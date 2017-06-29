Ratio TP SL

This indicator allows you to measure the profitability of each specific transaction (the ratio of Stop and Profit).

The indicator allows you to adjust the ratio by step size and number of steps.

You can build an unlimited number of ratios to compare the risks from different movements.





Note: in MT4, the number of horizontal lines in a single ratio cannot exceed 32.



Building a line: click the "Ratio" button and draw a line (mouse click - the first point of the line, where the mouse is released - the second point of the line).

Changing the Ratio: select a line and drag it with the mouse.

Delete all ratios: click "Ratio_Del". During the number of seconds selected in the "Ratio_Del_Cancel" setting, the "Ratio_Del" button can be clicked to cancel, and the "Ratio_Del" command will be canceled.

The size of the buttons depends on the font in the Button_Font setting and its size in the Button_FontSize setting.

On-screen buttons can be dragged with the mouse.

You can assign keyboard shortcuts to on-screen buttons (a-Z, 0-9).





Настройки

