Folding meter 4 Trend Lines

4.5

Folding rule of 4 trend lines

The indicator has been created based on the "Folding rule" trading strategy. It shows four pairs of inclined resistance and support lines.

These lines are plotted based on the nearest High and Low of the ZigZag technical indicator with four given input parameters.

The indicator draws dots above and below the price extremums that have been used for plotting the trend lines.

The indicator of trend lines facilitates the plotting of trend lines, channels and technical patterns (such as "Triangle", "Wedge" and the like), which are formed by the price of the currency pair. Traders actively look for these formations on the charts and use them when working in the currency and stock markets to determine the movement exhaustion, to search for trade signals.

This indicator allows obtaining a variety of trading signals:

  • Global trend and intraday trend
  • Technical figures: "Channel", "Diverging, Converging Wedge", "Triangles";
  • Determining the price Highs and Lows using the built-in "Zigzag" lines;
  • Visualization of the price acceleration;
Note: the "Folding rule" strategy works well when all four pairs of trend lines are used.


Brief description of the "Folding rule" strategy

Folding rule is a unique pattern created from trend lines. To understand the pattern, it is necessary to notice the movement of the price in three or more phases, namely the origination of the trend, its movement and active acceleration. After passing all three or four phases, the trend usually starts depleting, which leads to a new price reversal. Naturally, you will be unable to immediately determine if a new trend has formed or it is merely a correction. However, making a profit on a new reversal movement is possible in case a support trend line is broken during (red by default) during an ascending movement, or in case a resistance trend line (blue by default) is broken during a descending price movement.

Note: if you are not familiar with the "Folding rule" strategy, you can find more information about it on the Internet or printed literature on trading.

The indicator provides the ability to:

  • change the colors and thickness of trend lines;
  • change the color of the icons indicating the highs or lows used for plotting the lines;
  • change the appearance of the icons of highs and lows;
  • change the color of the ZigZag plot lines;
  • disable all objects of the indicator of the chart;


Default inputs of the indicator

  • Show Lines 1;2;3;4 - enable/disable trend lines of support and resistance. Default: true; false; false; false.
  • ExtDepth1, ExtDeviation1, ExtBackstep1 - ZigZag plot parameters for the first trend lines. Default: 12,5,3.
  • ExtDepth2, ExtDeviation2, ExtBackstep2 - ZigZag plot parameters for the second trend lines. Default: 24,10,6.
  • ExtDepth3, ExtDeviation3, ExtBackstep3 - ZigZag plot parameters for the third trend lines. Default: 48,20,12.
  • ExtDepth4, ExtDeviation4, ExtBackstep4 - ZigZag plot parameters for the fourth trend lines. Default: 12,5,3.
  • Color support trend line 1;2;3;4 - colors of the resistance trend lines. Default: Blue.
  • Color resistance trend line 1;2;3;4 - colors of the support trend lines Default: Red.
  • Widch trend line 1;2;3;4 - widths of the trend lines. Default: 1,2,3,4.
  • Show dot building all levels - enable/disable icons indicating the highs and lows for plotting the trend lines. Default: true (enabled).
  • Сode icon dot - code of plot icons. Default: 159.
  • Widch Dot icon - width of icons. Default: 3.
  • Color Dot icon - color of icons. Default: Blue.
  • The indent of the dot - offset of the icons from the price extremums used for plotting the trend lines. Default: 20.
  • Show technical zigzag - show/hide the lines of the ZigZag technical indicator. Default: show.
  • Color ZigZag - ZigZag color. Default: Blue.
  • Width ZigZag - width of the ZigZag lines. Default: 1.


A few tips for traders

  1. Before use, it is recommended to study the "Folding rule" strategy and technical figures.
  2. Wait for confirmation (candle close above or below the horizontal and inclined lines, levels).
Reviews 3
mxp1
623
mxp1 2018.06.15 11:30 
 

Purchased after thorough testing. It's a solid indicator, I use it for scalping. Mixed with proper S&R becomes very powerful but standalone is fine.

Olayemi Sulaiman
286
Olayemi Sulaiman 2025.01.12 11:09 
 

Дорогой Александр, с Новым годом, братан. Пожалуйста, можем ли мы получить версию этого индикатора для МТ5? Dear Alexander, happy new year bro. Please can we have MT5 version of this indicator ?

