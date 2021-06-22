Hunting for Bulls and Bears

This indicator is a multitimeframe trading strategy. It has the levels for stop loss, take profit and entry point. The order level can also be set manually.

The indicator uses the regularity of the market, which manifests itself on all instruments, and does not require adjustment of the parameters.

The strategy uses a proprietary approach to determining: trend, volatility, hierarchy of timeframe significance, the size of the history period (the number of candles), which is important for making a trading decision.

The indicator generates a signal after the candle on the current chart is closed:

The higher timeframes are used for calculations. Therefore, sudden changes in the market (within one trading day) may cause the signal to change as the chart is updated, since the candles of the higher timeframes are not closed yet. But due to this the indicator is able to interact with positions that are currently open (it analyzes the most relevant and timely situation on the market).





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