Extended Keltner Channel MT5

This is an extended version of Keltner channel. You can use 21 types of Moving Average and 11 methods of calculating the indicator's center line.

Moving Average types: Simple Moving Average, Exponential Moving Average, Wilder Exponential Moving Average, Linear Weighted Moving Average, Sine Weighted Moving Average, Triangular Moving Average, Least Square Moving Average (or EPMA, Linear Regression Line), Smoothed Moving Average, Hull Moving Average by Alan Hull, Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average, Double Exponential Moving Average by Patrick Mulloy, T3 by T.Tillson, Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers, Moving Median, Geometric Mean, Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell, Integral of Linear Regression Slope, Combination of LSMA and ILRS, Triangular Moving Average generalized by J.Ehlers, Volume Weighted Moving Average, Smoothing by Mark Jurik.

Price calculation methods: Close, Open, High, Low, Median Price = (High+Low)/2, Typical Price = (High+Low+Close)/3, Weighted Close = (High+Low+Close*2)/4, Heiken Ashi Close, Heiken Ashi Open, Heiken Ashi High, Heiken Ashi Low.





Parameters