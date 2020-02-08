Mini Charts MT5

4.81

The indicator displays minimized charts of any symbol from any timeframe. The maximum number of displayed charts is 28. The charts can be located both in the main and bottom window. Two display modes: candles and bars. Amount of displayed data (bars and candles) and chart sizes are adjustable.

To work with a mini chat, you must first put the desired indicator(s) on a regular chart, then save it as a template and apply a template for the mini chart via the appropriate parameter, for example, for the first chart, the parameter is called "Template name 1".

Parameters:
  • Charts base corner - base corner
  • Charts subwindow number - number of the subwindow
  • Charts X/Y shift - the starting X/Y offset
  • Charts width/height - windows width/height
  • Space X/Y between charts - X/Y distance between charts
  • Charts scale - scale
  • Show date/price scale - show the time/price scale
  • Charts in background mode - background mode
  • Columns count - the number of columns


Reviews 32
Kirill Joy Mobility
48
Kirill Joy Mobility 2025.01.14 01:29 
 

Awessome

Irusel
704
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:20 
 

Отлично

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2387
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.06 19:04 
 

super

Filter:
yuankhai2222
95
yuankhai2222 2026.01.07 05:53 
 

Kedrov
1149
Kedrov 2025.06.21 12:26 
 

Добрый день! Хорош был бы индикатор, но он БЕЗ своего фона. Скрин - см. в аналогичном посте в "Обсуждении". А значит на график мини чарта громоздится график основного ТФ - получается каша. Но может быть я не смог разобраться с настройками. Тогда помогите, пожалуйста! Спасибо!

Sergey Efimenko
35310
Reply from developer Sergey Efimenko 2025.06.21 13:43
Добрый день, я Вам уже ответил в обсуждении какой параметр надо изменить
Kirill Joy Mobility
48
Kirill Joy Mobility 2025.01.14 01:29 
 

Awessome

Ivan Cabrera
118
Ivan Cabrera 2024.12.17 03:51 
 

EXCELENTE HERRAMIENTA

Irusel
704
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:20 
 

Отлично

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2387
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.06 19:04 
 

super

Forexican
36
Forexican 2024.08.29 01:16 
 

Best indicator of all the indicators that I know of. Allows instant multi-timeframe analysis. Very easily customizable as well. Thank you Sergey :-)

0xJes
56
0xJes 2024.02.26 08:11 
 

Darko Licardo
1463
Darko Licardo 2024.01.17 10:20 
 

This is a great indicator for MTF analysis with custom templates, thank you very much

jinglinchen
179
jinglinchen 2023.12.13 15:52 
 

Sutatong
284
Sutatong 2023.04.14 17:04 
 

Max
91
Max 2023.01.11 11:15 
 

Sikander Javid
153
Sikander Javid 2022.11.25 09:30 
 

brighton manyumwa
49
brighton manyumwa 2022.10.11 05:58 
 

I LOVE IT ,i wish it was expandable

阿玛希儿
16
阿玛希儿 2022.09.23 12:49 
 

I really love this tool; it helps to complete the multiple timeframes view quickly in a glance.

There was a scale issue which randomly happened previously; but it was settled by setting the right scale in the configuration.

JJair
79
JJair 2022.06.29 17:59 
 

Indicador muito útil, parabéns.

Bryan Stalin Chumapi
35
Bryan Stalin Chumapi 2022.06.27 14:14 
 

GajusMusculus
20
GajusMusculus 2022.03.27 22:53 
 

Excellent Indicator!

Борис Барсуков
36
Борис Барсуков 2022.01.30 21:14 
 

09068916198
64
09068916198 2022.01.02 05:23 
 

good

