The TradeHistoryParsing is a utility for working with the trade history obtained from the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The product is based on the "RegularExpressions in MQL5" library. It allows to quickly get the required data on your trading history. The filtering results are displayed as a table, a summary of mathematical statistics is provided below the table.



Working with the tool

Export the trade report as an html file and place it into the "sandbox". After that, when launching the EA, specify the name of the file in the input parameters (inputs tab) and press "OK". In the appearing interface, select the table to work with — table of orders or deals. Specify the necessary filters and save the new (filtered) table to a csv file, if necessary.