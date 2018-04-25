Opening Candle Time

A simple information indicator showing the time left before the opening of the next candlestick or bar.





About the concept of a timeframe

A timeframe is the time interval considered in the technical analysis of free financial markets (the same applies to the global currency market), during which the price and other market data change. The smallest timeframe is the so-called tick.

A timeframe is the time interval used to group quotes when drawing elements of a price chart (bars, Japanese candlesticks, line chart).





Indicator operation

Any trader knows how important the candlestick opening and closing prices are. For example, closing of a H1 candlestick above the technical level added by the trader indicates a possible continuation of an uptrend. Closing below it points to a possible continuation of a downtrend. This indicator allows tracking how much time is left before the closing and opening of a candlestick or a bar based on arithmetic calculations. In other words, the indicator saves the trader's time and makes the work more comfortable.

The digits showing the remaining time are updated at every tick.

The fixed location of the time information:

a small indent to the right of a currently forming candlestick

right below the current Bid price





Indicator Input Parameters

Text color – the default color is Blue.

– the default color is Blue. Text size – the default text size is 10.

Note: the indicator can be used with any chart background color.