The indicator shows the market turning points (entry points).

Reversals allow you to track rebound/breakout/testing from the reverse side of the lines of graphical analysis or indicators.

Reversals can be an independent signal.

The indicator allows you to determine reversals taking into account the trend and without it.

You can choose a different period for the movement preceding the reversal, as well as the volatility coefficient.

When plotting reversals, the indicator takes into account volatility.

The indicator is not redrawn .







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