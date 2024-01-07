Signal Moving Average Convergence Divergence

This indicator visualizes the intersection of two moving averages in the MACD oscillator.

It uses the histogram color to signal about the moving averages crossing the zero level of the indicator.

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) indicator is a popular oscillator actively used by traders when working in the currency and stock markets to determine trends and to search for trading signals.

This linear indicator allows obtaining a variety of trading signals:

  • crossing the zero line;
  • divergence;
  • intersection of moving averages;
  • intersection of the support/resistance levels (when used).
Note (when used): in the input parameters of the indicator, in the Levels tab, add a level of 0.00 and two levels -0.0004 and 0.0004.


Notification on intersection

The Signal Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator is designed for visual notification and visibility of the signals:

  1. When the moving averages cross the zero level, the histogram color changes depending on the direction.
  2. When two moving averages cross each other, a blinking icon appears above them.

The indicator provides the ability to:

  • change the colors and periods of Exponential Moving Average MACD;
  • change the color of the intersection icons;
  • change the appearance of the intersection icons;
  • change the histogram color (depending on the position of the moving averages relative to the zero level).


Default inputs of the indicator

  • Period fast EMA - period of Exponential Moving Average (fast), default: 12.
  • Period slow EMA - period of Exponential Moving Average (slow), default: 26.
  • Period MACD SMA - period of Simple Moving Average for smoothing, default: 9.
  • Signal "Buy" icon code - character code for buy signals, default: 159.
  • Signal "Sell" icon code - character code for sell signals, default: 159.
  • The offset of the icon from EMA - offset of the icons from the moving averages, default: 5.
  • On/off icon - enable/disable icons, default: true (enabled).
  • On/off flashing icon - enable/disable blinking of icons, default: true (enabled).
  • On/off histogram color - enable/disable changing the histogram color, default: true (enabled).
  • Color of the histogram above the zero level - color of the histogram, when ЕМА is above the zero level.
  • Сolor of the histogram below the zero level - color of the histogram, when ЕМА is below the zero level.


Default indicator color options

  • 0 - color of Exponential Moving Average (fast), default: DarkTurquoise.
  • 1 - color of Exponential Moving Average (slow), default: Red.
  • 2 - color of the histogram when changing the histogram color is disabled, default: Gray.
  • 3 - color of Moving Average (slow), default: DarkOrange.
  • 4 - icon color for the "Down" signals, when the fast moving average breaks through the slow moving average downwards, default: Red.
  • 5 - icon color for the "Up" signals, when the fast moving average breaks through the slow moving average upwards, default: Black.


A few tips on the EМА MACD intersection strategy

  1. The signal of intersections can not be used as the main signal for opening deals.
  2. Before use, it is recommended to learn more about the standard MACD oscillator.

Note: MACD is usually called a "lagging" indicator, that is, generating signals based on information about prices in history.

