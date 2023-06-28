TradingX Hotkeys

On an open chart click once to select chart to be able to use hotkeys on specific chart.

B -Buy

S -Sell

C -Close Profitable

D -Breakeven (Note if stoploss is set it won't break even)

P -Partial close

X -Close all open positions



Recommend to familiarize yourself on a demo first before using real account



coming soon!!

takeprofit and stoploss levels and input

LotsizesPartial Close %We created this expert to be able to still trade C300 with a 0.06 LotsizeIf you enter a 0.6 lot and close 0.90% you can trade with 0.06 Lot





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