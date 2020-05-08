Running along Lines
- Indicators
-
Pavel VerveykoWriting scripts, indicators, EAs on MQL5 and MQL4.
Fast, Reliable, And High-Quality.
For all questions, please contact personal messages.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 27 November 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator draws support and resistance lines on an important part of the chart for making decisions.
After the trend line appears, you can trade for a breakout or rebound from it, as well as place orders near it.
Outdated trend lines are deleted automatically. Thus, we always deal with the most up-to-date lines.
The indicator is not redrawn.
Settings:
- Size_History - the size of the calculated history.
- Num_Candles_extremum - the number of candles on each side of the extremum.
- Type_Arrows_extremum - label style.
- Color_Line_High - color of resistance lines.
- Color_Line_Low - color of support lines.
- Style_Line - line style.
- Width_Line - line width.
- Send_Sound - sound alert.
- Send_Mail - send an email notification.
- Send_Notification - send a mobile notification.
- Send_Alert - standard terminal alert.
This indicator really simplifies trading .It helps traders to wait and pickup the sweet spot choice entries. Sometimes Trendlines turn out be more powerful than horizontal lines. Pavel is always open to receive some feature requests.