Spread and Cost pips

5
It is another simple information indicator. This indicator shows the current spread of a financial instrument and the value of one point with a volume of 0.10 lot.


About the Spread

Spread is the difference between the Ask and the Bid price of an asset in the stock or currency exchange.

Let's refer to Central Banks and currency exchange in these banks, in order to understand why Spread is so important in currency trading. In Central Banks, we always see the difference between the buying and the selling price of a currency. This difference is what the bank buying and selling the currency earns. When trading in the Forex market via a broker, we can also se the difference, which is however much smaller than in currency exchange points.

For example, the quote "EUR 1.2030/1.2032" means that the broker is ready to buy Equro against the US dollar at 1.2030, and sell Euro at 1.2032. The difference between the buying and selling price is 2 points (0.0002).

Calculating the true spread size is difficult. The value depends on the broker's policy.

There are two types of Spread in the Forex market:

Fixed spread is constant regardless of changes in the market.

Floating spread is the most commonly used type. It fluctuates within a certain range depending on market conditions. Brokers normally indicate only the lower limit of this range. The floating spread value depends on the following:

  • Liquidity of currencies
  • Market sentiment
  • Broker

How to take into account the spread when opening and closing trades in the Forex market.

When long (Buy) positions are opened, deals are executed at the Ask price, for short (Sell) positions deals are executed at the Bid price. The smaller the distance between the two prices, the faster your deal will go into a profit area provided that you correctly predict the price movement.

It is also important to consider spread when working with pending orders and when setting Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL).


About the Lot and the Point Value

Lot is the standard unit for measuring the volume of a currency transaction in the Forex market. One lot is equal to 100,000 of base currency units.

  • A standard lot represents 100,000 units if the base currency, and its volume is equal to 1;
  • Mini-lot represents 10,000 units of the base currency, and its volume is equal to 0.1 of the standard lot;
  • Micro-lot represents 1,000 units of the base currency, and its volume is equal to 0.01 of the standard lot;

Most brokers provide calculators of lot value and information on the terms of service provided.

This indicator displays this information directly on a price chart. When you launch the indicator, it shows a text with the current spread value and the value of one point with the deal volume equal to mini lot, i.e. 0.10. This greatly simplifies the understanding of information about a trading instrument.

Note: the indicator can work with any broker, with any color of the chart background and is very convenient for analyzing the desired currency pair before opening a trade.

In order to avoid overlapping with the MetaTrader 4 text, before launching the indicator open Chart Settings -> Common and unselect "Show OHLC". By default, the indicator text is located directly above the Buy\Sell buttons where OHLC text is usually located. Thus, the exact spread value and the mini lot value are always shown on the screen.

OHLC - OPEN, HIGH, LOW and CLOSE — bar open price, the highest bar price, the lowest bar price, and bar close price, respectively.

If the "Show OHLC" option is important for you, you may change the location of the "Spread and cost pips" indicator.
Color, size and language of the indicator text can be configured in input parameters.


Indicator inputs

  • Font color - default is Black.
  • Font size - default is 8.
  • The alignment to the right - default is false.
  • Text coordinates on the X - set location along the X axis.
  • Text coordinates on the Y - set location along the Y axis.
  • Switch Languages = Ru;En; - set the text language, default is En.
Reviews 5
Kraftsoff
47
Kraftsoff 2023.01.12 19:01 
 

Хорошо сделано.

Cameron DAndrea
244
Cameron DAndrea 2021.01.13 15:46 
 

Works great

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Alexander Shienkov
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Risk Manager VT Робот - помощник, от команды VT. О рискменеджменте в торговле: Грамотный риск менеджмент в трейдинге – это залог успеха при решении основных Ваших задач, при активной ручной торговле, на биржевом рынке: дисциплина и контроль эмоций! Данный помощник поможет вам с лёгкостью ограничивать риски на каждую сделку, и правильно выставить уровни прибылей. Те кто долго торгуют, на валютном рынке, уже знают, что правильное соотношение риск/прибыль, является эффективным инструментом в
Open Day and ATR
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Indicators
Информационный индикатор, показывающий самые важные торговые уровни для внутридневной торговли, и не только. О понятии уровней «Поддержка» и «Сопротивление». Всем известно, что исторический ценовой диапазон цен состоит из уровней от которых в прошлом, были значимые движения. И уровни работающие в прошлом, наверняка будут работать и сейчас. К примеру, уровень, находящийся снизу текущей цены является уровнем «Поддержки», если от него ранее было значительное движение. К примеру, уровень, нах
Channels VT Auto Multi
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Auto Multi Channels VT Ещё один технический индикатор в помощь трейдеру. Данный индикатор, автоматически показывает, наклонные каналы в восходящем, нисходящем и боковом движении цены, т.е. тренды. (Внутри дня. Среднесрочные и долгосрочные, а также Восходящие, нисходящие и боковые). О понятии Тренд. На бирже, трендом называется  направленное движение ценового графика в одну из сторон (вверх или вниз) . То есть, тренд в трейдинге — это ситуация, когда цена определенное время возрастает или сниж
Old Time Frame EMA
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
Old Time Frame EMA   Индикатор двух динамических уровней сопротивления и поддержки Moving Average. Данный индикатор рисует на открытом графике младшего тайм фрейма, ЕМА со старшего тайм фрейма.   Создан для наглядности сигналов, для входа в рынок, для тех трейдеров, у кого Средние Скользящие Цены (ЕМА или МА), являются основным сигналом для открытия или закрытия сделок. А также ориентиром, направлением тренда в движении текущих цен, внутри дня и в среднесрочной торговле. Возможные типы сред
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Coreentrades
188
Coreentrades 2024.06.03 09:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kraftsoff
47
Kraftsoff 2023.01.12 19:01 
 

Хорошо сделано.

Alexander Shienkov
6976
Reply from developer Alexander Shienkov 2023.01.16 18:50
Благодарю.
Cameron DAndrea
244
Cameron DAndrea 2021.01.13 15:46 
 

Works great

Alexey Levashov
507
Alexey Levashov 2020.05.29 00:31 
 

На золоте бесполезен.

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.05.28 17:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexander Shienkov
6976
Reply from developer Alexander Shienkov 2023.01.16 18:50
Пжл.
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