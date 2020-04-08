Trend Arithmetic
- Indicators
-
Pavel VerveykoWriting scripts, indicators, EAs on MQL5 and MQL4.
Fast, Reliable, And High-Quality.
For all questions, please contact personal messages.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator determines the strength of the trend and its possible reversal points, based on the author's arithmetic approach.
In the settings, it is possible to adjust which particular attempt to change the trend is considered a signal. It is also possible to adjust the number of absorption of extremes to form a signal.
When the price moves in the direction of the trade, the maximum length of movement in points is displayed.
The indicator has a built-in alert system. The indicator is not redrawn, all actions take place after the candle closes.
When the price moves in the direction of the trade, the maximum length of movement in points is displayed.
The indicator has a built-in alert system. The indicator is not redrawn, all actions take place after the candle closes.
Settings (given key settings):
- Ind_Period - indicator period.
- Extremum_Breakdown_Min - the minimum number of absorbed peaks or troughs required to form a signal.
- Change_Attempt_Min - minimum number of attempts to change the trend, on which the signal is formed.
- Text_Arithmetict - hide/show trend analysis figures.
- Alert_ID - unique name to identify alerts.