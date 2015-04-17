Currency Power Meter Linear

This is a linear indicator of a currency power having the ability to filter by smoothing values. It shows the current power of selected currencies (the maximum number is 8), as well as historical values. Calculation depends on the selected chart timeframe the indicator is launched at.

The indicator displays data as lines for all currencies or as a histogram for the current currency pair. The intersection of the currency strength indices for the current currency pair is additionally displayed as arrows on the chart. The current trend direction is highlighted by the coloring of the bars.

Main settings:

  • iPeriod - number of bars used to analyze currency power.
  • HistoryBars - number of calculated bars on history. The parameter affects execution time during the first launch. It is also necessary for reducing the necessary history data in case a broker has limitation on history length.
  • SmoothingPeriod - data smoothing period (to disable smoothing, set to 1).
  • SmoothingMethod - data smoothing method.
  • ShowPairLabels - enable/disable display labels with names of currencies in the left part of the indicator window.
  • LabelsFontSize - currency label font size.
  • ShowRatio1-8 - currency name to be displayed.
  • UsePairs - list of symbols for currency power calculation.
  • PairPreffix - additional prefix of currency pairs. For example, in EURUSD.e symbol, ".e" is a prefix.
  • ShowWarningComments - enable/disable comments on the operation errors, for example, the absence of symbol quotes or insufficient symbol history length at a broker's side.


