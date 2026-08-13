PnL Calendar

PnL Calendar - analyse to profit

PnL Calendar turns your trading history into a clear calendar view, so you can see profitable days, monitor risk in real time, and combine multiple broker accounts into a single portfolio picture using the Multi-Broker data export feature.

The Calendar Panel breaks profit down by day, week, month, and year, while the Account Panel tracks balance, equity, margin alerts, multi-timeframe summaries, and overnight gap adjustments. The Risk Dashboard adds leverage, drawdown, profit factor, consistency ratio, holding time, and an overall risk score, giving a fuller picture of trading behaviour beyond simple P&L. Symbols Management helps organise instruments and identify which pairs are actually profitable, and the Open Trades Panel shows real-time P&L and swap for grouped positions, with chart overlays for entry, stop, and take-profit lines.

For record-keeping, the Export Tools produce a complete trade history with duplicate prevention in Excel-ready formats, along with closed-trade chart reviews. The Multi-Broker Export feature consolidates data across accounts into one unified view — useful for traders running multiple brokers or strategies side by side.

PnL Calendar is built for traders who want to measure their performance before trying to improve it: professionals who need audit-ready records, multi-account traders consolidating results across brokers, and anyone tracking how their trading style changes over time.

Please note: PnL Calendar is an analysis utility only and does not execute or close trades. It works on live or demo accounts (not in Strategy Tester). Past performance shown is for analysis purposes and is not a guarantee of future results.


Resources & Support

Full documentation and setup examples are available in the PnL Calendar User Guide. A MetaTrader 4 version of this product is also available here. For support, please use the Product comments section; private messages are also welcome for account-specific questions.


Disclaimer

PnL Calendar is an analysis tool only. Data accuracy depends on broker-provided trade history, and users are responsible for verifying critical information. The tool is provided for analytical purposes, not financial advice, and the developer is not liable for trading losses or data interpretation errors.

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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
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