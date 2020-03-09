RiskGuardian PRO
- Experts
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Wilson Fernando Montoya SaenzI am a developer of algorithmic solutions for MetaTrader, specializing in creating Expert Advisors focused on risk management, automation, and process optimization for traders and investors.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
RiskGuardian PRO is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed for risk management and the maintenance of trading discipline. This EA automatically protects your account by applying preset risk limits, helping traders avoid emotional decisions, overtrading, and total account loss. It is designed to foster consistency and discipline, as well as to preserve capital over the long term.
Benefits of using the EA:* Anti-Tilt Hard Lock: Instantly closes all trades and locks the terminal the moment the maximum daily drawdown limit (e.g., 4%) is reached. Completely eliminates revenge trading.
* Investment: The cost of RiskGuardian Pro represents, by far, the most affordable and effective insurance for your trading career.
Important Note:
This EA works with both time-based and Renko candles (the paid version of Renko candles is recommended). It is certified for the Windows operating system; some features may not be available on Mac.