More from author
Extended Traders Dynamic Index MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator allows you to determine the current price direction and market volatility. This version of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) has the redrawing of the historical data eliminated, the algorithm calculation speed optimized, more external parameters for a more precise adjustments, and its functionalities extended: added the selection of the initial oscillator and the smoothing methods of the averages. Parameters: Mode Osc - estimation oscillator selection; Period Osc - the calculation p
Extended Traders Dynamic Index
Sergey Efimenko
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator allows you to determine the current price direction and market volatility. This version of the Traders Dynamic Index  (TDI) has the redrawing of the historical data eliminated, the algorithm calculation speed optimized, more external parameters for a more precise adjustments, and its functionalities extended: added the selection of the initial oscillator and the smoothing methods of the averages. Parameters: Mode Osc - estimation oscillator selection; Period Osc - the calculation p
Mini Charts MT5
Sergey Efimenko
4.81 (21)
Indicators
The indicator displays minimized charts of any symbol from any timeframe. The maximum number of displayed charts is 28. The charts can be located both in the main and bottom window. Two display modes: candles and bars. Amount of displayed data (bars and candles) and chart sizes are adjustable. To work with a mini chat, you must first put the desired indicator(s) on a regular chart, then save it as a template and apply a template for the mini chart via the appropriate parameter, for example, for
FREE
CPM Extended MT5
Sergey Efimenko
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The algorithm is based on the idea of the Currency Power Meter indicator. In this version, the number of displayed values is unlimited, its code is more compact and fast, values of the current bar can be obtained through indicator buffers. What the indicator shows : a thin band and the upper number in front of the currency shows the relative strength index for the last N hours (N is set in the parameters in the variable 'Hours'), a wider band shows the daily index. The more currency pairs using
FREE
Mini Charts
Sergey Efimenko
4.78 (9)
Indicators
The indicator displays minimized charts of any symbol from any timeframe. The maximum number of displayed charts is 28. The charts can be located both in the main and bottom window. Two display modes: candles and bars. Amount of displayed data (bars and candles) and chart sizes are adjustable. Parameters: Corner - display start corner (selected from the list) CandleMode - display mode: true - candles, false - bars ShowLastBid - enable/disable the last price display LastBidShiftX - last price lin
FREE
CPM Extended
Sergey Efimenko
4.8 (10)
Indicators
The algorithm is based on the idea of the Currency Power Meter indicator. In this version, the number of displayed values is unlimited, its code is more compact and fast, values of the current bar can be obtained through indicator buffers. What the indicator shows : a thin band and the upper number in front of the currency shows the relative strength index for the last N hours (N is set in the parameters in the variable 'Hours'), a wider band shows the daily index. The more currency pairs using
FREE
Extended Keltner Channel
Sergey Efimenko
Indicators
Extended version of the "Keltner Channel" indicator. This is an analytical tool that allows you to determine the ratio of the price position relative to its volatility. You can use 26 types of moving average and 11 price options to calculate the middle line of the indicator. Configurable alerts will notify you when the price touches the upper or lower border of the channel. Available average types: Simple Moving Average, Exponential Moving Average, Wilder Exponential Moving Average, Linear Weig
Advanced Harmonic Patterns
Sergey Efimenko
Indicators
The indicator displays harmonic patterns on the chart based on Dynamic ZigZag ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5356 ) and is almost a complete analog of one of the versions of well-known korHarmonics. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butterfly, Crab, Bat), 3Drives, 5-0, Batman, SHS, One2One, Camel, Triangles, WXY, Fibo and Vibrations. Only display of ABCD and Gartley patterns is enabled in the settings by default. The reverse line allows
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF
Sergey Efimenko
5 (4)
Indicators
This is an MTF indicator of support and resistance levels based on Advanced ZigZag Dynamic and/or Extended Fractals indicator extremums with price labels (can be disabled). More higher TFs can be selected for MTF mode. By default, the levels are generated based on ZigZag indicator dots. Fractals indicator dots can also be used together with ZigZag or instead of it. In order to simplify the use and save CPU time, calculation is performed once per each bar at its opening. Parameters: ForcedTF - ch
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag
Sergey Efimenko
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The indicator shows harmonic patterns on the chart without repainting with the minimum possible lag. The search for indicator tops is based on the wave principle of price analysis. Advanced settings allow you to choose parameters for your trading style. At the opening of a candle (bar), when a new pattern is formed, an arrow of the probable direction of the price movement is fixed, which remains unchanged. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butter
Charts symbol changer and synchronizer
Sergey Efimenko
4.93 (14)
Utilities
The utility is designed to change the symbol of the current, all or selected charts, change the timeframe , as well as to synchronously move through the history of all charts (automatically or by clicking the button). The list of symbols is read from the "Market Watch" or is set manually. The color, size and position of the buttons are customizable. Synchronization of charts occurs according to the time of the first visible bar when you press the "SYNC" button or when moving the mouse/keyboard i
Extended Keltner Channel MT5
Sergey Efimenko
Indicators
This is an extended version of Keltner channel. You can use 21 types of Moving Average and 11 methods of calculating the indicator's center line. Moving Average types: Simple Moving Average, Exponential Moving Average, Wilder Exponential Moving Average, Linear Weighted Moving Average, Sine Weighted Moving Average, Triangular Moving Average, Least Square Moving Average (or EPMA, Linear Regression Line), Smoothed Moving Average, Hull Moving Average by Alan Hull, Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average
Advanced Harmonic Patterns MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays harmonic patterns on the chart based on Dynamic ZigZag ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5357 ) and is almost a complete analog of one of the versions of well-known korHarmonics. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butterfly, Crab, Bat), 3Drives, 5-0, Batman, SHS, One2One, Camel, Triangles, WXY, Fibo and Vibrations. Only display of ABCD and Gartley patterns is enabled in the settings by default. The reverse line allows
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
This is an MTF indicator of support and resistance levels based on Advanced ZigZag Dynamic and/or Extended Fractals indicator extremums with price labels (can be disabled). More higher TFs can be selected for MTF mode. By default, the levels are generated based on ZigZag indicator dots. Fractals indicator dots can also be used together with ZigZag or instead of it. In order to simplify the use and save CPU time, calculation is performed once per each bar at its opening. Parameters: ForcedTF - ch
Currency Power Meter Linear MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a linear indicator of a currency power having the ability to filter by smoothing values. It shows the current power of selected currencies (the maximum number is 8), as well as historical values. Calculation depends on the selected chart timeframe the indicator is launched at. The indicator displays data as lines for all currencies or as a histogram for the current currency pair. The intersection of the currency strength indices for the current currency pair is additionally displayed as
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows harmonic patterns on the chart without repainting with the minimum possible lag. The search for indicator tops is based on the wave principle of price analysis. Advanced settings allow you to choose parameters for your trading style. At the opening of a candle (bar), when a new pattern is formed, an arrow of the probable direction of the price movement is fixed, which remains unchanged. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butter
Charts symbol changer and synchronizer MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (2)
Utilities
The utility is designed to   change the symbol   of the current, all or selected charts,   change the timeframe , as well as to   synchronously move through the history   of all charts (automatically or by clicking the button). The list of symbols is read from the "Market Watch" or is set manually. The color, size and position of the buttons are customizable. Synchronization of charts occurs according to the time of the first visible bar when you press the "SYNC" button or when moving the mouse/
elite luis
3483
elite luis 2023.03.23 20:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9048
sunnychow 2019.02.13 14:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alessio Bizzarri
3912
Alessio Bizzarri 2015.10.10 15:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