Therefore, it is nest to use MACD in the markets that are characterized by stable trends.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Today is the Day
Alexander Shienkov
5 (3)
Indicators
This simple information indicator shows the name of the current day and past working days, months and years. On the concept of time and timeframe It is common knowledge that a timeframe is a time interval considered in technical analysis of free financial markets, during which the price and other market data changes occur when the price charts are plotted. In the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, these periods are separated by vertical dashed line, which can be enabled or disabled by simply pressi
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Opening Candle Time
Alexander Shienkov
5 (2)
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A simple information indicator showing the time left before the opening of the next candlestick or bar. About the concept of a timeframe A timeframe is the time interval considered in the technical analysis of free financial markets (the same applies to the global currency market), during which the price and other market data change. The smallest timeframe is the so-called tick. A timeframe is the time interval used to group quotes when drawing elements of a price chart (bars, Japanese candlest
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High and Low Levels EMA
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
High and Low Levels EMA Технический индикатор в помощь трейдеру. Однажды пришла идея при изучении индикатора Moving A verage ( MA ). Так как мувинги эти сглаженное, среднее значения цены за выбранный период, то как и у обычной цены и у мувинга должны быть «хаи и лои». Данный индикатор, показывает уровни High и Low . Динамических уровней поддержки и сопротивления. О понятии High и Low . Хай  — от английского  high  — обозначает наиболее высокую цену («рынок на  хаях » — капитализация актив
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Opening Hours Vertical Levels
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Indicator of vertical lines on the timeframes М5 and М1. It draws the lines for the period of the current day and the previous day. This indicator visualizes visually shows the trader the beginning and end of the chart hour, as well as the past hourly periods, 30-minute and 5-minute chart intervals. The advantage provided by this indicator is that the trader using this indicator on a chart of a currency pair with the smaller timeframe will always be aware of when the new hour begins. On the con
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Spread and Cost pips
Alexander Shienkov
5 (2)
Indicators
It is another simple information indicator. This indicator shows the current spread of a financial instrument and the value of one point with a volume of 0.10 lot. About the Spread Spread is the difference between the Ask and the Bid price of an asset in the stock or currency exchange. Let's refer to Central Banks and currency exchange in these banks, in order to understand why Spread is so important in currency trading. In Central Banks, we always see the difference between the buying and the
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The Bid price Above Below EMA
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
EMA Above Below Bid price Технический индикатор в помощь трейдеру. Данный индикатор, показывает расположение пяти ЕМА,  пяти средних скользящих, относительно цены формирующей японские свечи или бары (цена Bid ). О понятии ЕМА. Скользящая средняя (moving average, MA)  — это дополнительная линия на графике цены актива.  Внешне она повторяет график цены, но с небольшим запозданием и более гладко, без колебаний. Основные характеристики: 1.     Показывает тренды. Если скользящая устремлена ввер
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History VT
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
History VT Информационный индикатор. Показывает на графике, сразу после открытия сделки, стрелку именно на той японской свече, где позиция открыта. То есть там, где появилась штрихпунктирная линия открытой сделки, в терминале. Далее, после открытия сделки, как обычно, трейдер ставит SL и TP  и ждёт итога своего выбора направления движения. После того как сделка закрылась, по « sl » или « tp » или «вручную», индикатор отображает на графике уровни и текстовые сноски параметров сделки. Сноски
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5 (1)
Indicators
Индикатор таблица, постоянно меняющихся значений, пройденных ценой пунктов от начало дня (D1) , от начала недели (W1) и от начала текущего месяца (MN) . Индикатор также показывает средний дневной АТР за выбранный период. Параметры всей таблицы регулируются. Перемещение по осям монитора, для расположения в удобном месте, цвета текстов и заполнений ячеек, размеры столбцов, строк, цифр и текстов. Пользоваться можно на белом и тёмном фоне. По индикатору трейдер может легко определить настроение на р
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Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Indicator of the Margin Call, Stop Out and Plus 100 (one hundred percent of profit to the deposit) levels. It has been designed to better visualize and maintain money management when trading financial instruments. The levels drawn by the indicator have different colors. They visualize the price range, at which a broker generates a notification (Margin Call) and force closes the deals (Stop Out) due to the shortage of funds on the account, in case the price goes against the positions opened by a
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Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
An indicator of round levels. A range of important price levels with sound and text alerts, which are generated when the current Bid price of a currency pair is equal to a round number. This indicator visually shows the trader true support and resistance levels, which are used by most of traders and trading robots. The advantage provided by this indicator is that the trader using this indicator on a chart does not need to draw any additional levels. Round price levels represent a certain barrier