Recommended products
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Impulses and Corrections 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicators
"Impulses and Corrections 4" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicators
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicators
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
Daily FIBO Pro
Mark Thimoty Evangelista
Indicators
Unlock Your Trading Potential with BERG Daily FIBO Pro BERG Daily FIBO Pro   is a powerful and customizable Fibonacci retracement indicator designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, this indicator is your go-to tool for identifying key support and resistance levels, enhancing your market analysis, and optimizing your trading strategy. New Telegram Channel for updates:  https://t.me/berg_traders Why Choose BERG Daily FIBO Pro?
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Reversal Pattern Pro
Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
Indicators
Reversal Patterns Pro Reversal Patterns Pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the reversal patterns.  - Finds and marks the most dependable Japanese candlestick patterns in real-time. - Supports all time frames (Best for Scalping) - Doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. Input parameters : - Support & Resistance Mode ( true or false ) for enabling advanced filtering - Donchian Period - RSI Period - RSI Oversold Level - RSI Overbought Level - Al
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Gold Daily Open Mirror Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Daily Open Mirror Engine — Wick & Body Mirror Levels for MT4 Daily Open Mirror Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project mirrored price levels from the current daily open. Many intraday moves react strongly around the daily open. This indicator uses the daily open as the central reference point and automatically projects mirrored levels from important wick and body extremes, helping traders identify possible reaction zones, liquidity targets, support, resistance, an
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicators
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Potential Reversal Price MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator - Ultimate Sniper Entries for XAUUSD Discounted   Price   !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! Welcome to the   Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator , your ultimate trading tool designed to catch high-probability market reversals with extreme precision. Built for serious traders who demand accuracy, the PRP Indicator combines advanced market structure analysis with momentum exhaustion to pinpoint the e
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicators
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Spartan Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
El Asesor de Experto "Spartan Mr Beast" es una herramienta avanzada y robusta diseñada para traders que buscan capitalizar las oportunidades del mercado aprovechando los rechazos de precios. Este asesor se especializa en identificar y explotar los momentos en los que el mercado muestra una resistencia o soporte significativo, sugiriendo posibles reversiones o cambios de tendencia. Características Principales: Detección de Rechazos de Mercado : "Spartan Mr Beast" utiliza algoritmos de última gene
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicators
The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator "RSI SPEED" for MT4 - great predictive tool , No Repaint. The calculation of this indicator is  based on equations from physics . RSI SPEED is the  1st derivative of RSI  itself. RSI SPEED is   good for scalping entries   into the direction of main trend. Use it   in combination   with suitable   trend indicator , for example HTF MA (as on pictures). RSI SPEED indicator shows how fast RSI itself changes its direction   - it is very sensitive . It is recommended to use RS
JediScalper Candlestick Pattern Finder
Rene K Serulle
3 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is a must have tool that scans the active chart for candlestick patterns. It labels each bar according the candlestick pattern(s) that it finds enabling you to more easily analyze price action and be more informed about your trading decision. There are 103 common and uncommon possible patterns plus 6 new patterns based on research that the indicator can identify. If a candlestick(s) meets the requirements for multiple patterns, the bar will be labeled with up to 4 patterns names f
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
ABCD Harmonic Pattern
Davoud Moghaddam
Indicators
All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Smart Sweep Sniper Midnight Pro Edition MT4
WI CAPITAL
Indicators
Smart Sweep Sniper: Midnight Open PRO Edition The ultra-specialized institutional tool for Day Trading and Prop Firms If you like it, please leave a positive review to support our work; if you encounter any problems, please let us know. This Midnight Open edition marks a radical evolution. It abandons generalist macro-economic analysis to become an instrument of surgical precision, focused exclusively on intraday reactivity and the pinpoint exploitation of the midnight opening price (NY). Design
MasterDot
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Master Dot for MetaTrader 4 Detect Volatility Exhaustion Before the Market Returns to Balance Master Dot is a professional non-repainting indicator designed to detect moments when price moves beyond its statistically expected volatility range. These situations often occur during sharp market impulses, liquidity grabs or temporary emotional moves, when price departs from its normal trading conditions. Instead of following trends, Master Dot highlights volatility exhaustion — moments where the mar
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
More from author
Today is the Day
