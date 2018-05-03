Today is the Day

5

This simple information indicator shows the name of the current day and past working days, months and years.


On the concept of time and timeframe

It is common knowledge that a timeframe is a time interval considered in technical analysis of free financial markets, during which the price and other market data changes occur when the price charts are plotted.

In the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, these periods are separated by vertical dashed line, which can be enabled or disabled by simply pressing the "Ctrl + Y" key combination.

When this indicator is attached to a chart, it adds a text with the period names. This greatly facilitates the interpretation of the chart and price movements for the past and current period of time.


Indicator operation

After the indicator is added to a chart with the M1 timeframe, during the day, the name of the current day of the week will appear at the bottom of the chart in the indicator's tunnel. When the chart timeframe is switched to a higher one (М5; М15; М30; Н1), the indicator will also display the names of the past days of the week and the current day. When the chart timeframe is changed to Н4 or D1, the indicator shows the names of the months. On the weekly and monthly timeframe (W1 and MN), the indicator tunnel will contain the numbers for the current and past years.

Color, size and language of the indicator text can be changed in the input parameters.


Indicator Parameters

  • Number of bars – the number of bars in the chart history, default: 40000.
  • Font size – text size, default: 10.
  • Font color – text color, default: Black.
  • Switch Languages = Ru;En; - language of the indicator text, default: En.

Note: the indicator is suitable for working with any chart background color and it is very convenient for analysis of price movements in time.

Reviews 6
vbernaz Victoria
129
vbernaz Victoria 2024.06.22 12:07 
 

Indicatore Molto utile, Superrr

Daniel
922
Daniel 2024.06.20 15:10 
 

Индикатор был у меня почти с момента его выпуска и ни разу не поблагодарил вас за него. Отличный продукт, "Сегодня - день" Индикатор работает фантастически. Очень полезный продукт. Большое спасибо!

Miguel Felipe
74
Miguel Felipe 2022.02.15 16:29 
 

Amazing. Great indicator. Asked Alexander Shienkov, if he could improve by putting a option to show horizontal lines, and he humbly made the change. Great Guy, great indicator.

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vbernaz Victoria
129
vbernaz Victoria 2024.06.22 12:07 
 

Indicatore Molto utile, Superrr

Daniel
922
Daniel 2024.06.20 15:10 
 

Индикатор был у меня почти с момента его выпуска и ни разу не поблагодарил вас за него. Отличный продукт, "Сегодня - день" Индикатор работает фантастически. Очень полезный продукт. Большое спасибо!

Vance Fill
197
Vance Fill 2024.05.31 03:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Miguel Felipe
74
Miguel Felipe 2022.02.15 16:29 
 

Amazing. Great indicator. Asked Alexander Shienkov, if he could improve by putting a option to show horizontal lines, and he humbly made the change. Great Guy, great indicator.

beto_gauer
535
beto_gauer 2022.01.08 14:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.05.28 17:20 
 

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Alexander Shienkov
6976
Reply from developer Alexander Shienkov 2021.01.15 11:55
Благодарю!
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