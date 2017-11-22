Charts symbol changer and synchronizer

4.93

The utility is designed to change the symbol of the current, all or selected charts, change the timeframe, as well as to synchronously move through the history of all charts (automatically or by clicking the button). The list of symbols is read from the "Market Watch" or is set manually. The color, size and position of the buttons are customizable. Synchronization of charts occurs according to the time of the first visible bar when you press the "SYNC" button or when moving the mouse/keyboard in automatic mode.

The utility uses functions for working with charts that are not supported by the strategy tester, therefore the demo version of the utility cannot work fully. If you are interested in exactly how any of the functions of the utility works, write me a private message, I will record a video and publish it for you.

Duplication and synchronization mode allows copying objects to all charts of the current instrument at once.

The global crosshair allows you to look at the price action of the specified bar on the selected charts.

The Multi-symbol mode allows graphic objects to be displayed only on the instrument for which they were created.

Highlighting profit/loss of open positions for trading instruments on the corresponding button

The buttons for 8 major currencies open the charts containing the currency from the list of currency pairs. The template for new charts is specified in the "Template name for new charts" parameter. When you change the symbol, the templates of the current charts are saved (charts opened by the indicator are used). When you reselect a symbol, the corresponding templates are loaded.

Buttons for unused functions can be disabled (hidden).

download Description of parameters and instructions.

List of main functions (the utility is constantly being improved, for all new functions and updates, see the "What's New" tab):

  • Switching trading instruments for the current/selected/all charts using buttons or cursor keys up/down or when changing in the main chart (main chart is a chart with the installed utility)
  • Highlighting buttons of trading instruments using the mouse button
  • A configurable list of displayed trading instruments
  • Switching TF for the current/all charts using the buttons or cursor keys left/right with the choice of a set of TF buttons or when changing the TF of the main chart
  • Zooming current/selected/all charts
  • Opening charts of all available currency pairs for one of the 8 major currencies with saving and restoring the template for charts opened by the utility
  • Manual or automatic synchronization of charts with the main chart
  • Automatic switching between trading instruments or TFs with a specified interval and direction. 3 modes available: all instruments, selected instruments, instruments with open positions
  • Setting the color of buttons, anchor angle, offset from the edge, size, font, number of buttons per line, placement subwindow, setting the transparency mode
  • MultiSymbol mode for displaying only objects of the current trading instrument when switching
  • Copying, synchronizing and controlling the display of most of the available graphic objects on the charts of the corresponding trading instrument when they are created and/or moved in the main chart
  • Ignoring objects with selected prefixes
  • Removing objects when switching a trading instrument with specified prefixes or all
  • Disable buttons for unused functions
  • Ability to hide/show all utility buttons
  • Highlighting the border color of the profit/loss button of open positions for trading instruments
  • Selecting a bar for analyzing the price behavior inside it (highlighting and scrolling to the center of the chart of the corresponding bars that make up the selected bar on smaller time frames)
  • Managing autoscrolling charts
  • Global crosshair function that displays and moves crosshairs synchronously on current/selected/all charts
  • The utility can work in four modes: single, main, auxiliary and auto. This feature allows you to customize the utility to control features from any chart
  • Possibility of color highlighting of families of currency pairs by base currency


Reviews 38
customanalog
164
customanalog 2023.08.30 17:48 
 

Both chart sync modes are useful. I use the crosshair feature constantly. Also, having a new trendline, Fibo or other object replicate across all charts saves time. Overall, excellent tool at a fair price.

fxcommentary
1928
fxcommentary 2022.09.06 22:25 
 

At this point it is probably the best tool for switching TF, symbols. It has many features, very flexible to use. It has so many features that if you want to use them all you will have to learn all of its options. It is certainly worth it. Recent changes made this tool probably the best. I have not seen better.

Jay A
206
Jay A 2022.03.19 03:25 
 

The best symbol changer out there

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Utilities
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Utilities
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The utility is designed to   change the symbol   of the current, all or selected charts,   change the timeframe , as well as to   synchronously move through the history   of all charts (automatically or by clicking the button). The list of symbols is read from the "Market Watch" or is set manually. The color, size and position of the buttons are customizable. Synchronization of charts occurs according to the time of the first visible bar when you press the "SYNC" button or when moving the mouse/
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The indicator displays minimized charts of any symbol from any timeframe. The maximum number of displayed charts is 28. The charts can be located both in the main and bottom window. Two display modes: candles and bars. Amount of displayed data (bars and candles) and chart sizes are adjustable. To work with a mini chat, you must first put the desired indicator(s) on a regular chart, then save it as a template and apply a template for the mini chart via the appropriate parameter, for example, for
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customanalog
164
customanalog 2023.08.30 17:48 
 

Both chart sync modes are useful. I use the crosshair feature constantly. Also, having a new trendline, Fibo or other object replicate across all charts saves time. Overall, excellent tool at a fair price.

elite luis
3480
elite luis 2023.03.23 21:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fxcommentary
1928
fxcommentary 2022.09.06 22:25 
 

At this point it is probably the best tool for switching TF, symbols. It has many features, very flexible to use. It has so many features that if you want to use them all you will have to learn all of its options. It is certainly worth it. Recent changes made this tool probably the best. I have not seen better.