Alexander Shienkov
5 (3)
Indicators
This simple information indicator shows the name of the current day and past working days, months and years. On the concept of time and timeframe It is common knowledge that a timeframe is a time interval considered in technical analysis of free financial markets, during which the price and other market data changes occur when the price charts are plotted. In the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, these periods are separated by vertical dashed line, which can be enabled or disabled by simply pressi
FREE
Opening Candle Time
Alexander Shienkov
5 (2)
Indicators
A simple information indicator showing the time left before the opening of the next candlestick or bar. About the concept of a timeframe A timeframe is the time interval considered in the technical analysis of free financial markets (the same applies to the global currency market), during which the price and other market data change. The smallest timeframe is the so-called tick. A timeframe is the time interval used to group quotes when drawing elements of a price chart (bars, Japanese candlest
FREE
High and Low Levels EMA
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
High and Low Levels EMA Технический индикатор в помощь трейдеру. Однажды пришла идея при изучении индикатора Moving A verage ( MA ). Так как мувинги эти сглаженное, среднее значения цены за выбранный период, то как и у обычной цены и у мувинга должны быть «хаи и лои». Данный индикатор, показывает уровни High и Low . Динамических уровней поддержки и сопротивления. О понятии High и Low . Хай  — от английского  high  — обозначает наиболее высокую цену («рынок на  хаях » — капитализация актив
FREE
Opening Hours Vertical Levels
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Indicator of vertical lines on the timeframes М5 and М1. It draws the lines for the period of the current day and the previous day. This indicator visualizes visually shows the trader the beginning and end of the chart hour, as well as the past hourly periods, 30-minute and 5-minute chart intervals. The advantage provided by this indicator is that the trader using this indicator on a chart of a currency pair with the smaller timeframe will always be aware of when the new hour begins. On the con
FREE
Spread and Cost pips
Alexander Shienkov
5 (2)
Indicators
It is another simple information indicator. This indicator shows the current spread of a financial instrument and the value of one point with a volume of 0.10 lot. About the Spread Spread is the difference between the Ask and the Bid price of an asset in the stock or currency exchange. Let's refer to Central Banks and currency exchange in these banks, in order to understand why Spread is so important in currency trading. In Central Banks, we always see the difference between the buying and the
FREE
The Bid price Above Below EMA
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
EMA Above Below Bid price Технический индикатор в помощь трейдеру. Данный индикатор, показывает расположение пяти ЕМА,  пяти средних скользящих, относительно цены формирующей японские свечи или бары (цена Bid ). О понятии ЕМА. Скользящая средняя (moving average, MA)  — это дополнительная линия на графике цены актива.  Внешне она повторяет график цены, но с небольшим запозданием и более гладко, без колебаний. Основные характеристики: 1.     Показывает тренды. Если скользящая устремлена ввер
FREE
History VT
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
History VT Информационный индикатор. Показывает на графике, сразу после открытия сделки, стрелку именно на той японской свече, где позиция открыта. То есть там, где появилась штрихпунктирная линия открытой сделки, в терминале. Далее, после открытия сделки, как обычно, трейдер ставит SL и TP  и ждёт итога своего выбора направления движения. После того как сделка закрылась, по « sl » или « tp » или «вручную», индикатор отображает на графике уровни и текстовые сноски параметров сделки. Сноски
FREE
ATR info panel
Alexander Shienkov
5 (1)
Indicators
Индикатор таблица, постоянно меняющихся значений, пройденных ценой пунктов от начало дня (D1) , от начала недели (W1) и от начала текущего месяца (MN) . Индикатор также показывает средний дневной АТР за выбранный период. Параметры всей таблицы регулируются. Перемещение по осям монитора, для расположения в удобном месте, цвета текстов и заполнений ячеек, размеры столбцов, строк, цифр и текстов. Пользоваться можно на белом и тёмном фоне. По индикатору трейдер может легко определить настроение на р
Margin Out aud PLUS 100
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Indicator of the Margin Call, Stop Out and Plus 100 (one hundred percent of profit to the deposit) levels. It has been designed to better visualize and maintain money management when trading financial instruments. The levels drawn by the indicator have different colors. They visualize the price range, at which a broker generates a notification (Margin Call) and force closes the deals (Stop Out) due to the shortage of funds on the account, in case the price goes against the positions opened by a
Round price levels alert
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
An indicator of round levels. A range of important price levels with sound and text alerts, which are generated when the current Bid price of a currency pair is equal to a round number. This indicator visually shows the trader true support and resistance levels, which are used by most of traders and trading robots. The advantage provided by this indicator is that the trader using this indicator on a chart does not need to draw any additional levels. Round price levels represent a certain barrier
Doji Marker Point
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
