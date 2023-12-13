Easy News

4.5

With Easy News, you can trade breakouts from a range at specific times.


This is particularly lucrative for news and economic announcements because high risk/reward ratios are often present in these situations.

This tool is suitable for all currencies and timeframes.

It includes profit pyramiding.

This means that when the first order is in profit by xx points (adjustable), another order is opened (depending on the set quantity).


How does it work?

At a specific time, the tool creates 2 stop orders (1xBuy and 1xSell). You specify how many points (not pips!) away from the current price the stop orders should be placed.

You enter the start time; I recommend 2-5 seconds before the actual event. For example, if the news is at 15:30 (broker time), I would set:

Start Time Hour: 15 Start Time Minute: 29 Start Time Second: 58

For manual trading, there are 3 buttons in the chart window. This allows you to create stop orders yourself at any time, and the tool manages them for you.

Lot Size: 0.01

Distance for Stop Orders in points

Take Profit in points

Stop Loss in points

Trailing Start in points

Trailing Stop Loss in points

Breakeven in points: 0 = disabled

Delete Other Position: true/false (if true, the opposite position remains if an order is triggered)

Magic Number Profit for Pyramiding: 0.05 (when the last position is $0.05 in profit, another position is opened, and so on)

Max. Number of Additional Orders


It's essential to thoroughly test this in a demo account beforehand, including finding the best settings for distance, TP, SL, and TS. You can access specific settings for various currency pairs through the link provided in the tool.


Reviews 6
xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.11.19 05:04 
 

Great,,, Thank you, Can anyone give me some advice on how to set the parameters empirically to best match reality and get the best returns??? Thanks,,,

blackjack01
91
blackjack01 2023.12.22 10:47 
 

Super EA !!!!!

UltimaDogger
126
UltimaDogger 2024.01.05 18:37 
 

Der Easy News ist super , einfach zum Handhaben und macht seine Job. Vielen Dank

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.11.19 05:04 
 

Great,,, Thank you, Can anyone give me some advice on how to set the parameters empirically to best match reality and get the best returns??? Thanks,,,

Schachspieler11
24
Schachspieler11 2024.08.11 09:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

zofesu
350
zofesu 2024.03.27 10:59 
 

Not working for me. All trades are closed at zero or at a loss, for some unknown reason EA closes the positions when they go into profit.

UltimaDogger
126
UltimaDogger 2024.01.05 18:37 
 

Der Easy News ist super , einfach zum Handhaben und macht seine Job. Vielen Dank

Maik Kemper
1654
Reply from developer Maik Kemper 2024.01.05 20:21
Vielen Dank für die Bewertung! Es wird auch wieder daran gearbeitet.
blackjack01
91
blackjack01 2023.12.22 10:47 
 

Super EA !!!!!

Maik Kemper
1654
Reply from developer Maik Kemper 2023.12.23 19:36
danke, da kommt noch mehr
Rednaxela55
129
Rednaxela55 2023.12.16 14:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maik Kemper
1654
Reply from developer Maik Kemper 2023.12.17 18:48
Vielen Dank für die Bewertung. Ich hoffe du kommst weiter demnächst gibt es weitere Updates.
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