RiskGuardian PRO

RiskGuardian PRO is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed for risk management and the maintenance of trading discipline. This EA automatically protects your account by applying preset risk limits, helping traders avoid emotional decisions, overtrading, and total account loss. It is designed to foster consistency and discipline, as well as to preserve capital over the long term.

Benefits of using the EA:

* Anti-Tilt Hard Lock: Instantly closes all trades and locks the terminal the moment the maximum daily drawdown limit (e.g., 4%) is reached. Completely eliminates revenge trading.

* Investment: The cost of RiskGuardian Pro represents, by far, the most affordable and effective insurance for your trading career.


Important Note:

This EA works with both time-based and Renko candles (the paid version of Renko candles is recommended). It is certified for the Windows operating system; some features may not be available on Mac.

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Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Gold Buster
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 Introducing the "Gold Buster" EA: Next-Generation Dynamic Support-Resistance and Risk Management System The "Gold Buster" EA represents the cutting-edge of automated trading systems, leveraging the latest advancements in open position management and risk analysis technology to redefine how support and resistance levels are identified and utilized in the financial markets. Th
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