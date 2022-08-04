The indicator is a trading system for short-term trading.

Scalper Assistant helps to determine the direction of the transaction, and also shows the entry and exit points.



The indicator draws two lines (possible points for opening positions).

At the moment of the breakdown of the upper line up (and when all trading conditions are met), an up arrow appears (a buy signal), as well as 2 goals.

At the moment of the breakdown of the lower line down (and when all trading conditions are met), a down arrow (a sell signal) appears, as well as 2 targets.

When the price moves in the direction of the target, the maximum movement length in points is displayed.

When the second goal is reached, the transaction is considered closed.



The indicator was developed for time periods: M5, M15, M30, H1.

Scalper Assistant has a system of alerts about the opening and closing of the signal.







Settings: