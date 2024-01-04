Round price levels alert

An indicator of round levels. A range of important price levels with sound and text alerts, which are generated when the current Bid price of a currency pair is equal to a round number.

This indicator visually shows the trader true support and resistance levels, which are used by most of traders and trading robots.

The advantage provided by this indicator is that the trader using this indicator on a chart does not need to draw any additional levels.

Round price levels represent a certain barrier, so we can say that price values ​​that are multiple of one hundred (00) can be used as support/resistance levels for the price.


How the Round Levels Work

For investors working on higher timeframes or smaller intraday timeframes, it's easier to memorize the round number by tracking the price dynamics of financial instruments.

This is a common human desire to simplify things. Traders also prefer simpler ways. Therefore, the multiples of a hundred are so attractive.

So, the real fight between bulls and bears often happens on levels like 1.23000, 1.4000, 1.23500 etc.

By determining who won in the moment based on the rebound or breakdown at these levels, we can join the majority of open orders in the market.

When opening deals at a breakout of these level, which happen more often according to statistics, we can place a Take Profit at the next price level and thus set the minimum reserve for the price movement.

When price breaks and consolidates near a round level, we can open deals expecting the continuation of the movement, as the price barrier was passed, and set A Stop Loss behind the broken level thereby setting our risks.


Sound and Text Alerts

Alerts can be enabled in indicator parameters.

When AlertPlay = true, the indicator will show a dialog box when the currency pair price reaches a round level. The alert contains information on the currency pair and the current bid price.

Also, when a level is touched, the standard "alert.wav" sound is played.


Indicator Input Parameters

  • Show 00 Levels – show the absolute round level, default is true.
  • Show 10 Levels – show a round level multiple of a hundred, default is true.
  • Show 20 Levels – show the 200th round level, default is true.
  • Show 30 Levels – show the 300th round level, default is true.
  • Show 40 Levels – show the 400th round level, default is true.
  • Show 50 Levels – show the 500th round level, default is true.
  • Show 60 Levels – show the 600th round level, default is true.
  • Show 70 Levels – show the 700th round level, default is true.
  • Show 80 Levels – show the 800th round level, default is true.
  • Show 90 Levels – show the 900th round level, default is true.
  • Show 20 Levels – show the 200th round level, default is true.
  • Levels 00 Color – the color of the absolute round level, default is DarkGreen.
  • Levels 10 Color – the color of the round level multiple of a hundred, default is DarkGreen.
  • Levels 20 Color – the color of the 200th round level, default is DarkGreen.
  • Levels 30 Color – the color of the 300th round level, default is DarkGreen.
  • Levels 40 Color – the color of the 400th round level, default is DarkGreen.
  • Levels 50 Color – the color of the 500th round level, default is DarkGreen.
  • Levels 60 Color – the color of the 600th round level, default is DarkGreen.
  • Levels 70 Color – the color of the 700th round level, default is DarkGreen.
  • Levels 80 Color – the color of the 800th round level, default is DarkGreen.
  • Levels 90 Color – the color of the 900th round level, default is DarkGreen.
  • Width 00; 10; 20; 30; 40; 50; 60; 70; 80; 90 - the width of round levels, default is 1.
  • Level Style - the styles of round levels with the width of 1, default is Dot.
  • AlertPlay - enable/disable the sound and text alert, default is false (disabled).

Note: the indicator can be used on all trading instruments. The recommended timeframe is M15.

Round price levels can be disabled on higher timeframes.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Indicators
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4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
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4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
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Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
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