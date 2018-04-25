Opening Candle Time

5

A simple information indicator showing the time left before the opening of the next candlestick or bar.


About the concept of a timeframe

A timeframe is the time interval considered in the technical analysis of free financial markets (the same applies to the global currency market), during which the price and other market data change. The smallest timeframe is the so-called tick.

A timeframe is the time interval used to group quotes when drawing elements of a price chart (bars, Japanese candlesticks, line chart).


Indicator operation

Any trader knows how important the candlestick opening and closing prices are. For example, closing of a H1 candlestick above the technical level added by the trader indicates a possible continuation of an uptrend. Closing below it points to a possible continuation of a downtrend. This indicator allows tracking how much time is left before the closing and opening of a candlestick or a bar based on arithmetic calculations. In other words, the indicator saves the trader's time and makes the work more comfortable.

The digits showing the remaining time are updated at every tick.

The fixed location of the time information:

  • a small indent to the right of a currently forming candlestick
  • right below the current Bid price


Indicator Input Parameters

  • Text color – the default color is Blue.
  • Text size – the default text size is 10.

Note: the indicator can be used with any chart background color.

Reviews 4
vbernaz Victoria
129
vbernaz Victoria 2026.07.22 16:58 
 

Il tempo è un fattore molto importante , questo indicatore è fondamentale nella mia operatività day trading