Doji Marker Point
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
This indicator shows the levels and signal dots of the Doji pattern. The indicator allows traders to easily determine possible location of a price rebound. Doji is a candlestick with Open and Close price equal, or almost equal. It should also have shadows of approximately the same size on both sides. Doji denotes the balance between buyers and sellers, or the absence of major players, or level testing. This pattern can mean both a reversal and a continuation of the trend. Indicator Parameters I
Crossing signal ema
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
This indicator visualizes the intersection of two moving averages. (SМА, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). It has been created for visibility of signals and notification about intersections of Moving Average. Moving Average is simply the averaged value of the price for the selected timeframe (TF). Therefore, the moving averages are used on a wide variety of timeframes, from 1 minute to a year and even decades. Possible types of moving averages in the indicator SMA (Simple Moving Average); EMA (Exponential Movi
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Alexander Shienkov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Folding rule of 4 trend lines The indicator has been created based on the "Folding rule" trading strategy. It shows four pairs of inclined resistance and support lines. These lines are plotted based on the nearest High and Low of the ZigZag technical indicator with four given input parameters. The indicator draws dots above and below the price extremums that have been used for plotting the trend lines. The indicator of trend lines facilitates the plotting of trend lines, channels and technical p
Kiss III EMA
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Индикатор динамического уровня сопротивления и поддержки Moving Average. Визуально показывает момент прикосновение цены Bid , одной или трёх скользящих средних с   заданными во входных параметрах свойствами. Создан для наглядности сигналов и оповещения состоявшегося пересечения (прикосновения) цены Bid и Moving Average. Скользящая средняя — это просто усредненное значение цены за выбранный период времени, он же таймфрейм (ТФ). Именно поэтому скользящие используются на самых разнообразных ТФ,
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Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Open High Low Close Внешняя Свеча Индикатор внешних свечей наложенных на график с выбранными вами тайм фреймом. Наглядно отображаете уровни OHLC и пройденное значение ATR текущей свечи и свечей в истории. OHLC — аббревиатура, дословно расшифровывается как: O — open (цена открытия интервала (бара или японской свечи)). H — high (максимум цены интервала). L — low (минимум цены интервала). C — close (цена закрытия интервала). Данный индикатор наглядно покажет трейдеру, уровень открытия, закрыт
ATR Sessions Pips
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Ещё один простой информационный индикатор, показывающий самые важные торговые сессии валютного рынка. О понятии торговых сессий. Всем известно, что торговая сессия – это промежуток времени, в течение которого банки и другие участники рынка ведут активную торговлю, при этом активизируются   в определённые часы рабочего дня. Валютный рынок, рынки акций и сырьевые рынки   работают круглосуточно с понедельника по пятницу, кроме праздничных дней. Когда в одной стране ещё спят, в другой рабочий ден
Risk Manager VT
Alexander Shienkov
Utilities
Risk Manager VT Робот - помощник, от команды VT. О рискменеджменте в торговле: Грамотный риск менеджмент в трейдинге – это залог успеха при решении основных Ваших задач, при активной ручной торговле, на биржевом рынке: дисциплина и контроль эмоций! Данный помощник поможет вам с лёгкостью ограничивать риски на каждую сделку, и правильно выставить уровни прибылей. Те кто долго торгуют, на валютном рынке, уже знают, что правильное соотношение риск/прибыль, является эффективным инструментом в
Open Day and ATR
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Информационный индикатор, показывающий самые важные торговые уровни для внутридневной торговли, и не только. О понятии уровней «Поддержка» и «Сопротивление». Всем известно, что исторический ценовой диапазон цен состоит из уровней от которых в прошлом, были значимые движения. И уровни работающие в прошлом, наверняка будут работать и сейчас. К примеру, уровень, находящийся снизу текущей цены является уровнем «Поддержки», если от него ранее было значительное движение. К примеру, уровень, нах
Channels VT Auto Multi
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Auto Multi Channels VT Ещё один технический индикатор в помощь трейдеру. Данный индикатор, автоматически показывает, наклонные каналы в восходящем, нисходящем и боковом движении цены, т.е. тренды. (Внутри дня. Среднесрочные и долгосрочные, а также Восходящие, нисходящие и боковые). О понятии Тренд. На бирже, трендом называется  направленное движение ценового графика в одну из сторон (вверх или вниз) . То есть, тренд в трейдинге — это ситуация, когда цена определенное время возрастает или сниж
Old Time Frame EMA
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Old Time Frame EMA   Индикатор двух динамических уровней сопротивления и поддержки Moving Average. Данный индикатор рисует на открытом графике младшего тайм фрейма, ЕМА со старшего тайм фрейма.   Создан для наглядности сигналов, для входа в рынок, для тех трейдеров, у кого Средние Скользящие Цены (ЕМА или МА), являются основным сигналом для открытия или закрытия сделок. А также ориентиром, направлением тренда в движении текущих цен, внутри дня и в среднесрочной торговле. Возможные типы сред
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