This indicator shows the levels and signal dots of the Doji pattern. The indicator allows traders to easily determine possible location of a price rebound. Doji is a candlestick with Open and Close price equal, or almost equal. It should also have shadows of approximately the same size on both sides. Doji denotes the balance between buyers and sellers, or the absence of major players, or level testing. This pattern can mean both a reversal and a continuation of the trend. Indicator Parameters I
Crossing signal ema
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
This indicator visualizes the intersection of two moving averages. (SМА, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). It has been created for visibility of signals and notification about intersections of Moving Average. Moving Average is simply the averaged value of the price for the selected timeframe (TF). Therefore, the moving averages are used on a wide variety of timeframes, from 1 minute to a year and even decades. Possible types of moving averages in the indicator SMA (Simple Moving Average); EMA (Exponential Movi
Signal Moving Average Convergence Divergence
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
This indicator visualizes the intersection of two moving averages in the MACD oscillator. It uses the histogram color to signal about the moving averages crossing the zero level of the indicator. The MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) indicator is a popular oscillator actively used by traders when working in the currency and stock markets to determine trends and to search for trading signals. This linear indicator allows obtaining a variety of trading signals: crossing the zero line; d
Kiss III EMA
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Индикатор динамического уровня сопротивления и поддержки Moving Average. Визуально показывает момент прикосновение цены Bid , одной или трёх скользящих средних с   заданными во входных параметрах свойствами. Создан для наглядности сигналов и оповещения состоявшегося пересечения (прикосновения) цены Bid и Moving Average. Скользящая средняя — это просто усредненное значение цены за выбранный период времени, он же таймфрейм (ТФ). Именно поэтому скользящие используются на самых разнообразных ТФ,
OHLC External Candle
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Open High Low Close Внешняя Свеча Индикатор внешних свечей наложенных на график с выбранными вами тайм фреймом. Наглядно отображаете уровни OHLC и пройденное значение ATR текущей свечи и свечей в истории. OHLC — аббревиатура, дословно расшифровывается как: O — open (цена открытия интервала (бара или японской свечи)). H — high (максимум цены интервала). L — low (минимум цены интервала). C — close (цена закрытия интервала). Данный индикатор наглядно покажет трейдеру, уровень открытия, закрыт
ATR Sessions Pips
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Ещё один простой информационный индикатор, показывающий самые важные торговые сессии валютного рынка. О понятии торговых сессий. Всем известно, что торговая сессия – это промежуток времени, в течение которого банки и другие участники рынка ведут активную торговлю, при этом активизируются   в определённые часы рабочего дня. Валютный рынок, рынки акций и сырьевые рынки   работают круглосуточно с понедельника по пятницу, кроме праздничных дней. Когда в одной стране ещё спят, в другой рабочий ден
Risk Manager VT
Alexander Shienkov
Utilities
Risk Manager VT Робот - помощник, от команды VT. О рискменеджменте в торговле: Грамотный риск менеджмент в трейдинге – это залог успеха при решении основных Ваших задач, при активной ручной торговле, на биржевом рынке: дисциплина и контроль эмоций! Данный помощник поможет вам с лёгкостью ограничивать риски на каждую сделку, и правильно выставить уровни прибылей. Те кто долго торгуют, на валютном рынке, уже знают, что правильное соотношение риск/прибыль, является эффективным инструментом в
Open Day and ATR
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Информационный индикатор, показывающий самые важные торговые уровни для внутридневной торговли, и не только. О понятии уровней «Поддержка» и «Сопротивление». Всем известно, что исторический ценовой диапазон цен состоит из уровней от которых в прошлом, были значимые движения. И уровни работающие в прошлом, наверняка будут работать и сейчас. К примеру, уровень, находящийся снизу текущей цены является уровнем «Поддержки», если от него ранее было значительное движение. К примеру, уровень, нах
Channels VT Auto Multi
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Auto Multi Channels VT Ещё один технический индикатор в помощь трейдеру. Данный индикатор, автоматически показывает, наклонные каналы в восходящем, нисходящем и боковом движении цены, т.е. тренды. (Внутри дня. Среднесрочные и долгосрочные, а также Восходящие, нисходящие и боковые). О понятии Тренд. На бирже, трендом называется  направленное движение ценового графика в одну из сторон (вверх или вниз) . То есть, тренд в трейдинге — это ситуация, когда цена определенное время возрастает или сниж
Old Time Frame EMA
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Old Time Frame EMA   Индикатор двух динамических уровней сопротивления и поддержки Moving Average. Данный индикатор рисует на открытом графике младшего тайм фрейма, ЕМА со старшего тайм фрейма.   Создан для наглядности сигналов, для входа в рынок, для тех трейдеров, у кого Средние Скользящие Цены (ЕМА или МА), являются основным сигналом для открытия или закрытия сделок. А также ориентиром, направлением тренда в движении текущих цен, внутри дня и в среднесрочной торговле. Возможные типы сред
Filter:
Olayemi Sulaiman
286
Olayemi Sulaiman 2025.01.12 11:09 
 

Дорогой Александр, с Новым годом, братан. Пожалуйста, можем ли мы получить версию этого индикатора для МТ5? Dear Alexander, happy new year bro. Please can we have MT5 version of this indicator ?

Amir Gamini
113
Amir Gamini 2019.02.04 02:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mxp1
623
mxp1 2018.06.15 11:30 
 

Purchased after thorough testing. It's a solid indicator, I use it for scalping. Mixed with proper S&R becomes very powerful but standalone is fine.

Reply to review