Gordon Walsh
42
Gordon Walsh 2022.03.22 11:44 
 

Wen ever I load the indicator to a chart my MT4 platform crash's and closes. HELP Please

Sergey Efimenko
35399
Reply from developer Sergey Efimenko 2022.03.23 15:39
I replied to you in a personal message.
Jay A
206
Jay A 2022.03.19 03:25 
 

The best symbol changer out there

Sergey Efimenko
35399
Reply from developer Sergey Efimenko 2022.03.19 12:27
Thank you for your positive review! Glad you like it! I will continue to improve the quality of the utility and expand its functionality.
James Timpson
542
James Timpson 2022.01.19 03:31 
 

I had been searching for weeks for this product. Every other one was faulty in some respect. This Charts symbol changer and synchronizer is so far past every other one that this deserves a 10 ! Most importantly, I am able to have 3 windows instead of the usual 30 (that sometimes froze my MT4) and easily scroll manually or automatically thru all the symbol's charts. Bravo ! (Extra Credit to the Author Sergey who responded back promptly to my questions). Very pleased. If you are looking for this type of Utility, this is the Best of Class by a country mile. . . (Also a steal at only $35!) Cheers, Jim

Sergey Efimenko
35399
Reply from developer Sergey Efimenko 2022.01.19 12:51
Thank you for your positive review and kind words! I am very glad that you chose my product and you liked it. I hope to continue to please you with useful updates and other products.
Osagie Obasuyi
182
Osagie Obasuyi 2021.08.31 00:15 
 

Must I buy it every year from you?

stormcombat
351
stormcombat 2021.07.18 05:21 
 

A very useful tool. The global crosshair not rendering on my chart however, but all other functions are working great.

Sergey Efimenko
35399
Reply from developer Sergey Efimenko 2021.07.18 11:14
Why didn't you contact me in private messages or in comments? I would help solve the problem. The crosshair works correctly, probably you are doing something wrong. Either you have not enabled the necessary mode, or do not hold down the middle mouse button to activate it and move it.
HomayounT
348
HomayounT 2021.05.19 19:29 
 

As a multi pair trader it helps me a lot to navigate between chart by a little click on my every chart. It has many options to customize your panel as you wish. I am so satisfied with that and thanks to author for the smart utility. It is saving my time and energy very effectively. Five star from me and I recommend. Author is a quick response and very supportive.

kishore8460
353
kishore8460 2021.01.09 22:09 
 

The updated version is working well

asaens15
2125
asaens15 2021.01.09 19:02 
 

If you need this sort of thing, it's GREAT and indispensable... I've seen nothing else like it, so it has its own niche.

Mars Montero
367
Mars Montero 2020.11.07 02:00 
 

Very useful and makes multi-time frame analysis much easier, also the only symbol changer that doesn't copy trend lines or objects when switching to another symbol. Highly recommended

ohyman
320
ohyman 2020.11.03 00:58 
 

Please I need more activation,, my just finish due to pc problems. Thanks

Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
6414
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2020.09.26 11:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Blues Time
33
Blues Time 2020.09.21 08:43 
 

Hi Sergey, one additionally button is needing to save pairs windows positions or main pair window save. For example for selection 8 Pair currently, open pairs position very randomly (also very different by brokers MT4 and Market list strings). We will find any pair what we saved position if you add this additional function or what ever. Please let me know, Thanks

FX167
206
FX167 2020.08.18 19:46 
 

My daily chart driver. I don't think I've seen another symbol changer being able to come close.

The new feature of slideshow between charts with open positions: very nice. Thanks Sergey for putting this on the market and for listening to user feedback.

FXFund
442
FXFund 2020.06.18 23:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Osman Osman
926
Osman Osman 2020.05.29 09:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dom29600
53
Dom29600 2020.05.28 15:36 
 

Really good indicator , feels like my MT4 terminal has been upgraded.

The indicator lets me check multiple time frames on different pairs easily.

It also has a great slide show feature , which switches the chart to the next chart on the list after a specified amount of time.

Thank you.

Paulus Nangoy
3545
Paulus Nangoy 2020.05.15 18:07 
 

Great and very useful tool, highly recommended! thank you!

12
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