mwaschkowski
372
mwaschkowski 2019.10.21 14:30 
 

Simple and Effective

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Alexander Shienkov
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This simple information indicator shows the name of the current day and past working days, months and years. On the concept of time and timeframe It is common knowledge that a timeframe is a time interval considered in technical analysis of free financial markets, during which the price and other market data changes occur when the price charts are plotted. In the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, these periods are separated by vertical dashed line, which can be enabled or disabled by simply pressi
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High and Low Levels EMA
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Indicators
Indicator of vertical lines on the timeframes М5 and М1. It draws the lines for the period of the current day and the previous day. This indicator visualizes visually shows the trader the beginning and end of the chart hour, as well as the past hourly periods, 30-minute and 5-minute chart intervals. The advantage provided by this indicator is that the trader using this indicator on a chart of a currency pair with the smaller timeframe will always be aware of when the new hour begins. On the con
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Alexander Shienkov
5 (2)
Indicators
It is another simple information indicator. This indicator shows the current spread of a financial instrument and the value of one point with a volume of 0.10 lot. About the Spread Spread is the difference between the Ask and the Bid price of an asset in the stock or currency exchange. Let's refer to Central Banks and currency exchange in these banks, in order to understand why Spread is so important in currency trading. In Central Banks, we always see the difference between the buying and the
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The Bid price Above Below EMA
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Indicators
EMA Above Below Bid price Технический индикатор в помощь трейдеру. Данный индикатор, показывает расположение пяти ЕМА,  пяти средних скользящих, относительно цены формирующей японские свечи или бары (цена Bid ). О понятии ЕМА. Скользящая средняя (moving average, MA)  — это дополнительная линия на графике цены актива.  Внешне она повторяет график цены, но с небольшим запозданием и более гладко, без колебаний. Основные характеристики: 1.     Показывает тренды. Если скользящая устремлена ввер
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Indicators
History VT Информационный индикатор. Показывает на графике, сразу после открытия сделки, стрелку именно на той японской свече, где позиция открыта. То есть там, где появилась штрихпунктирная линия открытой сделки, в терминале. Далее, после открытия сделки, как обычно, трейдер ставит SL и TP  и ждёт итога своего выбора направления движения. После того как сделка закрылась, по « sl » или « tp » или «вручную», индикатор отображает на графике уровни и текстовые сноски параметров сделки. Сноски
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5 (1)
Indicators
Индикатор таблица, постоянно меняющихся значений, пройденных ценой пунктов от начало дня (D1) , от начала недели (W1) и от начала текущего месяца (MN) . Индикатор также показывает средний дневной АТР за выбранный период. Параметры всей таблицы регулируются. Перемещение по осям монитора, для расположения в удобном месте, цвета текстов и заполнений ячеек, размеры столбцов, строк, цифр и текстов. Пользоваться можно на белом и тёмном фоне. По индикатору трейдер может легко определить настроение на р
Margin Out aud PLUS 100
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Indicators
Indicator of the Margin Call, Stop Out and Plus 100 (one hundred percent of profit to the deposit) levels. It has been designed to better visualize and maintain money management when trading financial instruments. The levels drawn by the indicator have different colors. They visualize the price range, at which a broker generates a notification (Margin Call) and force closes the deals (Stop Out) due to the shortage of funds on the account, in case the price goes against the positions opened by a
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Indicators
An indicator of round levels. A range of important price levels with sound and text alerts, which are generated when the current Bid price of a currency pair is equal to a round number. This indicator visually shows the trader true support and resistance levels, which are used by most of traders and trading robots. The advantage provided by this indicator is that the trader using this indicator on a chart does not need to draw any additional levels. Round price levels represent a certain barrier
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Indicators
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Indicators
This indicator visualizes the intersection of two moving averages. (SМА, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). It has been created for visibility of signals and notification about intersections of Moving Average. Moving Average is simply the averaged value of the price for the selected timeframe (TF). Therefore, the moving averages are used on a wide variety of timeframes, from 1 minute to a year and even decades. Possible types of moving averages in the indicator SMA (Simple Moving Average); EMA (Exponential Movi
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This indicator visualizes the intersection of two moving averages in the MACD oscillator. It uses the histogram color to signal about the moving averages crossing the zero level of the indicator. The MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) indicator is a popular oscillator actively used by traders when working in the currency and stock markets to determine trends and to search for trading signals. This linear indicator allows obtaining a variety of trading signals: crossing the zero line; d
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4.5 (2)
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Indicators
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ATR Sessions Pips
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Ещё один простой информационный индикатор, показывающий самые важные торговые сессии валютного рынка. О понятии торговых сессий. Всем известно, что торговая сессия – это промежуток времени, в течение которого банки и другие участники рынка ведут активную торговлю, при этом активизируются   в определённые часы рабочего дня. Валютный рынок, рынки акций и сырьевые рынки   работают круглосуточно с понедельника по пятницу, кроме праздничных дней. Когда в одной стране ещё спят, в другой рабочий ден
Risk Manager VT
Alexander Shienkov
Utilities
Risk Manager VT Робот - помощник, от команды VT. О рискменеджменте в торговле: Грамотный риск менеджмент в трейдинге – это залог успеха при решении основных Ваших задач, при активной ручной торговле, на биржевом рынке: дисциплина и контроль эмоций! Данный помощник поможет вам с лёгкостью ограничивать риски на каждую сделку, и правильно выставить уровни прибылей. Те кто долго торгуют, на валютном рынке, уже знают, что правильное соотношение риск/прибыль, является эффективным инструментом в
Open Day and ATR
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Информационный индикатор, показывающий самые важные торговые уровни для внутридневной торговли, и не только. О понятии уровней «Поддержка» и «Сопротивление». Всем известно, что исторический ценовой диапазон цен состоит из уровней от которых в прошлом, были значимые движения. И уровни работающие в прошлом, наверняка будут работать и сейчас. К примеру, уровень, находящийся снизу текущей цены является уровнем «Поддержки», если от него ранее было значительное движение. К примеру, уровень, нах
Channels VT Auto Multi
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Auto Multi Channels VT Ещё один технический индикатор в помощь трейдеру. Данный индикатор, автоматически показывает, наклонные каналы в восходящем, нисходящем и боковом движении цены, т.е. тренды. (Внутри дня. Среднесрочные и долгосрочные, а также Восходящие, нисходящие и боковые). О понятии Тренд. На бирже, трендом называется  направленное движение ценового графика в одну из сторон (вверх или вниз) . То есть, тренд в трейдинге — это ситуация, когда цена определенное время возрастает или сниж
Old Time Frame EMA
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Old Time Frame EMA   Индикатор двух динамических уровней сопротивления и поддержки Moving Average. Данный индикатор рисует на открытом графике младшего тайм фрейма, ЕМА со старшего тайм фрейма.   Создан для наглядности сигналов, для входа в рынок, для тех трейдеров, у кого Средние Скользящие Цены (ЕМА или МА), являются основным сигналом для открытия или закрытия сделок. А также ориентиром, направлением тренда в движении текущих цен, внутри дня и в среднесрочной торговле. Возможные типы сред
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vbernaz Victoria
129
vbernaz Victoria 2026.07.22 16:58 
 

Il tempo è un fattore molto importante , questo indicatore è fondamentale nella mia operatività day trading

Alexander Shienkov
6976
Reply from developer Alexander Shienkov 2026.07.30 06:00
Buongiorno!) Grazie per il tuo feedback! Raccomando anche quasi sullo stesso argomento, uno dei miei indicatori. Si chiama: "Opening Hours Vertical Levels". Buona fortuna a te, lascia che tutto si avveri sempre!
Stefano_Silva
26
Stefano_Silva 2021.08.18 16:00 
 

Muito bom. Simples e objetivo. Da forma que tem que ser.

Alexander Shienkov
6976
Reply from developer Alexander Shienkov 2026.07.30 06:01
Grazie! :)
mwaschkowski
372
mwaschkowski 2019.10.21 14:30 
 

Simple and Effective

Alexander Shienkov
6976
Reply from developer Alexander Shienkov 2026.07.30 06:03
Tnk.) I also recommend it: "Opening Hours Vertical Levels".
Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.05.28 17:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexander Shienkov
6976
Reply from developer Alexander Shienkov 2026.07.30 06:04
Привет спасибо за отзыв. Рекомендую Вам также, для наглядности периодов, индикатор: "Opening Hours Vertical Levels". Успехов и профитов! На связи!
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