
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag
Sergey Efimenko
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The indicator shows harmonic patterns on the chart without repainting with the minimum possible lag. The search for indicator tops is based on the wave principle of price analysis. Advanced settings allow you to choose parameters for your trading style. At the opening of a candle (bar), when a new pattern is formed, an arrow of the probable direction of the price movement is fixed, which remains unchanged. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butter
Charts symbol changer and synchronizer
Sergey Efimenko
4.93 (14)
Utilities
The utility is designed to change the symbol of the current, all or selected charts, change the timeframe , as well as to synchronously move through the history of all charts (automatically or by clicking the button). The list of symbols is read from the "Market Watch" or is set manually. The color, size and position of the buttons are customizable. Synchronization of charts occurs according to the time of the first visible bar when you press the "SYNC" button or when moving the mouse/keyboard i
Advanced Harmonic Patterns MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays harmonic patterns on the chart based on Dynamic ZigZag ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5357 ) and is almost a complete analog of one of the versions of well-known korHarmonics. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butterfly, Crab, Bat), 3Drives, 5-0, Batman, SHS, One2One, Camel, Triangles, WXY, Fibo and Vibrations. Only display of ABCD and Gartley patterns is enabled in the settings by default. The reverse line allows
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
This is an MTF indicator of support and resistance levels based on Advanced ZigZag Dynamic and/or Extended Fractals indicator extremums with price labels (can be disabled). More higher TFs can be selected for MTF mode. By default, the levels are generated based on ZigZag indicator dots. Fractals indicator dots can also be used together with ZigZag or instead of it. In order to simplify the use and save CPU time, calculation is performed once per each bar at its opening. Parameters: ForcedTF - ch
Currency Power Meter Linear MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a linear indicator of a currency power having the ability to filter by smoothing values. It shows the current power of selected currencies (the maximum number is 8), as well as historical values. Calculation depends on the selected chart timeframe the indicator is launched at. The indicator displays data as lines for all currencies or as a histogram for the current currency pair. The intersection of the currency strength indices for the current currency pair is additionally displayed as
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows harmonic patterns on the chart without repainting with the minimum possible lag. The search for indicator tops is based on the wave principle of price analysis. Advanced settings allow you to choose parameters for your trading style. At the opening of a candle (bar), when a new pattern is formed, an arrow of the probable direction of the price movement is fixed, which remains unchanged. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butter
Charts symbol changer and synchronizer MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (2)
Utilities
The utility is designed to   change the symbol   of the current, all or selected charts,   change the timeframe , as well as to   synchronously move through the history   of all charts (automatically or by clicking the button). The list of symbols is read from the "Market Watch" or is set manually. The color, size and position of the buttons are customizable. Synchronization of charts occurs according to the time of the first visible bar when you press the "SYNC" button or when moving the mouse/
Filter:
Леонид Кушнирук
31
Леонид Кушнирук 2017.03.01 02:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

wrmjr
39
wrmjr 2015.09.18 16:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review