Level Predictor

The indicator draws potential levels that may become significant support and resistance levels in the future.

The longer the line, the higher the probability of a price reversal or an increase in price movement after the breakdown of this level.
With a decrease in the probability of the formation of a level, the length of the line is reduced.

The indicator does not require adjustment.

In the settings, you can change the design of the indicator.

The "Line_Length" button is placed on the chart to adjust the length of the lines (for ease of perception of the indicator).
The selected "Line_Length" setting is saved for each time period and instrument.
The "Line_Length" button can be dragged with the mouse.
When hovering over the left edge of the button, it is highlighted with the selected color and, when pressed, the number decreases, and the indicator lines shorten.
When you hover over the right edge of the button, it is highlighted with the selected color and, when pressed, the number increases, and the indicator lines lengthen.
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    Indicators
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